MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 2

It was a bit of a frustrating day yesterday as we experienced our first losing day on the young season as we finished 0-1-1, moving our season record to 4-1-1. The Yankees had a super frustrating F5 Inning push. We were on the Yankees F5 -138, and it looked like it was on its way to cashing. The Yanks were tied with the Giants at 3-3 in the bottom of the 5th with runners on second and third and nobody out. Then Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to third, Josh Donaldson struck out, and Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the threat and get us a frustrating push.

Our other play was a value play with the Detroit Tigers +152 money line and they just never got it going. The Tigers fell to the Rays 12-2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and our best bets today, which features our first player prop of the year!

