MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 2

It was a bit of a frustrating day yesterday as we experienced our first losing day on the young season as we finished 0-1-1, moving our season record to 4-1-1. The Yankees had a super frustrating F5 Inning push. We were on the Yankees F5 -138, and it looked like it was on its way to cashing. The Yanks were tied with the Giants at 3-3 in the bottom of the 5th with runners on second and third and nobody out. Then Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to third, Josh Donaldson struck out, and Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the threat and get us a frustrating push.
Our other play was a value play with the Detroit Tigers +152 money line and they just never got it going. The Tigers fell to the Rays 12-2.
Let’s take a look at the odds and our best bets today, which features our first player prop of the year!
MLB Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 2
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|0-2
|
L2
|J. Wentz
|+205
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|2-0
|
W2
|J. Springs
|-250
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|2-0
|
W2
|J. Shuster
|-190
|8.5
|
Washington Nationals
|0-2
|
L2
|M. Gore
|+158
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|1-1
|
L1
|C. Irvin
|+118
|9
|
Boston Red Sox
|1-1
|
W1
|T. Houck
|-140
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|1-1
|
W1
|R. Stripling
|+130
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|1-1
|
L1
|J. Brito
|-155
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|2-1
|
W1
|K. Senga
|-120
|8
|
Miami Marlins
|1-2
|
L1
|T. Rogers
|+100
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|1-1
|
L1
|V. Velasquez
|+118
|8.5
|
Cincinnati Reds
|1-1
|
W1
|G. Ashcraft
|-140
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|1-2
|
L2
|M. Clevinger
|+152
|8
|
Houston Astros
|2-1
|
W2
|L. Garcia
|-180
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|2-0
|
W2
|J. Ryan
|-155
|8.5
|
Kansas City Royals
|0-2
|
L2
|B. Keller
|+130
|12:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|1-1
|
L1
|C. Bassitt
|-105
|8
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|1-1
|
W1
|J. Montgomery
|-115
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|1-1
|
W1
|E. Lauer
|+105
|9
|
Chicago Cubs
|1-1
|
L1
|J. Taillon
|-125
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|1-1
|
W1
|T. Anderson
|-150
|8
|
Oakland Athletics
|1-1
|
L1
|K. Waldichuk
|+126
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|1-2
|
L1
|Z. Davies
|+158
|8.5
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|2-1
|
W1
|N. Syndergaard
|-190
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|2-1
|
W2
|C. Quantrill
|-110
|8
|
Seattle Mariners
|1-2
|
L2
|M. Gonzales
|-110
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|2-1
|
L1
|A. Gomber
|+192
|8
|
San Diego Padres
|1-2
|
W1
|S. Lugo
|-235
|5:00 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|0-2
|
L2
|B. Falter
|+100
|8.5
|
Texas Rangers
|2-0
|
W2
|M. Perez
|-120
Best Bets: Sunday, April 2
Guardians @ Mariners | 2:10 PM CST | Root Sports
|Bet
|Guardians
|Mariners
|Play
|Moneyline
|-108
|-110
|F5 Moneyline
|-110
|-115
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
We go back to the Guardians and Mariners series where we picked up a win on Thursday night on the Guardians in an 8-4 win. Today we’re looking at the F5 money line. Cal Quantril takes the ball for the Guardians as he looks to build off of two very solid campaigns in 2021 and 2022. The 28-year-old former first-rounder enters his third full season in Cleveland where it seems he has found a home. Quantril finished 2022 with a 3.38 ERA in 186 innings pitched. We like Quantril in his matchup today with the Mariners as he opposes left-hander Marco Gonzalez. We played the Guardians on Thursday against left-hander Robbie Ray, and this is a bit of the same strategy. The Guardians have added some bats to their lineup that have vastly improved the lineup vs left-handed pitching. We saw that on Thursday as they finished with 8 runs on 13 hits. We’re on the Guardians F5.
THE PICK: Guardians F5 -110
White Sox @ Astros | 12:10 PM CST | SportsNet SW
|Mike Clevinger Over/ Under 4.5 Strikeouts
|Odds
|Play
|Over 4.5 Strikeouts
|+105
|Under 4.5 Strikeouts
|-135
We have a first prop for the year and it comes from the White Sox vs Astros matchup this afternoon. We’re looking at Mike Clevinger’s strikeout total which sits at 4.5.
Clevinger’s matchup against the Houston Astros couldn’t be worse if he’s looking to record strikeouts. Only three of their projected hitters had at least a 20% strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers last year, and as a team, they have a collective strikeout rate of just 18%. Clevinger heavily relies on his fastball, which he threw 36% of the time last year, but was only able to get batters to swing and miss at 21% of those offerings. Unfortunately for Clevinger, the Astros’ organizational philosophy of hunting fastballs means they are less likely to chase his other pitches.
Dylan Cease, the White Sox right-hander who has a chance to lead the league in strikeouts, punched out 10 Astros in Thursday’s opener. I really like for the Astros to put the ball in play today against Clevinger. We’re going to play the Under 4.5 strikeouts for our first prop of the season.