MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
On Saturday, we will have 16 games to choose from, all of which will provide us with opportunities to profit. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and picks of the day. You will get our favorite play of the day throughout this.

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 11)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.

MLB Predictions Today: St. Louis Cardinals ML (-140)

The St. Louis Cardinals will face a Cincinnati Reds squad that isn’t nearly as bad as many people believe. Although we have stated on numerous occasions that the Cincinnati Reds may go down in history as one of the worst teams in the MLB, the Oakland Athletics are actually worse, this season.

With Adam Wainwright taking the mound, the St. Louis Cardinals should be able to win on Saturday. Cincinnati has had success against Wainwright in the past, but that should change today.

Reds Cardinals BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-145) -1.5 (+125) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-105) Under 8(-115) BetOnline logo

 

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
