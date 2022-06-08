MLB

MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
We are going to have many MLB games on Wednesday that are going to offer us a chance to make some serious money. Continue reading below to get our best MLB pick and prediction of the day.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

 

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 8)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: New York Yankees ML (-170)

We are going to have to bet on the New York Yankees whenever Nasty Nestor gets the start. He has been way too good this year to not put money on him.

The Yankees are up against a tough Minnesota Twins club, but they were able to win game 1 with ease. When you consider that Nestor Cortes now has a 1.5 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP, it appears that tonight is the ideal time to back the New York Yankees once again.

Twins Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-115) -1.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-130) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

MLB
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
