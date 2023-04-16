Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 16

Colin Lynch
We have another Major League Sunday full of a 15-game slate, with many weekend series wrapping up.

Yesterday we went a frustrating 1-0-1. The White Sox got us a hard-fought win. We had the Red Sox F5 money line and they led 6-4 heading into the top of the fifth. They, unfortunately, gave up two runs in the fifth and we got the push. But we’re right back at it today with a run-line play and a first 5 play. Let’s look at the odds and best bets for Sunday, April 16!

MLB Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 16

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 5-9

L3

 L. Webb -155 8
Detroit Tigers
 5-9

W3

 M. Boyd +130

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 7-7

L2

 R. Detmers -105 9.5
Boston Red Sox
 7-8

W2

 G. Whitlock -115

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 9-6

W2

 S. Bieber -240 9
Washington Nationals
 4-11

L4

 P. Corbin +196

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 10-5

L1

 P. Lopez +140 7
New York Yankees
 9-6

W1

 G. Cole -165

 

11:37 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 13-2

L2

 S. McClanahan -135 8.5
Toronto Blue Jays
 10-5

W2

 A. Manoah +115

 

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 8-7

L2

 Z. Gallen +115 7
Miami Marlins
 8-7

W4

 S. Alcantara -135

 

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 5-10

L1

 A. Nola -195 9.5
Cincinnati Reds
 6-8

W1

 L. Cessa +162

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 11-4

W5

 K. Wright -165 8.5
Kansas City Royals
 4-11

L2

 Z. Greinke +140

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 8-7

L1

 G. Rodriguez +122 7.5
Chicago White Sox
 6-9

W1

 D. Cease -145

 

12:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 9-6

W1

 M. Keller +143 8.5
St. Louis Cardinals
 6-9

L1

 M. Mikolas -170

 

2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 9-6

W3

 J. Butto -160 9
Oakland Athletics
 3-12

L3

 J. Sears +135

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 7-6

L1

 D. Smyly +205 8
Los Angeles Dodgers
 8-7

W1

 J. Urias -250

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 5-10

L4

 N. Davis +240 8
Seattle Mariners
 7-8

W3

 L. Castillo -305

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 10-5

L1

 W. Miley +143 8
San Diego Padres
 8-8

W1

 Y. Darvish -170

 

5:00 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 8-6

L1

 A. Heaney +170 8
Houston Astros
 7-8

W1

 F. Valdez -205

 

 Best Bets: Sunday, April 16

Rays @ Jays | 11:37 AM CST | MLB Network

Bet Ray Jays Play
Moneyline -135 +115 BetOnline logo
F5 ML -140 +110 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

This is probably the best pitching matchup of the day and features a starting pitcher that has been as good as anyone to start the 2023 campaign. Shane McClanahan enters his fourth start with a 3-0 record and a 1.59 era with 21 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. He has been absolutely dominant. He opposes Blue Jay’s Ace Alek Manoah who has been solid, but not nearly as sharp as he’d like. He’s had to pitch out of quite a bit of trouble in each of his first three starts and has had to really work to avoid blow-up innings. I love the Rays F5 today.

THE PICK: Rays ML F5 (-140)

 

Bet on Rays ML F5 (-140)  at BetOnline

 

 

Cubs @ Dodgers | 2:10 PM CST | MLB Network

Bet Cubs Dodgers Play
Moneyline +200 -250 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-103) -1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Julio Urias has gotten off to another fantastic start for the Dodgers as he enters Sunday’s contest with a 3-0 record and a minuscule 1.5 era. But it’s another stat that has us loving him and the Dodgers today. In nine day time starts at Dodgers stadium, Julio Urias is a perfect 9-0 and had been flat-out dominant. Couple that with the fact that Drew Smyly for the Cubs is basically an autofade for us right now, and we love the Dodgers -1.5 today.

THE PICK: Dodgers -1.5  (-115)

 

Bet on Dodgers -1.5 (-115)  at BetOnline

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
