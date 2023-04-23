MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 23

Quite a Few weekend series hang in the balance today as Major League Teams battle for an early season series win.
We went 1-1 yesterday as the Braves blew a lead late but the Mariners came through for a nice home win over the Cardinals. Today we turn our sights to a home, money line favorite, and an under that features an up-and-coming pitcher out of the AL East and one of the best pitchers in the National League. Let’s take a look at Sunday’s MLB odds and best bets!
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
MLB Odds & Lines: Sunday, April 23
|10:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|6-16
|
L2
|J. Urena
|+250
|8.5
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|10-12
|
W2
|Z. Wheeler
|-320
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|7-12
|
L3
|E. Rodriguez
|+143
|7.5
|
Baltimore Orioles
|13-7
|
W5
|G. Rodriguez
|-170
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|11-10
|
W3
|C. Javier
|+100
|8
|
Atlanta Braves
|14-7
|
L3
|M. Fried
|-120
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|12-9
|
L1
|K. Gausman
|-140
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|13-8
|
W1
|C. Schmidt
|+118
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|7-14
|
L5
|H. Greene
|-110
|7.5
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|15-7
|
W6
|V. Velasquez
|-110
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|7-14
|
L3
|L. Giolito
|+143
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|18-3
|
W4
|Z. Eflin
|-170
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|12-9
|
W2
|J. Luzardo
|+100
|7.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|10-11
|
L2
|L. Allen
|-120
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|11-11
|
L1
|B. Bello
|+158
|8.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|15-6
|
W1
|C. Burnes
|-190
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|7-13
|
W2
|P. Corbin
|+215
|8.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|11-10
|
L3
|B. Ober
|-267
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|11-11
|
W1
|C. Kershaw
|-140
|7
|
Chicago Cubs
|12-8
|
L1
|M. Stroman
|+118
|12:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|4-17
|
L1
|K. Muller
|+300
|7
|
Texas Rangers
|13-7
|
W1
|J. deGrom
|-385
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|5-16
|
W1
|J. Lyles
|+180
|9.5
|
Los Angeles Angels
|10-11
|
L1
|R. Detmers
|-220
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|11-12
|
W1
|Y. Darvish
|-145
|9
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|12-10
|
L1
|D. Jameson
|+122
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|8-13
|
L2
|J. Flaherty
|-110
|9
|
Seattle Mariners
|10-11
|
W2
|C. Flexen
|-110
|5:00 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|14-8
|
L1
|T. Megill
|-115
|9
|
San Francisco Giants
|7-13
|
W1
|R. Stripling
|-105
Best Bets: Sunday, April 23
Tigers @ Orioles | 11:35 AM CST | MASN
|Bet
|Tigers
|Orioles
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-168
|F5 ML
|+135
|-165
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
Baltimore has won their last three straight against the Tigers including the first two in this series and we think Baltimore can close for the sweep today. We’re fading Eduardo Rodriguez and we’re fading this Tigers lineup. They’ve scored just two runs in their last 18 innings. While Grayson Rodriguez certainly hasn’t been shut down for the O’s, this inept Tigers lineup is just the remedy for him to pick up his first win of the year. We like the Orioles’ offense today, and we like the O’s to get us a W.
THE PICK: Orioles ML (-168)
Red Sox @ Brewers | 12:10 PM CST | BSWI
|Bet
|Cards
|Mariners
|Play
|Moneyline
|+145
|-175
|Runline
|+1.5 (-142)
|-1.5 (+118)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
A promising young pitcher in Brayan Bello toes it up today against a bonafide us for the Brewers in Corbin Burnes. Bello was roughed up in his season debut against the Angels allowing five earned on eight hits while only lasting 2.2 innings. But this is the best young pitching prospect in the Sox organization and he finished last year in excellent fashion. He has a legit three-pitch mix and is excellent at creating soft contact. He’s drawn quite a few comparisons to Pedro Martinez, though it’s obvious he has a long way to go to live up to that. After a slow start, Burnes has started to mold into form as one of the premier pitchers in the NL that he is. He’s won his last two starts allowing just two earned in his last 13.1 innings pitched. We like these two combining to stifle both offenses today in the rubber match of this series. Give us the under.
THE PICK: Under 8 (-110)