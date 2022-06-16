MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

On Thursday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our three favorite plays of the day here.

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 16)

MLB Predictions Today: New York Mets ML (-135)

The New York Mets got embarrassed on Wednesday night as they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 10-2. Milwaukee has had one of the worst offenses in all of baseball to start the season and that’s been evident by them only hitting .231 as a team. Milwaukee’s team batting average is currently the sixth-worst in the league and what they did on Wednesday night shouldn’t be replicated.

Tylor Megill is going to be on the mound for the New York Mets and it’s going to be his second start since returning from injury. Before his injury, he was one of the better pitchers in baseball as he had a 1.93 ERA before things started acting up for him.

The Mets are 41-23, but have only won six out of their last 10 games. The Milwaukee Brewers on the other hand have only managed to win two out of their last 10 and that could be a good indication that they’re not going to be able to win back-to-back games.

This Mets offense should be able to get going after a disappointing night. New York currently has the best batting average in baseball at .263.

MLB Predictions Today: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-130)

The Philadelphia Phillies have been clicking on all cylinders and that resulted in them hitting a walk-off home run on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. Philadelphia was down to their last out in the ninth inning before Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run home run to secure the win. With the Phillies taking on a Washington Nationals team that has only won three out of their last 10 games, it feels like the perfect time to back then.

When also factoring in that Zack Wheeler is going to be on the mound, it makes this pick even better. He’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

The Philadelphia Phillies have already hit 81 home runs this season and have a .252 batting average. Both of those figures rank them in the top eight in all of baseball and if they can continue hitting balls hard on Thursday with Zack Wheeler on the mound, this should be an easy win for a Philadelphia team that’s arguably been the hottest in baseball.

MLB Predictions Today: Seattle Mariners ML (+105)

The Seattle Mariners are going to be taking on the Los Angeles Angels and this should be one of the better games of the night. Los Angeles and Seattle have underperformed this season, as they both sit in third and fourth place in the American League West. Los Angeles is going to be coming into this one only winning two out of their last 10 games, while Seattle has finally been able to get back on track and has won five out of their last 10.

The Mariners are going to be coming into this one struggling on the offensive side of the ball and that’s the main reason why they haven’t been able to be the team that they were hoping to be. They currently have the eighth-worst batting average in baseball at .236 and have only hit 67 home runs.

Although these numbers aren’t great, the Los Angeles Angels haven’t necessarily been much better. Throughout this stretch that they’re currently going through, they’ve been arguably the worst offensive team in baseball. They’re going to be coming into this one with the 17th worst batting average in baseball at .239.

George Kirby is going to be getting the start for Seattle. Kirby has been an interesting arm throughout the season as he currently has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

