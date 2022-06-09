MLB

MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
We are going to have many MLB games on Thursday that are going to offer us a chance to make some serious money. Continue reading below to get our best MLB pick and prediction of the day. Throughout this, you will get our favorite play of the day.

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 9)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.

MLB Predictions Today: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-135)

Taking the Atlanta Braves to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by -1.5 runs is our favorite play of the day. The reason for this pick is that Atlanta’s starting pitcher, Max Fried, has held batters in the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to a .154 batting average.

JT Brubaker is going to pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates and hitters in the Atlanta Braves lineup are currently hitting .381 with an average exit velocity of over 90 MPH against him. Atlanta should win this game if they can keep barreling up the baseball against Brubaker.

Pirates Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +220 -275 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (+115) -1.5 (-135) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-130) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
