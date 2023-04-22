Featured Story

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 22

Colin Lynch
It’s a full Saturday slate of major league baseball games! Check out all the odds and best bets!

We have quite a few incredible pitching matchups today as aces across Major League Baseball to the rubber for some Saturday showdowns. We’ll be focusing on a few money-line plays today and in one of those matchups, we’ll be siding with who I think is currently the best right-handed starter in baseball right now. Let’s take a look at today’s MLB odds and best bets.

MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 22

11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 12-8

W1

 A. Manoah +152 7.5
New York Yankees
 12-8

L1

 G. Cole -180

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 6-13

W1

 C. Kuhl +250 7
Minnesota Twins
 11-9

L2

 P. Lopez -320

 

12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 10-11

L1

 D. May -130 9
Chicago Cubs
 12-7

W1

 H. Wesneski +110

 

1:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 6-15

L1

 K. Freeland +158 10.5
Philadelphia Phillies
 9-12

W1

 C. Sanchez -190

 

1:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 10-9

L1

 +118 7
Cleveland Guardians
 10-9

W1

 S. Bieber -140

 

Doubleheader – Game 1

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 7-13

L2

 D. Cease +158 7
Tampa Bay Rays
 17-3

W3

 S. McClanahan -190

 

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 14-7

W3

 D. Peterson +115 8.5
San Francisco Giants
 6-13

L2

 L. Webb -135

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 7-13

L4

 L. Cessa +140 9
Pittsburgh Pirates
 14-7

W5

 R. Hill -165

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 10-9

L1

 B. Garrett +115 7.5
Cleveland Guardians
 10-9

W1

 Z. Plesac -135

 

Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 21

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 7-11

L2

 J. Wentz +162 8.5
Baltimore Orioles
 12-7

W4

 K. Gibson -195

 

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 4-16

W1

 S. Fujinami +205 9
Texas Rangers
 12-7

L1

 A. Heaney -250

 

5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 11-10

W2

 G. Whitlock +105 8.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 14-6

L1

 W. Miley -125

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 10-10

W2

 F. Valdez -110 8.5
Atlanta Braves
 14-6

L2

 K. Wright -110

 

6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 10-12

L1

 J. Musgrove -160 9.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
 12-9

W1

 M. Kelly +135

 

7:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 4-16

L7

 Z. Greinke +158 9.5
Los Angeles Angels
 10-10

W1

 T. Anderson -190

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 8-12

L1

 M. Mikolas +140 7.5
Seattle Mariners
 9-11

W1

 L. Castillo -165

 

 Best Bets: Saturday, April 22

Astros @ Braves | 5:20 PM CST | BSSO

Bet Astros Braves Play
Moneyline -111 -107 BetOnline logo
F5 ML -117 -105 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The defending champion Astros came back yesterday to stun the Braves with a late home run from Yordan Alvarez in the series opener. The pitching matchup is excellent as Framber Valdez squares off against Kyle Wright. Wright has gotten a bit roughed up in his first two starts of the season, but his stuff is too good to continue with that trend. Wright started the season on the DL with shoulder issues but has now worked his way back to full health. I expect both Wright and the Braves to bounce back in a good spot against the Astros today.

THE PICK: Braves ML (-107)

 

Bet on Braves ML (-107)  at BetOnline

 

 

Cardinals @ Mariners | 7:40 PM CST | ROOT Sports NW

Bet Cards Mariners Play
Moneyline +138 -164 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 7.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

It’s another incredible pitching matchup in Seattle tonight featuring two prominent aces. In my opinion, Luis Castillo has the best stuff in baseball right now. He is absolutely electric and the numbers reflect it. In his four starts, Castillo has logged 24.2 innings pitched while posting a minuscule .61 WHIP as he’s only allowed 2 earned runs in those 24.2 innings. The Cardinals ace has had a different start to 2023 as he’s really given up way more hits than we’re used to seeing. In the Cardinals season opener, Miles Mikolas got knocked around by the Blue Jays when he gave up hits to the first 5-hitters he faced in the 2023 season and surrendered 10 total hits in 3.1 innings. He gave up 9 hits his next start and then another 10 hits in his third start of the season against the Rockies. Do I think this will be a season-long trend for Mikolas? No, he’s too good for that. He’ll figure it out. Do I think he’s ready to battle Luis Castillo in a matchup of aces on a Saturday night in Seattle? Also no. Castillo has been too good. GO M’s.

THE PICK: Mariners ML  (-164)

 

Bet on Mariners ML (-164)  at BetOnline

 

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
