MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-140)

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t come through for us on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to bet on them once again on Wednesday. This Toronto team has been one of the best in baseball throughout the season, as they sit in second place of the American League East with a 36-25 record. They’ve only managed to win six out of their last 10 games, which isn’t necessarily ideal, but they should be able to bounce back against the Baltimore Orioles team that’s 27-36 on the year.

When looking at this play, the first thing that’s going to be profitable for us is that the Blue Jays are going to be throwing Jose Barrios. Jose Berrios is going to be coming into this one with a 5-2 record, a 4.73 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. His numbers are a bit up compared to the past few years, but he’s done a great job against the Baltimore Orioles. He’s held hitters in the current Baltimore Orioles lineup to a .255 batting average and an average exit velocity below 85 MPH.

He should continue inducing we contact against Baltimore and if that’s the case, the Blue Jays should be able to come away with a win here. Toronto’s offense has also been one of the better in baseball to start the season as they have the eighth-most home runs in the league.

MLB Predictions Today: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-135)

Coming into the season, many people expected that the Milwaukee Brewers were going to have one of the worst offenses in all of baseball and that’s been true to start a year. The Brewers currently have the third-most home runs in baseball, but they’re also hitting only .230 as a team, which ranks them 25th in the league.

They’re going to be coming into this one struggling recently, only winning one out of their last 10 games. They’re still in second place of the National League Central with a 34-29 record, but it’s clear that Milwaukee needs to be playing better baseball if they want to win the division. The reason behind this pick is that Corbin Burnes is going to be on the mound.

On the year, Corbin Burnes has a 2.4 ERA and already has 92 strikeouts throughout 72.2 innings pitched. He hasn’t pitched against the New York Mets yet this season, but his previous numbers against them are impressive. He has a 27.8 strikeout percentage against the New York Mets and hitters only have an xSLG of .373.

MLB Predictions Today: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+100)

The Oakland Athletics are undoubtedly the worst team in all of baseball and anytime that they’re playing, it’s never a bad idea to put money on the opposing team. Oakland is going to be coming into this one with the worst record in the American League at 21-42 and has only won one out of their last 10 games. The Boston Red Sox, on the other hand, have been playing excellent baseball throughout the past few weeks as they’ve managed to win eight of their last 10.

When looking at the season that the Oakland Athletics have had, it’s obvious that this team is struggling because of how bad their offense is. They’re only hitting .211 as a team, which ranks them last in all of baseball. Oakland also has the second least amount of home runs in the league, which again shows that they’ve not been producing on the offensive side of the ball.

The Red Sox have had their struggles on the mound throughout the year, but their offense has continued to be one of the better ones in baseball. They currently have the fifth-best batting average in the league and have also been able to leave the yard at an above-average rate.

