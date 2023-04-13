MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 11

It’s a small 7-game slate on this Thursday in Major League Baseball as a number of weekend series are set to kick off tomorrow.
MLB Odds & Lines: Thursday, April 13
|11:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|3-9
|
W1
|A. Oller
|+205
|10
|
Baltimore Orioles
|6-6
|
L1
|C. Irvin
|-250
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|5-7
|
L3
|C. Kluber
|+205
|8
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|12-0
|
W12
|J. Springs
|-250
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|4-8
|
L2
|B. Falter
|+115
|9
|
Cincinnati Reds
|4-7
|
L3
|N. Lodolo
|-135
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|8-4
|
W2
|J. Ryan
|+126
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|8-4
|
W2
|J. Brito
|-150
|5:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|2-9
|
L6
|S. Turnbull
|+196
|9
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|8-4
|
W3
|C. Bassitt
|-240
|5:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|7-5
|
L1
|V. Velasquez
|+215
|8.5
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|5-7
|
W2
|J. Montgomery
|-267
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|8-4
|
L1
|E. Lauer
|+130
|9
|
San Diego Padres
|7-6
|
L1
|N. Martinez
|-155
Best Bets: Thursday, April 13
A’s @ O’s | 11:10 AM CST | MASN
|Bet
|Athletics
|Orioles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+195
|-240
|Runline
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-120)
|Total
|Over 10 (-110)
|Under 10 (-110)
It’s an early start in Baltimore after a night game last night and this is just a pure fade of Orioles starter Cole Irvin. He’s been the lone weak spot in the O’s rotation as he has gotten hit super hard in both of his starts. He’s also a former Athletic and a guy those lineup has seen pitch a ton. The O’s currently lead this series 2-1 but I think the A’s tie this series up, or at least keep this game close in the finale matinee.
THE PICK: Athletics Runline +1.5 (-105)
Tigers @ Blue Jays | 7:40 PM CST | BSAZ
|Bet
|Tigers
|Blue Jays
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-240
|Runline
|+1.5 (-100)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total
|Over 9 (-110)
|Under 9 (-110)
Christ Bassitt was the acquisition that was supposed to bolster the back end of this Blue Jays rotation, and he has not done that, yet. He’s going to figure it out and get it going, and today is the day I think he puts it together, against a sluggish Tigers lineup. On the other end, the Tigers start Spencer Turnbull, someone they have hoped would materialize into a legit young starter, and it just hasn’t happened yet as he’s off to another brought start. The last thing he needs to see is this Blue Jay’s offense. I think the Jays go off today.
THE PICK: Blue Jays -1.5 (-115)