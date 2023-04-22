MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 22

It’s a full Saturday slate of major league baseball games! Check out all the odds and best bets!
We have quite a few incredible pitching matchups today as aces across Major League Baseball to the rubber for some Saturday showdowns. We’ll be focusing on a few money-line plays today and in one of those matchups, we’ll be siding with who I think is currently the best right-handed starter in baseball right now. Let’s take a look at today’s MLB odds and best bets.
MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 22
|11:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|12-8
|
W1
|A. Manoah
|+152
|7.5
|
New York Yankees
|12-8
|
L1
|G. Cole
|-180
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|6-13
|
W1
|C. Kuhl
|+250
|7
|
Minnesota Twins
|11-9
|
L2
|P. Lopez
|-320
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|10-11
|
L1
|D. May
|-130
|9
|
Chicago Cubs
|12-7
|
W1
|H. Wesneski
|+110
|1:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|6-15
|
L1
|K. Freeland
|+158
|10.5
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|9-12
|
W1
|C. Sanchez
|-190
|1:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|10-9
|
L1
|—
|+118
|7
|
Cleveland Guardians
|10-9
|
W1
|S. Bieber
|-140
Doubleheader – Game 1
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|7-13
|
L2
|D. Cease
|+158
|7
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|17-3
|
W3
|S. McClanahan
|-190
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|14-7
|
W3
|D. Peterson
|+115
|8.5
|
San Francisco Giants
|6-13
|
L2
|L. Webb
|-135
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|7-13
|
L4
|L. Cessa
|+140
|9
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|14-7
|
W5
|R. Hill
|-165
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|10-9
|
L1
|B. Garrett
|+115
|7.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|10-9
|
W1
|Z. Plesac
|-135
Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 21
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|7-11
|
L2
|J. Wentz
|+162
|8.5
|
Baltimore Orioles
|12-7
|
W4
|K. Gibson
|-195
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|4-16
|
W1
|S. Fujinami
|+205
|9
|
Texas Rangers
|12-7
|
L1
|A. Heaney
|-250
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|11-10
|
W2
|G. Whitlock
|+105
|8.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|14-6
|
L1
|W. Miley
|-125
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|10-10
|
W2
|F. Valdez
|-110
|8.5
|
Atlanta Braves
|14-6
|
L2
|K. Wright
|-110
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|10-12
|
L1
|J. Musgrove
|-160
|9.5
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|12-9
|
W1
|M. Kelly
|+135
|7:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|4-16
|
L7
|Z. Greinke
|+158
|9.5
|
Los Angeles Angels
|10-10
|
W1
|T. Anderson
|-190
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|8-12
|
L1
|M. Mikolas
|+140
|7.5
|
Seattle Mariners
|9-11
|
W1
|L. Castillo
|-165
Best Bets: Saturday, April 22
Astros @ Braves | 5:20 PM CST | BSSO
|Bet
|Astros
|Braves
|Play
|Moneyline
|-111
|-107
|F5 ML
|-117
|-105
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
The defending champion Astros came back yesterday to stun the Braves with a late home run from Yordan Alvarez in the series opener. The pitching matchup is excellent as Framber Valdez squares off against Kyle Wright. Wright has gotten a bit roughed up in his first two starts of the season, but his stuff is too good to continue with that trend. Wright started the season on the DL with shoulder issues but has now worked his way back to full health. I expect both Wright and the Braves to bounce back in a good spot against the Astros today.
THE PICK: Braves ML (-107)
Cardinals @ Mariners | 7:40 PM CST | ROOT Sports NW
|Bet
|Cards
|Mariners
|Play
|Moneyline
|+138
|-164
|Runline
|+1.5 (-160)
|-1.5 (+130)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
It’s another incredible pitching matchup in Seattle tonight featuring two prominent aces. In my opinion, Luis Castillo has the best stuff in baseball right now. He is absolutely electric and the numbers reflect it. In his four starts, Castillo has logged 24.2 innings pitched while posting a minuscule .61 WHIP as he’s only allowed 2 earned runs in those 24.2 innings. The Cardinals ace has had a different start to 2023 as he’s really given up way more hits than we’re used to seeing. In the Cardinals season opener, Miles Mikolas got knocked around by the Blue Jays when he gave up hits to the first 5-hitters he faced in the 2023 season and surrendered 10 total hits in 3.1 innings. He gave up 9 hits his next start and then another 10 hits in his third start of the season against the Rockies. Do I think this will be a season-long trend for Mikolas? No, he’s too good for that. He’ll figure it out. Do I think he’s ready to battle Luis Castillo in a matchup of aces on a Saturday night in Seattle? Also no. Castillo has been too good. GO M’s.
THE PICK: Mariners ML (-164)