MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 11

15 Major League Baseball games highlight this Tuesday’s slate of games, and we’ve got all the odds and best bets!
We’re coming off a great day yesterday and we’re right back at it with two plays featuring a first 5 money line and a first 5 run line as we look to back some big-time aces early tonight. We also highlight our favorite pitching matchup of the night that features a bonafide young ace and hopeful future ace returning from injury. Check out the MLB odds and best bets for Tuesday, April 11!
MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 11
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|6-4
|
L1
|G. Cole
|-178
|8
|
Cleveland Guardians
|7-4
|
W2
|H. Gaddis
|+150
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|2-8
|
L5
|K. Muller
|+162
|8.5
|
Baltimore Orioles
|5-5
|
W1
|G. Rodriguez
|-195
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|5-6
|
W2
|C. Javier
|-178
|8
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|6-4
|
L1
|M. Keller
|+150
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|5-5
|
L1
|G. Whitlock
|+150
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|10-0
|
W10
|S. McClanahan
|-178
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|4-7
|
L1
|J. Luzardo
|+122
|7.5
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|4-6
|
W1
|A. Nola
|-145
|5:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|2-7
|
L4
|M. Manning
|+228
|9
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|6-4
|
W1
|A. Manoah
|-285
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|6-5
|
L1
|R. Weathers
|+118
|9
|
New York Mets
|6-5
|
W1
|D. Peterson
|-140
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|4-5
|
L1
|L. Cessa
|+192
|9
|
Atlanta Braves
|7-4
|
W1
|K. Wright
|-235
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|5-6
|
W1
|L. Lynn
|+135
|7.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|6-4
|
L2
|P. Lopez
|-160
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|4-7
|
L2
|C. Flexen
|+100
|10.5
|
Chicago Cubs
|5-4
|
W1
|H. Wesneski
|-120
|6:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|3-8
|
L2
|J. Lyles
|+235
|8
|
Texas Rangers
|6-4
|
W2
|J. deGrom
|-292
|6:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|3-7
|
L2
|M. Mikolas
|-170
|12
|
Colorado Rockies
|5-6
|
W2
|K. Freeland
|+143
|7:38 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|4-7
|
W1
|J. Gray
|+250
|8.5
|
Los Angeles Angels
|5-5
|
L2
|S. Ohtani
|-320
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|7-3
|
L1
|C. Burnes
|-125
|8.5
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|7-4
|
W4
|M. Kelly
|+105
|7:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|6-5
|
W1
|D. May
|-170
|8
|
San Francisco Giants
|4-6
|
L1
|A. Wood
|+143
Best Pitching Matchup
Garett Whitlock (BOS) vs. Shane McClanahan (TB) | 4:40 PM CST | NESN
There isn’t really a marquee pitching matchup tonight, but this is going to be a great one to watch if you want to see two great young pitchers with excellent stuff. Whitlock makes his first start of the year tonight for the Sox after he was just activated off of the IL. McClanahan makes his third start of the season for the Rays and looks to continue a stellar 2023 campaign. In his first two starts, McClanahan is 2-0 with a 1.50 era with 12 K’s and only nine hits allowed in 12 IP. Whitlock enters his first season as a full-time starter, and hopefully, he has built up his stamina. When the Sox converted him from the pen last year, he really struggled once he got over 70 pitches.
Best Bets: Tuesday, April 11
Yankees @ Guardians | 4:10 PM CST | BSGL
|Bet
|Yankees
|Guardians
|Play
|Moneyline
|-185
|+152
|F5 ML
|-.5 (-130)
|-.5 (-130)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
Gerrit Cole has been just about unhittable so far in this early season and we don’t expect today to be any different. He’s gone at least 6 innings in both starts and has only allowed three hits in each start while limiting the Phillies and Giants to one total run in those two starts. The big righty, Hunter Gaddia, toes the rubber for the Guardians and there is no doubt he has big-league stuff. He got a bit roughed up in his season debut in Seattle as he gave up four earned in 3.2 innings of work. But he did bounce back with a nice outing against Oakland last week finishing with six innings pitched and no runs on one hit and four punch outs. But we’re riding with Cole here tonight for the F% bet.
THE PICK: Yankees F5 -.5 (-130)
Brewers @ Diamondbacks | 7:40 PM CST | BSAZ
|Bet
|Brewers
|Diamondbacks
|Play
|Moneyline
|-125
|-105
|F5
|-141
|+112
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
It’s no secret that Corbin Burnes is off to a shocking rough start. In two starts Burnes comes into tonight boasting a 9.64 era. He gave up four hits and four earned runs in a sloppy opener at the Cubs and was just knocked around by the Mets to the tune of six earned on seven hits in just 4.1 innings pitched. But anytime you can get this type of value on a guy that is still arguably the best pitcher in baseball, you have to take it. We’ll take a flier on the fact that he figures it out tonight, he’s too good not to.
THE PICK: Brewers F5 (-141)