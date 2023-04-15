MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 15

Another Full Slate of Major League Baseball games will start at 11:05 PM CST with the final first pitch of the day going off at 7:40 PM tonight.

We’re back with another Saturday of Major League Baseball as Friday was filled with a lot of odd games, high-scoring affairs, and plenty of upsets. Today we’re focusing on a close money line play and a F5 play with a hot starting pitcher. Let’s take a look at the best MLB bets for today!

MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 15

Best Bets: Saturday, April 15

Orioles @ White Sox| 12:10 PM CST | NBCS-CHI

Micahel Kopech isn’t off to the start he had hoped for or that many anticipated as he was a bit roughed up in his first two starts. He enters Saturday’s matchup with the O’s boasting a 6.75 era and an 0-2 record, while the White Sox are on a three-game slide. So why would we back the White Sox today, well the line is kind of begging us to. The White Sox face a 3-0 pitcher while they have a righty on the bump that has struggled in the early going and they’re still -100. Those are peculiar odds, and while some may see a bargain on the O’s, it looks a little trappy to me. Give us the White Sox.

THE PICK: White Sox ML (-100)

Angels @ Red Sox | 2:10 PM CST | NESN

The Sox picked up the win last night after getting swept in Tampa. And tonight they have their second most reliable starter on the mound after Tanner Houck who got the W last night. Nick Pivetta has only allowed one earned run over 10 innings pitched this season and has given the Sox a chance to win in both outings. We’re going to back Pivetta again today, but we’re going to try and avoid the Sox struggling bullpen by playing the F5 ML.

THE PICK: Red Sox F5 ML (-105)