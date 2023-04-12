MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 12

15 total MLB games highlight today’s Wednesday slate with nine first pitches happening before 2 PM.

It was a nice 2-0 day for us yesterday as both the Yanks and the Brewers kind of cruised to a F5-inning victory. The Yanks started off a bit slow and then exploded for 8-runs through five innings. Corbin burned was every bit as nasty as we hoped yesterday as he righted the ship, and picked us up for our second win of the day. We try to repeat that today with a ML and a F5 play today. Let’s get it!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

MLB Odds & Lines: Wednesday, April 12