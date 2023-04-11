MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 11

15 Major League Baseball games highlight this Tuesday’s slate of games, and we’ve got all the odds and best bets!

We’re coming off a great day yesterday and we’re right back at it with two plays featuring a first 5 money line and a first 5 run line as we look to back some big-time aces early tonight. We also highlight our favorite pitching matchup of the night that features a bonafide young ace and hopeful future ace returning from injury. Check out the MLB odds and best bets for Tuesday, April 11!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 11

Brewers @ Diamondbacks | 7:40 PM CST | BSAZ

It’s no secret that Corbin Burnes is off to a shocking rough start. In two starts Burnes comes into tonight boasting a 9.64 era. He gave up four hits and four earned runs in a sloppy opener at the Cubs and was just knocked around by the Mets to the tune of six earned on seven hits in just 4.1 innings pitched. But anytime you can get this type of value on a guy that is still arguably the best pitcher in baseball, you have to take it. We’ll take a flier on the fact that he figures it out tonight, he’s too good not to.

THE PICK: Brewers F5 (-141)