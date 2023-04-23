MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 23

Best Bets: Sunday, April 23

Tigers @ Orioles | 11:35 AM CST | MASN

Baltimore has won their last three straight against the Tigers including the first two in this series and we think Baltimore can close for the sweep today. We’re fading Eduardo Rodriguez and we’re fading this Tigers lineup. They’ve scored just two runs in their last 18 innings. While Grayson Rodriguez certainly hasn’t been shut down for the O’s, this inept Tigers lineup is just the remedy for him to pick up his first win of the year. We like the Orioles’ offense today, and we like the O’s to get us a W.

THE PICK: Orioles ML (-168)

Red Sox @ Brewers | 12:10 PM CST | BSWI

A promising young pitcher in Brayan Bello toes it up today against a bonafide us for the Brewers in Corbin Burnes. Bello was roughed up in his season debut against the Angels allowing five earned on eight hits while only lasting 2.2 innings. But this is the best young pitching prospect in the Sox organization and he finished last year in excellent fashion. He has a legit three-pitch mix and is excellent at creating soft contact. He’s drawn quite a few comparisons to Pedro Martinez, though it’s obvious he has a long way to go to live up to that. After a slow start, Burnes has started to mold into form as one of the premier pitchers in the NL that he is. He’s won his last two starts allowing just two earned in his last 13.1 innings pitched. We like these two combining to stifle both offenses today in the rubber match of this series. Give us the under.

THE PICK: Under 8 (-110)