MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 14

The Astros have gotten off to a bit of a sluggish start as they enter the weekend series with the Rangers at 6-7. But they’ve won three of their last four and the offense is starting to wake up a bit. In those three wins, they’ve scored a combined 20 runs. Toeing the rubber for the Stros is Luis Garcia who has been hit very hard in his first two starts, with a few blow-up innings mixed in. But he was a 15-game winner for the Stros just a year ago and has shutdown stuff. I expect him to be better tonight, and with this surging Astros offense, we feel good about being on them tonight.

THE PICK: Astros ML (-165)

Brewers @ Padres | 7:40 PM CST | BSSD

This is a little bit of a play and fade in this one as we’re all about backing Michel Wacha of the Padres and Fading Eric Lauer of the Brewers. Lauer has been hit hard in his first two starts, one against the Cubs and one against the Cardinals. On the other side, Wacha has been very good in his first two starts, including a six-inning two hit, no run dominant performance at Atlanta. It still makes no sense to me why the Red Sox didn’t sign this guy. But we’ll be on him tonight.

THE PICK: Padres -1.5 (+120)