Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 15

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read

Another Full Slate of Major League Baseball games will start at 11:05 PM CST with the final first pitch of the day going off at 7:40 PM tonight.

We’re back with another Saturday of Major League Baseball as Friday was filled with a lot of odd games, high-scoring affairs, and plenty of upsets. Today we’re focusing on a close money line play and a F5 play with a hot starting pitcher. Let’s take a look at the best MLB bets for today!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 15

11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 10-4

W4

 T. Mahle +115 8.5
New York Yankees
 8-6

L2

 D. German -135

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 8-6

W2

 K. Gibson -120 9
Chicago White Sox
 5-9

L3

 M. Kopech +100

 

12:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 8-6

L1

 R. Contreras +170 8.5
St. Louis Cardinals
 6-8

W1

 S. Matz -205

 

1:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 13-1

L1

 C. Faucher +100 10
Toronto Blue Jays
 9-5

W1

 Y. Kikuchi -120

 

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 8-6

W1

 Z. Plesac -178 9.5
Washington Nationals
 4-10

L3

 C. Kuhl +150

 

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 10-4

W2

 F. Peralta +115 8
San Diego Padres
 7-8

L3

 S. Lugo -135

 

2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 8-6

W2

 C. Carrasco -190 9.5
Oakland Athletics
 3-11

L2

 S. Fujinami +158

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 7-6

L1

 T. Anderson -115 9.5
Boston Red Sox
 6-8

W1

 N. Pivetta -105

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 8-6

L1

 R. Nelson +115 8.5
Miami Marlins
 7-7

W3

 B. Garrett -135

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 10-4

W4

 B. Elder -140 8.5
Kansas City Royals
 4-10

L1

 K. Bubic +118

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 5-9

W1

 M. Strahm -105 9
Cincinnati Reds
 5-8

L1

 G. Ashcraft -115

 

5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 8-5

W1

 J. Gray +150 8
Houston Astros
 6-8

L1

 H. Brown -178

 

7:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 7-5

W1

 J. Taillon +126 9
Los Angeles Dodgers
 7-7

L1

 M. Grove -150

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 5-9

L3

 R. Feltner +210 8
Seattle Mariners
 6-8

W2

 G. Kirby -260

 Best Bets: Saturday, April 15

Orioles @ White Sox| 12:10 PM CST | NBCS-CHI

Bet Orioles White Sox Play
Moneyline -115 -100 BetOnline logo
Runline -1.5 (+138) +1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Micahel Kopech isn’t off to the start he had hoped for or that many anticipated as he was a bit roughed up in his first two starts. He enters Saturday’s matchup with the O’s boasting a 6.75 era and an 0-2 record, while the White Sox are on a three-game slide. So why would we back the White Sox today, well the line is kind of begging us to. The White Sox face a 3-0 pitcher while they have a righty on the bump that has struggled in the early going and they’re still -100. Those are peculiar odds, and while some may see a bargain on the O’s, it looks a little trappy to me. Give us the White Sox.

THE PICK: White Sox ML (-100)

 

Bet on White Sox (-100)  at BetOnline

 

 

Angels @ Red Sox | 2:10 PM CST | NESN

Bet Angels Red Sox Play
Moneyline -115 -105 BetOnline logo
F% -120 -105 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9.5 (-110) Under .5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Sox picked up the win last night after getting swept in Tampa. And tonight they have their second most reliable starter on the mound after Tanner Houck who got the W last night. Nick Pivetta has only allowed one earned run over 10 innings pitched this season and has given the Sox a chance to win in both outings. We’re going to back Pivetta again today, but we’re going to try and avoid the Sox struggling bullpen by playing the F5 ML.

THE PICK: Red Sox F5 ML   (-105)

 

Bet on Red Sox F5 (-105)  at BetOnline

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 15

Author image Colin Lynch  •  1h
Featured
Cavs-1024x683
NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Opening Round Series Odds, Schedules, Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
Featured
1478814190-850x560
MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 14
Author image Colin Lynch  •  22h
Featured
643224f422290.image
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 14
Author image Colin Lynch  •  23h
Featured
01gv3h3vv8yff4d07gf1
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 11
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 13 2023
Featured
1143342958.jpg.0
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 12
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 12 2023
Featured
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets
James Harden Makes NBA History
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top