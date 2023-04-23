Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 23

Author image
Colin Lynch

4 min read

Quite a Few weekend series hang in the balance today as Major League Teams battle for an early season series win.

We went 1-1 yesterday as the Braves blew a lead late but the Mariners came through for a nice home win over the Cardinals. Today we turn our sights to a home, money line favorite, and an under that features an up-and-coming pitcher out of the AL East and one of the best pitchers in the National League. Let’s take a look at Sunday’s MLB odds and best bets!

MLB Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 23

 

10:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 6-16

L2

 J. Urena +250 8.5
Philadelphia Phillies
 10-12

W2

 Z. Wheeler -320

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 7-12

L3

 E. Rodriguez +143 7.5
Baltimore Orioles
 13-7

W5

 G. Rodriguez -170

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 11-10

W3

 C. Javier +100 8
Atlanta Braves
 14-7

L3

 M. Fried -120

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 12-9

L1

 K. Gausman -140 8.5
New York Yankees
 13-8

W1

 C. Schmidt +118

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 7-14

L5

 H. Greene -110 7.5
Pittsburgh Pirates
 15-7

W6

 V. Velasquez -110

 

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 7-14

L3

 L. Giolito +143 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 18-3

W4

 Z. Eflin -170

 

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 12-9

W2

 J. Luzardo +100 7.5
Cleveland Guardians
 10-11

L2

 L. Allen -120

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 11-11

L1

 B. Bello +158 8.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 15-6

W1

 C. Burnes -190

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 7-13

W2

 P. Corbin +215 8.5
Minnesota Twins
 11-10

L3

 B. Ober -267

 

12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 11-11

W1

 C. Kershaw -140 7
Chicago Cubs
 12-8

L1

 M. Stroman +118

 

12:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 4-17

L1

 K. Muller +300 7
Texas Rangers
 13-7

W1

 J. deGrom -385

 

2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 5-16

W1

 J. Lyles +180 9.5
Los Angeles Angels
 10-11

L1

 R. Detmers -220

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 11-12

W1

 Y. Darvish -145 9
Arizona Diamondbacks
 12-10

L1

 D. Jameson +122

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 8-13

L2

 J. Flaherty -110 9
Seattle Mariners
 10-11

W2

 C. Flexen -110

 

5:00 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 14-8

L1

 T. Megill -115 9
San Francisco Giants
 7-13

W1

 R. Stripling -105

 

 Best Bets: Sunday, April 23

Tigers @ Orioles | 11:35 AM CST | MASN

Bet Tigers Orioles Play
Moneyline +140 -168 BetOnline logo
F5 ML +135 -165 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 7.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Baltimore has won their last three straight against the Tigers including the first two in this series and we think Baltimore can close for the sweep today. We’re fading Eduardo Rodriguez and we’re fading this Tigers lineup. They’ve scored just two runs in their last 18 innings. While Grayson Rodriguez certainly hasn’t been shut down for the O’s, this inept Tigers lineup is just the remedy for him to pick up his first win of the year. We like the Orioles’ offense today, and we like the O’s to get us a W.

THE PICK: Orioles ML (-168)

 

Bet on Orioles ML (-168)  at BetOnline

 

 

Red Sox @ Brewers | 12:10 PM CST | BSWI

Bet Cards Mariners Play
Moneyline +145 -175 BetOnline logo
Runline +1.5 (-142) -1.5 (+118) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

A promising young pitcher in Brayan Bello toes it up today against a bonafide us for the Brewers in Corbin Burnes. Bello was roughed up in his season debut against the Angels allowing five earned on eight hits while only lasting 2.2 innings. But this is the best young pitching prospect in the Sox organization and he finished last year in excellent fashion. He has a legit three-pitch mix and is excellent at creating soft contact. He’s drawn quite a few comparisons to Pedro Martinez, though it’s obvious he has a long way to go to live up to that. After a slow start, Burnes has started to mold into form as one of the premier pitchers in the NL that he is. He’s won his last two starts allowing just two earned in his last 13.1 innings pitched. We like these two combining to stifle both offenses today in the rubber match of this series. Give us the under.

THE PICK: Under 8  (-110)

 

Bet on Under 8 (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch


After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Arrow to top