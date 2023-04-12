MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 12

15 total MLB games highlight today’s Wednesday slate with nine first pitches happening before 2 PM.
It was a nice 2-0 day for us yesterday as both the Yanks and the Brewers kind of cruised to a F5-inning victory. The Yanks started off a bit slow and then exploded for 8-runs through five innings. Corbin burned was every bit as nasty as we hoped yesterday as he righted the ship, and picked us up for our second win of the day. We try to repeat that today with a ML and a F5 play today. Let’s get it!
MLB Odds & Lines: Wednesday, April 12
|10:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|5-7
|
L1
|J. Urquidy
|-170
|9
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|7-4
|
W1
|R. Hill
|+143
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|5-7
|
L1
|L. Giolito
|+140
|8.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|7-4
|
W1
|S. Gray
|-165
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|7-4
|
W1
|C. Schmidt
|-120
|9.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|7-5
|
L1
|P. Battenfield
|+100
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|7-5
|
W1
|B. Snell
|-105
|8.5
|
New York Mets
|6-6
|
L1
|T. Megill
|-115
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|4-8
|
L3
|L. Gilbert
|-110
|11
|
Chicago Cubs
|6-4
|
W2
|M. Stroman
|-110
|1:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|4-7
|
W1
|J. Flaherty
|-170
|13
|
Colorado Rockies
|5-7
|
L1
|J. Urena
|+143
|1:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|8-3
|
W1
|J. Junk
|+105
|9.5
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|7-5
|
L1
|D. Jameson
|-125
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|5-7
|
W1
|E. Cabrera
|+162
|8.5
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|4-7
|
L1
|Z. Wheeler
|-195
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|4-8
|
L1
|M. Gore
|+143
|9
|
Los Angeles Angels
|6-5
|
W1
|G. Canning
|-170
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|2-9
|
L6
|K. Waldichuk
|+158
|9
|
Baltimore Orioles
|6-5
|
W2
|D. Kremer
|-190
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|5-6
|
L2
|C. Sale
|+110
|8
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|11-0
|
W11
|T. Bradley
|-130
|5:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|2-8
|
L5
|E. Rodriguez
|+228
|8.5
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|7-4
|
W2
|K. Gausman
|-285
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|4-6
|
L2
|H. Greene
|+222
|8
|
Atlanta Braves
|8-4
|
W2
|S. Strider
|-278
|6:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|3-9
|
L3
|B. Keller
|+143
|8.5
|
Texas Rangers
|7-4
|
W3
|N. Eovaldi
|-170
|7:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|6-6
|
L1
|C. Kershaw
|-170
|7.5
|
San Francisco Giants
|5-6
|
W1
|A. Cobb
|+143
Best Pitching Matchup
Hunter Greene (CIN) vs. Spencer Strider (ATL) | 5:20 PM CST | MLB
There are some really good pitching matchups on the board today, but we’re going with this matchup in Atlanta between fireballer Hunter Greene and strikeout specialist Spencer Strider. No one in Major League Baseball has thrown more fastballs above 100 MPH than Hunter Greene. This dude just lives above 100 MPH. And Spencer Strider has gotten off to another excellent start striking out 18 in 11 innings pitched. This will be a super entertaining matchup on the mound.
Best Bets: Wednesday, April 12
Brewers @ Diamondbacks | 1:40 PM CST | BSAZ
|Bet
|Brewers
|Diamondbacks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-124
|Runline
|+1.5 (-190)
|-1.5 (-155)
|Total
|Over 9.5 (-110)
|Under 9.5 (-110)
We’re going with a bit of a zig and zag action today with this series finale in Arizona. We were on Milwaukee and Corbin Burnes yesterday as they cruised to a 7-1 victory. But today we go the other way as we’re backing young righthander Drey Jameson. The 25-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.16 era in 8.1 innings pitched this year, and his wins are impressive. He’s beaten NL West foes, the Dodgers, and the Padres so far this season. We’re siding with Drey again here.
THE PICK: Diamondbacks ML (-124)
White Sox @ Twins | 11:10 PM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|White Sox
|Twins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+138
|-164
|F5
|+120
|-150
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
It’s an early one in Minnesota and we’re doing a little bit of a back and fade here. We’re going to back Lucas Giolito and the White Sox and Fade Sonny Gray, who has gotten off to a really good start in the 2023 season. Giolito was solid in his first outing at Houston but then got roughed up by the Pirates in his last outing. Sonny Gray has been phenomenal in two outings against the Royals and Astros. But we’re fading Sonny today. We like the White Sox early today.
THE PICK: White Sox F5 (+120)