MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 16

We have another Major League Sunday full of a 15-game slate, with many weekend series wrapping up.

Yesterday we went a frustrating 1-0-1. The White Sox got us a hard-fought win. We had the Red Sox F5 money line and they led 6-4 heading into the top of the fifth. They, unfortunately, gave up two runs in the fifth and we got the push. But we’re right back at it today with a run-line play and a first 5 play. Let’s look at the odds and best bets for Sunday, April 16!

MLB Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 16