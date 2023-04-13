MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 11

Featured

It’s a small 7-game slate on this Thursday in Major League Baseball as a number of weekend series are set to kick off tomorrow.

MLB Odds & Lines: Thursday, April 13

11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 3-9

W1

 A. Oller +205 10
Baltimore Orioles
 6-6

L1

 C. Irvin -250

 

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 5-7

L3

 C. Kluber +205 8
Tampa Bay Rays
 12-0

W12

 J. Springs -250

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 4-8

L2

 B. Falter +115 9
Cincinnati Reds
 4-7

L3

 N. Lodolo -135

 

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 8-4

W2

 J. Ryan +126 8.5
New York Yankees
 8-4

W2

 J. Brito -150

 

5:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 2-9

L6

 S. Turnbull +196 9
Toronto Blue Jays
 8-4

W3

 C. Bassitt -240

 

5:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 7-5

L1

 V. Velasquez +215 8.5
St. Louis Cardinals
 5-7

W2

 J. Montgomery -267

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 8-4

L1

 E. Lauer +130 9
San Diego Padres
 7-6

L1

 N. Martinez -155

 

Best Bets: Thursday, April 13

A’s @ O’s | 11:10 AM CST | MASN

Bet Athletics Orioles Play
Moneyline +195 -240 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 10 (-110) Under 10 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

It’s an early start in Baltimore after a night game last night and this is just a pure fade of Orioles starter Cole Irvin. He’s been the lone weak spot in the O’s rotation as he has gotten hit super hard in both of his starts. He’s also a former Athletic and a guy those lineup has seen pitch a ton.  The O’s currently lead this series 2-1 but I think the A’s tie this series up, or at least keep this game close in the finale matinee.

THE PICK: Athletics Runline +1.5 (-105)

 

Bet on A’s +1.5 (-105)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

 

Tigers @ Blue Jays | 7:40 PM CST | BSAZ

Bet Tigers Blue Jays Play
Moneyline +190 -240 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-100) -1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Christ Bassitt was the acquisition that was supposed to bolster the back end of this Blue Jays rotation, and he has not done that, yet. He’s going to figure it out and get it going, and today is the day I think he puts it together, against a sluggish Tigers lineup. On the other end, the Tigers start Spencer Turnbull, someone they have hoped would materialize into a legit young starter, and it just hasn’t happened yet as he’s off to another brought start. The last thing he needs to see is this Blue Jay’s offense. I think the Jays go off today.

THE PICK: Blue Jays -1.5 (-115)

 

Bet on Blue Jays -1.5 (-115)  at BetOnline

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top