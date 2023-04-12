Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 12

Author image
Colin Lynch

5 min read
1143342958.jpg.0

15 total MLB games highlight today’s Wednesday slate with nine first pitches happening before 2 PM.

It was a nice 2-0 day for us yesterday as both the Yanks and the Brewers kind of cruised to a F5-inning victory. The Yanks started off a bit slow and then exploded for 8-runs through five innings. Corbin burned was every bit as nasty as we hoped yesterday as he righted the ship, and picked us up for our second win of the day. We try to repeat that today with a ML and a F5 play today. Let’s get it!

MLB Odds & Lines: Wednesday, April 12

10:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 5-7

L1

 J. Urquidy -170 9
Pittsburgh Pirates
 7-4

W1

 R. Hill +143

 

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 5-7

L1

 L. Giolito +140 8.5
Minnesota Twins
 7-4

W1

 S. Gray -165

 

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 7-4

W1

 C. Schmidt -120 9.5
Cleveland Guardians
 7-5

L1

 P. Battenfield +100

 

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 7-5

W1

 B. Snell -105 8.5
New York Mets
 6-6

L1

 T. Megill -115

 

12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 4-8

L3

 L. Gilbert -110 11
Chicago Cubs
 6-4

W2

 M. Stroman -110

 

1:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 4-7

W1

 J. Flaherty -170 13
Colorado Rockies
 5-7

L1

 J. Urena +143

 

1:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 8-3

W1

 J. Junk +105 9.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
 7-5

L1

 D. Jameson -125

 

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 5-7

W1

 E. Cabrera +162 8.5
Philadelphia Phillies
 4-7

L1

 Z. Wheeler -195

 

2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 4-8

L1

 M. Gore +143 9
Los Angeles Angels
 6-5

W1

 G. Canning -170

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 2-9

L6

 K. Waldichuk +158 9
Baltimore Orioles
 6-5

W2

 D. Kremer -190

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 5-6

L2

 C. Sale +110 8
Tampa Bay Rays
 11-0

W11

 T. Bradley -130

 

5:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 2-8

L5

 E. Rodriguez +228 8.5
Toronto Blue Jays
 7-4

W2

 K. Gausman -285

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 4-6

L2

 H. Greene +222 8
Atlanta Braves
 8-4

W2

 S. Strider -278

 

6:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 3-9

L3

 B. Keller +143 8.5
Texas Rangers
 7-4

W3

 N. Eovaldi -170

 

7:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 6-6

L1

 C. Kershaw -170 7.5
San Francisco Giants
 5-6

W1

 A. Cobb +143

 

Best Pitching Matchup

Hunter Greene (CIN)  vs.  Spencer Strider (ATL) | 5:20 PM CST | MLB

There are some really good pitching matchups on the board today, but we’re going with this matchup in Atlanta between fireballer Hunter Greene and strikeout specialist Spencer Strider. No one in Major League Baseball has thrown more fastballs above 100 MPH than Hunter Greene. This dude just lives above 100 MPH. And Spencer Strider has gotten off to another excellent start striking out 18 in 11 innings pitched. This will be a super entertaining matchup on the mound.

 

 

 

Best Bets: Wednesday, April 12

Brewers @ Diamondbacks | 1:40 PM CST | BSAZ

Bet Brewers Diamondbacks Play
Moneyline +105 -124 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-190) -1.5 (-155) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9.5 (-110) Under 9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

We’re going with a bit of a zig and zag action today with this series finale in Arizona. We were on Milwaukee and Corbin Burnes yesterday as they cruised to a 7-1 victory. But today we go the other way as we’re backing young righthander Drey Jameson. The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.16 era in 8.1 innings pitched this year, and his wins are impressive. He’s beaten NL West foes, the Dodgers, and the Padres so far this season. We’re siding with Drey again here.

THE PICK: Diamondbacks ML (-124)

 

Bet on DBacks ML  (-124)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

White Sox @ Twins | 11:10 PM CST | MLB Network

Bet White Sox Twins Play
Moneyline +138 -164 BetOnline logo
F5 +120 -150 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

It’s an early one in Minnesota and we’re doing a little bit of a back and fade here. We’re going to back Lucas Giolito and the White Sox and Fade Sonny Gray, who has gotten off to a really good start in the 2023 season. Giolito was solid in his first outing at Houston but then got roughed up by the Pirates in his last outing. Sonny Gray has been phenomenal in two outings against the Royals and Astros. But we’re fading Sonny today. We like the White Sox early today.

THE PICK: White Sox F5 (+120)

 

 

Bet on White Sox F5 (+120)  at BetOnline




Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.

Arrow to top