MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 1

Well, we’re off to a good start. After going 2-0 on Opening Day, we followed that up with another 2-0 day yesterday. We were hoping for an early pitcher’s dual yesterday in Houston between Christian Javier and Lance Lynn, and that is what we got when we played the First Five Under of 4.5. It was 1-0 White Sox after 5, and then the offenses woke up and Houston came back from 3-down to win 6-3. But we hit our F5 Under. We also played the Guardians +140 as a big road dog. We said their struggles against lefties last year didn’t bother us against Robbie Ray, and they proved us right. They collected 13 hits and poured it on a bit late in a 9-4 win.
So we’re 4-0 on the young season and have a full slate of games today. Let’s take a look at some odds and our best plays for Saturday, April 1.
MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 1
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|1-1
|
L1
|L. Giolito
|+105
|8.5
|
Houston Astros
|1-1
|
W1
|J. Urquidy
|-125
|12:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|1-0
|
W1
|K. Gausman
|-140
|8
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|0-1
|
L1
|J. Flaherty
|+118
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|0-1
|
L1
|B. Woodruff
|-125
|6.5
|
Chicago Cubs
|1-0
|
W1
|J. Steele
|+105
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|1-0
|
W1
|S. Strider
|-267
|8
|
Washington Nationals
|0-1
|
L1
|J. Gray
|+215
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|0-1
|
L1
|Z. Wheeler
|-130
|7.5
|
Texas Rangers
|1-0
|
W1
|N. Eovaldi
|+110
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|0-1
|
L1
|A. Cobb
|+122
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|1-0
|
W1
|C. Schmidt
|-145
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|0-1
|
L1
|P. Sandoval
|-165
|7.5
|
Oakland Athletics
|1-0
|
W1
|S. Fujinami
|+140
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|1-0
|
W1
|D. Kremer
|+126
|9
|
Boston Red Sox
|0-1
|
L1
|C. Sale
|-150
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|0-1
|
L1
|S. Turnbull
|+158
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|1-0
|
W1
|Z. Eflin
|-190
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|1-0
|
W1
|S. Gray
|-165
|8.5
|
Kansas City Royals
|0-1
|
L1
|J. Lyles
|+140
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|1-1
|
L1
|T. Megill
|-125
|8
|
Miami Marlins
|1-1
|
W1
|E. Cabrera
|+105
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|1-0
|
W1
|R. Hill
|+126
|8.5
|
Cincinnati Reds
|0-1
|
L1
|N. Lodolo
|-150
|6:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|2-0
|
W2
|J. Urena
|+185
|8.5
|
San Diego Padres
|0-2
|
L2
|M. Wacha
|-225
|7:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|1-1
|
L1
|M. Bumgarner
|+210
|8
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|1-1
|
W1
|C. Kershaw
|-260
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|1-1
|
L1
|A. Civale
|+118
|7.5
|
Seattle Mariners
|1-1
|
W1
|L. Gilbert
|-140
Giants @ Yankees | 2:05 PM CST | Fox
|Bet
|Giants
|Yankees
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-140
|F5 Moneyline
|+112
|-138
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
Clarke Schmidt gets the start in game 2 of the 2023 season for the New York Yankees, and many did not know if he was going to break camp as a starter for the Yanks. But following the injuries to Yankees starters Frankie Montas, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Severino, Schmidt will toe the rubber tomorrow at Yankee Stadium. The former first-rounder has a legit five-pitch mix highlighted by a nasty cutter which is made tougher by a 95-mph sinker. Clarke Schmidt’s performance in camp left a lasting impression, thanks in no small part to his impressive tally of 25 strikeouts in just 19 ²/₃ Grapefruit League innings. This young pitcher is clearly one to watch, especially after posting a 3.12 ERA in 57 ²/₃ innings last season. Opposing Schmidt is Alex Cobb. Nine Yankee hitters who could be in tomorrow’s lineup have faced Alex Cobb, and five of them have hit home runs. In 7 at-bats, Gleyber Torres has 2-home runs against Cobb. I like the Yanks early tomorrow. We’re going to take them ML in the F5
THE PICK: Yankees First Five Moneyline -138
Tigers @ Rays | 2:10 PM CST | BSSUN
|Bet
|Tigers
|Rays
|Play
|Moneyline
|+152
|-180
|Runline
|+1.5 (-142)
|-1.5 (+118)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
On opening day we took the Rays and talked about the mismatch in the starting pitching as well as the bullpens, and we were right. We played the Rays -1.5 runline and they powered to a 4-0 victory. But in game two, we’re going to be on the other side and we’re riding a long-road dog. The Tigers start Spencer Turnbull who had an excellent 2021 season but missed all of 2022 due to injury. Turnbull was fantastic in 2021 on a very bad Tigers team as he posted a 2.88 era in 9 starts in 50 innings before missing the rest of 2021 and 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. Turnbull opposes the Rays’ big off-season signing in Zach Eflin. Eflin really struggled in Spring giving up 9 hits in 8.2 innings and allowing 6-runs. He never looked comfortable and lacked command. Not a lack of command like he couldn’t throw strikes, a lack of command where he threw too many strikes. He lived in the zone and was super hittable. I like the value here early in the young season.
THE PICK: Tigers ML +152