MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 9)

MLB Predictions Today: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-135)

Taking the Atlanta Braves to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by -1.5 runs is our favorite play of the day. The reason for this pick is that Atlanta’s starting pitcher, Max Fried, has held batters in the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to a .154 batting average.

JT Brubaker is going to pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates and hitters in the Atlanta Braves lineup are currently hitting .381 with an average exit velocity of over 90 MPH against him. Atlanta should win this game if they can keep barreling up the baseball against Brubaker.

