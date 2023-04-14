Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 14

Colin Lynch
The weekend series slate is here as we kick off 15 games in Major League Baseball tonight.

We have two plays that I really like tonight, one on the money line and one on the run line, both on the home team, backing two starters off to a good start. We currently sit at 16-12-1 on this young season and are looking to add to the win column after going 1-1 yesterday. Let’s take a look at Friday’s best bets and MLB odds!

MLB Odds & Lines: Friday, April 14

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 8-5

W1

 M. Bumgarner +140 9
Miami Marlins
 6-7

W2

 T. Rogers -165

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 4-9

L3

 T. Walker -150 10
Cincinnati Reds
 5-7

W1

 C. Overton +126

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 5-7

L1

 S. Manaea -155 9
Detroit Tigers
 3-9

W1

 J. Wentz +130

 

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 7-6

L2

 C. Quantrill -160 9.5
Washington Nationals
 4-9

L2

 T. Williams +135

 

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 9-4

W3

 L. Varland +162 8.5
New York Yankees
 8-5

L1

 N. Cortes -195

 

5:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 13-0

W13

 D. Rasmussen -125 9
Toronto Blue Jays
 8-5

L1

 J. Berrios +105

 

5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 7-5

W2

 P. Sandoval -120 9
Boston Red Sox
 5-8

L4

 T. Houck +100

 

5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 7-6

W1

 T. Wells -115 9
Chicago White Sox
 5-8

L2

 M. Clevinger -105

 

6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 9-4

W3

 C. Morton -130 9
Kansas City Royals
 4-9

W1

 B. Singer +110

 

6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 7-5

L1

 M. Perez +140 8.5
Houston Astros
 6-7

W1

 L. Garcia -165

 

6:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 8-5

W1

 J. Oviedo +135 9
St. Louis Cardinals
 5-8

L1

 J. Woodford -160

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 7-6

W1

 K. Senga -240 8
Oakland Athletics
 3-10

L1

 J. Kaprielian +196

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 9-4

W1

 E. Lauer +143 8.5
San Diego Padres
 7-7

L2

 M. Wacha -170

 

8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 6-5

L1

 J. Steele +140 8.5
Los Angeles Dodgers
 7-6

W1

 N. Syndergaard -165

 

8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 5-8

L2

 A. Gomber +150 8.5
Seattle Mariners
 5-8

W1

 M. Gonzales -178

 

 Best Bets: Friday, April 14

Rangers @ Astros | 6:10 PM CST | MLB Network

Bet Rangers Astros Play
Moneyline +140 -165 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-150) -1.5 (+125) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Astros have gotten off to a bit of a sluggish start as they enter the weekend series with the Rangers at 6-7. But they’ve won three of their last four and the offense is starting to wake up a bit. In those three wins, they’ve scored a combined 20 runs. Toeing the rubber for the Stros is Luis Garcia who has been hit very hard in his first two starts, with a few blow-up innings mixed in. But he was a 15-game winner for the Stros just a year ago and has shutdown stuff. I expect him to be better tonight, and with this surging Astros offense, we feel good about being on them tonight.

THE PICK: Astros ML (-165)

 

Bet on Astros (-165)  at BetOnline

 

 

Brewers @ Padres | 7:40 PM CST | BSSD

Bet Brewers Padres Play
Moneyline +138 -164 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-145) -1.5 (+120) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

This is a little bit of a play and fade in this one as we’re all about backing Michel Wacha of the Padres and Fading Eric Lauer of the Brewers. Lauer has been hit hard in his first two starts, one against the Cubs and one against the Cardinals. On the other side, Wacha has been very good in his first two starts, including a six-inning two hit, no run dominant performance at Atlanta. It still makes no sense to me why the Red Sox didn’t sign this guy. But we’ll be on him tonight.

THE PICK: Padres -1.5 (+120)

 

Bet on Padres -1.5 (+120)  at BetOnline

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
