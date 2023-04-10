MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 10

A new week of the MLB season is upon us, and Monday gives us a solid, 14-game slate with most of them taking place this evening.
Tonight we pick a side and a total as we enter the new week with a 10-7-1 record on the young season. We’ll highlight our favorite pitching matchup of the night, look at all of the odds for tonight, and break down two of our favorite plays for the day. Let’s get to it!
MLB Odds & Lines: Monday, April 10
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|4-6
|
L1
|D. Cease
|-125
|7.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|6-3
|
L1
|K. Maeda
|+105
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|6-3
|
W2
|D. German
|+130
|7.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|6-4
|
W1
|S. Bieber
|-155
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|2-7
|
L4
|J. Sears
|+158
|8.5
|
Baltimore Orioles
|4-5
|
L2
|K. Gibson
|-190
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|4-6
|
W1
|F. Valdez
|-190
|8
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|6-3
|
W1
|R. Contreras
|+158
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|5-4
|
W3
|N. Pivetta
|+130
|8.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|9-0
|
W9
|J. Beeks
|-155
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|4-6
|
W1
|S. Alcantara
|-130
|8
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|3-6
|
L1
|M. Strahm
|+110
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|6-4
|
W3
|Y. Darvish
|+110
|7.5
|
New York Mets
|5-5
|
L1
|M. Scherzer
|-130
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|4-4
|
W1
|G. Ashcraft
|+162
|9
|
Atlanta Braves
|6-4
|
L3
|B. Elder
|-195
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|4-6
|
L1
|L. Castillo
|-150
|9
|
Chicago Cubs
|4-4
|
L1
|D. Smyly
|+126
|6:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|3-7
|
L1
|Z. Greinke
|+150
|8.5
|
Texas Rangers
|5-4
|
W1
|A. Heaney
|-178
|6:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|3-6
|
L1
|S. Matz
|-145
|11.5
|
Colorado Rockies
|4-6
|
W1
|G. Marquez
|+122
|7:38 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|3-7
|
L1
|P. Corbin
|+205
|10
|
Los Angeles Angels
|5-4
|
L1
|J. Suarez
|-250
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|7-2
|
W1
|W. Miley
|+115
|9
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|6-4
|
W3
|Z. Gallen
|-135
|7:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|5-5
|
L3
|J. Urias
|-155
|7
|
San Francisco Giants
|4-5
|
W1
|L. Webb
|+130
Best Pitching Matchup
Yu Darvish (SD) vs. Max Scherzer (NYM) | 5:10 PM CST |
We could have also gone with Julio Urias and Logan Webb, but I like this matchup in Queens tonight. Anytime you get to watch Screzer throw, it’s fun to watch. Darvish was a bit wild in his first outing against the Dbacks as he walked four in just five innings of work, but he did a great job of limiting damage. He allowed three hits and just one earned but did not record a decision. Darvish was excellent during the WBC and is trying to build off that to propel this Padres’ starting rotation. Scherzer is making his third start of the season after getting a bit knocked around in his last outing at Milwaukee. Scherzer gave up eight hits and five earned runs while picking up the loss last time out. I fully expect him to be much sharper tonight.
Best Bets: Monday, April 10
Red Sox @ Rays | 4:40 PM CST | NESN
|Bet
|Red Sox
|Tigers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-158
|F5 ML
|+122
|-1582
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
The undefeated Rays are off to their best start in organization history with their 9-game win streak to open the season. They’ve won every game by at least four runs and we’ve been on a few of their run lines at -1.5. But tonight, we fade the Rays. Nick Pivetta is 0-1 but is coming off a very good outing against Pittsburgh in which he received no run support. That has to change tonight. The Red Sox are facing their former left-handed pitcher, Jalen Beeks. And although Beeks has been solid, he is by far the weakest link in this Rays starting rotation. The other glaring thing to me is the weakness of the Rays’ schedule. They’re undoubtedly a very good team, but I don’t think they’re the best team in baseball, at all. I think opening the season against the A’s, Nats, and Tigers, three teams all expected to be at the bottom of their respective divisions, has helped. We’re calling for the upset tonight. Give us the Sox.
THE PICK: Red Sox ML (+130)
Yankees @ Guardians | 4:10 PM CST | BSGL
|Bet
|Yankees
|Guardians
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-155
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-172)
|-1.5 (+145)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
Tonight the 6-3 Yanks head to Cleveland to take on the 6-4 Guardians in a game that features a very solid pitching matchup. The Yankees hand the ball to right-hander Domingo Germán while the Guardians turn to ace Shane Bieber. Bieber enters the game with a 2.25 era in two starts for the Guardians while Germán is coming off a somewhat rough outing against the Phillies where he surrendered a couple of home runs and four runs in just 4.2 IP. But German has great stuff and I expect him to be in attack mode tonight. The real key is Bieber limiting the potent Yankees offense, something he is more than capable of doing. This is one of those lines where if it were 8.5, you probably lay off, but the 7.5 line looks like it is begging for bettors to take the over. Currently, 53% of tickets are on the over but 84% of the handle is on the under making this a true Pros vs Joe’s tonight. We’ll side with the Pros. Give us the under.
THE PICK: Under 7.5 (-110)