Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 2

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
download (7)

It was a bit of a frustrating day yesterday as we experienced our first losing day on the young season as we finished 0-1-1, moving our season record to 4-1-1. The Yankees had a super frustrating F5 Inning push. We were on the Yankees F5 -138, and it looked like it was on its way to cashing. The Yanks were tied with the Giants at 3-3 in the bottom of the 5th with runners on second and third and nobody out. Then Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to third, Josh Donaldson struck out, and Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the threat and get us a frustrating push.

Our other play was a value play with the Detroit Tigers +152 money line and they just never got it going. The Tigers fell to the Rays 12-2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and our best bets today, which features our first player prop of the year!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

 

MLB Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 2

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 0-2

L2

 J. Wentz +205 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 2-0

W2

 J. Springs -250

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 2-0

W2

 J. Shuster -190 8.5
Washington Nationals
 0-2

L2

 M. Gore +158

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 1-1

L1

 C. Irvin +118 9
Boston Red Sox
 1-1

W1

 T. Houck -140

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 1-1

W1

 R. Stripling +130 8.5
New York Yankees
 1-1

L1

 J. Brito -155

 

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 2-1

W1

 K. Senga -120 8
Miami Marlins
 1-2

L1

 T. Rogers +100

 

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 1-1

L1

 V. Velasquez +118 8.5
Cincinnati Reds
 1-1

W1

 G. Ashcraft -140

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 1-2

L2

 M. Clevinger +152 8
Houston Astros
 2-1

W2

 L. Garcia -180

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 2-0

W2

 J. Ryan -155 8.5
Kansas City Royals
 0-2

L2

 B. Keller +130

 

12:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 1-1

L1

 C. Bassitt -105 8
St. Louis Cardinals
 1-1

W1

 J. Montgomery -115

 

12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 1-1

W1

 E. Lauer +105 9
Chicago Cubs
 1-1

L1

 J. Taillon -125

 

2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 1-1

W1

 T. Anderson -150 8
Oakland Athletics
 1-1

L1

 K. Waldichuk +126

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 1-2

L1

 Z. Davies +158 8.5
Los Angeles Dodgers
 2-1

W1

 N. Syndergaard -190

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 2-1

W2

 C. Quantrill -110 8
Seattle Mariners
 1-2

L2

 M. Gonzales -110

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 2-1

L1

 A. Gomber +192 8
San Diego Padres
 1-2

W1

 S. Lugo -235

 

5:00 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 0-2

L2

 B. Falter +100 8.5
Texas Rangers
 2-0

W2

 M. Perez -120

 

Best Bets: Sunday, April 2

Guardians @ Mariners | 2:10 PM CST | Root Sports

 

Bet Guardians Mariners Play
Moneyline -108 -110 BetOnline logo
F5 Moneyline -110  -115 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

We go back to the Guardians and Mariners series where we picked up a win on Thursday night on the Guardians in an 8-4 win. Today we’re looking at the F5 money line. Cal Quantril takes the ball for the Guardians as he looks to build off of two very solid campaigns in 2021 and 2022. The 28-year-old former first-rounder enters his third full season in Cleveland where it seems he has found a home. Quantril finished 2022 with a 3.38 ERA in 186 innings pitched. We like Quantril in his matchup today with the Mariners as he opposes left-hander Marco Gonzalez. We played the Guardians on Thursday against left-hander Robbie Ray, and this is a bit of the same strategy. The Guardians have added some bats to their lineup that have vastly improved the lineup vs left-handed pitching. We saw that on Thursday as they finished with 8 runs on 13 hits. We’re on the Guardians F5.

THE PICK: Guardians F5 -110

Bet on Guardians F5 -110  at BetOnline

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 2

 

White Sox @ Astros | 12:10 PM CST | SportsNet SW

Mike Clevinger Over/ Under 4.5 Strikeouts Odds Play
Over 4.5 Strikeouts  +105 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 Strikeouts   -135 BetOnline logo

 

We have a first prop for the year and it comes from the White Sox vs Astros matchup this afternoon. We’re looking at Mike Clevinger’s strikeout total which sits at 4.5.

Clevinger’s matchup against the Houston Astros couldn’t be worse if he’s looking to record strikeouts. Only three of their projected hitters had at least a 20% strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers last year, and as a team, they have a collective strikeout rate of just 18%. Clevinger heavily relies on his fastball, which he threw 36% of the time last year, but was only able to get batters to swing and miss at 21% of those offerings. Unfortunately for Clevinger, the Astros’ organizational philosophy of hunting fastballs means they are less likely to chase his other pitches.

Dylan Cease, the White Sox right-hander who has a chance to lead the league in strikeouts, punched out 10 Astros in Thursday’s opener. I really like for the Astros to put the ball in play today against Clevinger. We’re going to play the Under 4.5 strikeouts for our first prop of the season.

Bet on Clevinger Under 4.5 K’s -135  at BetOnline

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
download (7)

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 2

Author image Colin Lynch  •  55min
Featured
spencer-turnbull-tigers-1024x683
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 1
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 1 2023
Featured
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Mar. 31
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 31 2023
Featured
2023 MLB Opening Day Odds, Best Bets, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 30 2023
Featured
2023 MLB NL MVP Award Winner Odds & Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 30 2023
Featured
2023 MLB AL MVP Award Winner Odds & Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 30 2023
Featured
2023 MLB Saves Leader Odds & Best Bets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Mar 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top