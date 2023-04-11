Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 11

Colin Lynch
15 Major League Baseball games highlight this Tuesday’s slate of games, and we’ve got all the odds and best bets!

We’re coming off a great day yesterday and we’re right back at it with two plays featuring a first 5 money line and a first 5 run line as we look to back some big-time aces early tonight. We also highlight our favorite pitching matchup of the night that features a bonafide young ace and hopeful future ace returning from injury. Check out the MLB odds and best bets for Tuesday, April 11!

MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 11

4:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 6-4

L1

 G. Cole -178 8
Cleveland Guardians
 7-4

W2

 H. Gaddis +150

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 2-8

L5

 K. Muller +162 8.5
Baltimore Orioles
 5-5

W1

 G. Rodriguez -195

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 5-6

W2

 C. Javier -178 8
Pittsburgh Pirates
 6-4

L1

 M. Keller +150

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 5-5

L1

 G. Whitlock +150 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 10-0

W10

 S. McClanahan -178

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 4-7

L1

 J. Luzardo +122 7.5
Philadelphia Phillies
 4-6

W1

 A. Nola -145

 

5:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 2-7

L4

 M. Manning +228 9
Toronto Blue Jays
 6-4

W1

 A. Manoah -285

 

5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 6-5

L1

 R. Weathers +118 9
New York Mets
 6-5

W1

 D. Peterson -140

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 4-5

L1

 L. Cessa +192 9
Atlanta Braves
 7-4

W1

 K. Wright -235

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 5-6

W1

 L. Lynn +135 7.5
Minnesota Twins
 6-4

L2

 P. Lopez -160

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 4-7

L2

 C. Flexen +100 10.5
Chicago Cubs
 5-4

W1

 H. Wesneski -120

 

6:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 3-8

L2

 J. Lyles +235 8
Texas Rangers
 6-4

W2

 J. deGrom -292

 

6:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 3-7

L2

 M. Mikolas -170 12
Colorado Rockies
 5-6

W2

 K. Freeland +143

 

7:38 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 4-7

W1

 J. Gray +250 8.5
Los Angeles Angels
 5-5

L2

 S. Ohtani -320

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 7-3

L1

 C. Burnes -125 8.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
 7-4

W4

 M. Kelly +105

 

7:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 6-5

W1

 D. May -170 8
San Francisco Giants
 4-6

L1

 A. Wood +143

 

Best Pitching Matchup

Garett Whitlock (BOS)  vs.  Shane McClanahan (TB) | 4:40 PM CST | NESN

There isn’t really a marquee pitching matchup tonight, but this is going to be a great one to watch if you want to see two great young pitchers with excellent stuff. Whitlock makes his first start of the year tonight for the Sox after he was just activated off of the IL. McClanahan makes his third start of the season for the Rays and looks to continue a stellar 2023 campaign. In his first two starts, McClanahan is 2-0 with a 1.50 era with 12 K’s and only nine hits allowed in 12 IP. Whitlock enters his first season as a full-time starter, and hopefully, he has built up his stamina. When the Sox converted him from the pen last year, he really struggled once he got over 70 pitches.

 

 

Best Bets: Tuesday, April 11

Yankees @ Guardians | 4:10 PM CST | BSGL

Bet Yankees Guardians Play
Moneyline -185 +152 BetOnline logo
F5 ML -.5 (-130) -.5 (-130) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Gerrit Cole has been just about unhittable so far in this early season and we don’t expect today to be any different. He’s gone at least 6 innings in both starts and has only allowed three hits in each start while limiting the Phillies and Giants to one total run in those two starts. The big righty, Hunter Gaddia, toes the rubber for the Guardians and there is no doubt he has big-league stuff. He got a bit roughed up in his season debut in Seattle as he gave up four earned in 3.2 innings of work. But he did bounce back with a nice outing against Oakland last week finishing with six innings pitched and no runs on one hit and four punch outs. But we’re riding with Cole here tonight for the F% bet.

THE PICK: Yankees F5 -.5 (-130)

 

Bet on Yankees F5-.5  (-130)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Brewers @ Diamondbacks | 7:40 PM CST | BSAZ

Bet Brewers  Diamondbacks Play
Moneyline -125 -105 BetOnline logo
F5 -141 +112 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

It’s no secret that Corbin Burnes is off to a shocking rough start. In two starts Burnes comes into tonight boasting a 9.64 era. He gave up four hits and four earned runs in a sloppy opener at the Cubs and was just knocked around by the Mets to the tune of six earned on seven hits in just 4.1 innings pitched. But anytime you can get this type of value on a guy that is still arguably the best pitcher in baseball, you have to take it. We’ll take a flier on the fact that he figures it out tonight, he’s too good not to.

THE PICK: Brewers F5 (-141)

 

 

Bet on Brewers F5 (-141)  at BetOnline

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top