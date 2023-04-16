MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 16

We have another Major League Sunday full of a 15-game slate, with many weekend series wrapping up.
Yesterday we went a frustrating 1-0-1. The White Sox got us a hard-fought win. We had the Red Sox F5 money line and they led 6-4 heading into the top of the fifth. They, unfortunately, gave up two runs in the fifth and we got the push. But we’re right back at it today with a run-line play and a first 5 play. Let’s look at the odds and best bets for Sunday, April 16!
MLB Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 16
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|5-9
|
L3
|L. Webb
|-155
|8
|
Detroit Tigers
|5-9
|
W3
|M. Boyd
|+130
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|7-7
|
L2
|R. Detmers
|-105
|9.5
|
Boston Red Sox
|7-8
|
W2
|G. Whitlock
|-115
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|9-6
|
W2
|S. Bieber
|-240
|9
|
Washington Nationals
|4-11
|
L4
|P. Corbin
|+196
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|10-5
|
L1
|P. Lopez
|+140
|7
|
New York Yankees
|9-6
|
W1
|G. Cole
|-165
|11:37 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|13-2
|
L2
|S. McClanahan
|-135
|8.5
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|10-5
|
W2
|A. Manoah
|+115
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|8-7
|
L2
|Z. Gallen
|+115
|7
|
Miami Marlins
|8-7
|
W4
|S. Alcantara
|-135
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|5-10
|
L1
|A. Nola
|-195
|9.5
|
Cincinnati Reds
|6-8
|
W1
|L. Cessa
|+162
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|11-4
|
W5
|K. Wright
|-165
|8.5
|
Kansas City Royals
|4-11
|
L2
|Z. Greinke
|+140
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|8-7
|
L1
|G. Rodriguez
|+122
|7.5
|
Chicago White Sox
|6-9
|
W1
|D. Cease
|-145
|12:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|9-6
|
W1
|M. Keller
|+143
|8.5
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|6-9
|
L1
|M. Mikolas
|-170
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|9-6
|
W3
|J. Butto
|-160
|9
|
Oakland Athletics
|3-12
|
L3
|J. Sears
|+135
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|7-6
|
L1
|D. Smyly
|+205
|8
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|8-7
|
W1
|J. Urias
|-250
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|5-10
|
L4
|N. Davis
|+240
|8
|
Seattle Mariners
|7-8
|
W3
|L. Castillo
|-305
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|10-5
|
L1
|W. Miley
|+143
|8
|
San Diego Padres
|8-8
|
W1
|Y. Darvish
|-170
|5:00 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|8-6
|
L1
|A. Heaney
|+170
|8
|
Houston Astros
|7-8
|
W1
|F. Valdez
|-205
Best Bets: Sunday, April 16
Rays @ Jays | 11:37 AM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Ray
|Jays
|Play
|Moneyline
|-135
|+115
|F5 ML
|-140
|+110
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
This is probably the best pitching matchup of the day and features a starting pitcher that has been as good as anyone to start the 2023 campaign. Shane McClanahan enters his fourth start with a 3-0 record and a 1.59 era with 21 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. He has been absolutely dominant. He opposes Blue Jay’s Ace Alek Manoah who has been solid, but not nearly as sharp as he’d like. He’s had to pitch out of quite a bit of trouble in each of his first three starts and has had to really work to avoid blow-up innings. I love the Rays F5 today.
THE PICK: Rays ML F5 (-140)
Cubs @ Dodgers | 2:10 PM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Cubs
|Dodgers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+200
|-250
|Runline
|+1.5 (-103)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
Julio Urias has gotten off to another fantastic start for the Dodgers as he enters Sunday’s contest with a 3-0 record and a minuscule 1.5 era. But it’s another stat that has us loving him and the Dodgers today. In nine day time starts at Dodgers stadium, Julio Urias is a perfect 9-0 and had been flat-out dominant. Couple that with the fact that Drew Smyly for the Cubs is basically an autofade for us right now, and we love the Dodgers -1.5 today.
THE PICK: Dodgers -1.5 (-115)