MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 14

The weekend series slate is here as we kick off 15 games in Major League Baseball tonight.
We have two plays that I really like tonight, one on the money line and one on the run line, both on the home team, backing two starters off to a good start. We currently sit at 16-12-1 on this young season and are looking to add to the win column after going 1-1 yesterday. Let’s take a look at Friday’s best bets and MLB odds!
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
MLB Odds & Lines: Friday, April 14
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|8-5
|
W1
|M. Bumgarner
|+140
|9
|
Miami Marlins
|6-7
|
W2
|T. Rogers
|-165
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|4-9
|
L3
|T. Walker
|-150
|10
|
Cincinnati Reds
|5-7
|
W1
|C. Overton
|+126
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|5-7
|
L1
|S. Manaea
|-155
|9
|
Detroit Tigers
|3-9
|
W1
|J. Wentz
|+130
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|7-6
|
L2
|C. Quantrill
|-160
|9.5
|
Washington Nationals
|4-9
|
L2
|T. Williams
|+135
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|9-4
|
W3
|L. Varland
|+162
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|8-5
|
L1
|N. Cortes
|-195
|5:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|13-0
|
W13
|D. Rasmussen
|-125
|9
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|8-5
|
L1
|J. Berrios
|+105
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|7-5
|
W2
|P. Sandoval
|-120
|9
|
Boston Red Sox
|5-8
|
L4
|T. Houck
|+100
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|7-6
|
W1
|T. Wells
|-115
|9
|
Chicago White Sox
|5-8
|
L2
|M. Clevinger
|-105
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|9-4
|
W3
|C. Morton
|-130
|9
|
Kansas City Royals
|4-9
|
W1
|B. Singer
|+110
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|7-5
|
L1
|M. Perez
|+140
|8.5
|
Houston Astros
|6-7
|
W1
|L. Garcia
|-165
|6:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|8-5
|
W1
|J. Oviedo
|+135
|9
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|5-8
|
L1
|J. Woodford
|-160
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|7-6
|
W1
|K. Senga
|-240
|8
|
Oakland Athletics
|3-10
|
L1
|J. Kaprielian
|+196
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|9-4
|
W1
|E. Lauer
|+143
|8.5
|
San Diego Padres
|7-7
|
L2
|M. Wacha
|-170
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|6-5
|
L1
|J. Steele
|+140
|8.5
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|7-6
|
W1
|N. Syndergaard
|-165
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|5-8
|
L2
|A. Gomber
|+150
|8.5
|
Seattle Mariners
|5-8
|
W1
|M. Gonzales
|-178
Best Bets: Friday, April 14
Rangers @ Astros | 6:10 PM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Rangers
|Astros
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-165
|Runline
|+1.5 (-150)
|-1.5 (+125)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
The Astros have gotten off to a bit of a sluggish start as they enter the weekend series with the Rangers at 6-7. But they’ve won three of their last four and the offense is starting to wake up a bit. In those three wins, they’ve scored a combined 20 runs. Toeing the rubber for the Stros is Luis Garcia who has been hit very hard in his first two starts, with a few blow-up innings mixed in. But he was a 15-game winner for the Stros just a year ago and has shutdown stuff. I expect him to be better tonight, and with this surging Astros offense, we feel good about being on them tonight.
THE PICK: Astros ML (-165)
Brewers @ Padres | 7:40 PM CST | BSSD
|Bet
|Brewers
|Padres
|Play
|Moneyline
|+138
|-164
|Runline
|+1.5 (-145)
|-1.5 (+120)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
This is a little bit of a play and fade in this one as we’re all about backing Michel Wacha of the Padres and Fading Eric Lauer of the Brewers. Lauer has been hit hard in his first two starts, one against the Cubs and one against the Cardinals. On the other side, Wacha has been very good in his first two starts, including a six-inning two hit, no run dominant performance at Atlanta. It still makes no sense to me why the Red Sox didn’t sign this guy. But we’ll be on him tonight.
THE PICK: Padres -1.5 (+120)