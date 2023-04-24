MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 24

There are 11 Major League Baseball games on today’s slate with four of them being interleague match-ups.
We went 1-1 again yesterday to finish the weekend 4-4. The Orioles came out on top but the Red Sox cost us our under with a late-game grand slam. Today we’re looking at a significant road dog and a home favorite against the Yankees. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets for Monday, April 24!
MLB Odds & Lines: Monday, April 24
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|6-17
|
L3
|A. Gomber
|+170
|8
|
Cleveland Guardians
|11-11
|
W1
|C. Quantrill
|-205
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|12-11
|
W1
|C. Sale
|-115
|8
|
Baltimore Orioles
|14-7
|
W6
|D. Kremer
|-105
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|12-10
|
W4
|J. Urquidy
|+130
|8.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|19-3
|
W5
|T. Bradley
|-155
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|14-7
|
W2
|N. Eovaldi
|-125
|8
|
Cincinnati Reds
|7-15
|
L6
|N. Lodolo
|+105
|5:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|7-15
|
L4
|L. Lynn
|+140
|9
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|13-9
|
W1
|C. Bassitt
|-165
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|12-10
|
L1
|E. Cabrera
|+222
|8
|
Atlanta Braves
|14-8
|
L4
|S. Strider
|-278
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|7-13
|
L4
|M. Boyd
|+135
|8.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|15-7
|
L1
|C. Rea
|-160
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|13-9
|
L1
|J. Brito
|+135
|7.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|12-10
|
W1
|S. Gray
|-160
|7:38 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|4-18
|
L2
|K. Waldichuk
|+170
|10
|
Los Angeles Angels
|11-11
|
W1
|J. Suarez
|-205
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|5-17
|
L1
|B. Keller
|+115
|10
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|12-11
|
L2
|T. Henry
|-135
|7:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|9-13
|
W1
|J. Montgomery
|-120
|8
|
San Francisco Giants
|8-13
|
W2
|A. Cobb
|+100
Best Bets: Monday, April 24
Miami @ Atlanta | 5:20 PM CST | BSSO
|Bet
|Marlins
|Braves
|Play
|Moneyline
|+222
|-275
|Run Line
|+1.5 (+105)
|-1.5 (-127)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
Edward Cabrera is an exciting young pitcher for the Marlins and is a guy that we are always going to look to back. He has a tough matchup today as he toes it up against the Braves and Spencer Strider, who has been incredible. Cabrera has only given up two runs in each of his first four starts of the season, two of those coming against the Mets. In his last two starts, he’s gone six and five innings respectively, and the stuff is absolutely electric. Has he continues to hone his command, he will slowly become a legitimate starter for the Marlins. Now, it’s never fun opposing Spencer Strider, but we like the value in both the money line and the run line. We’ll play it a bit safe and go Marlins +1.5.
THE PICK: Marlins +1.5 (+105)
Yankees @ Twins| 5:40 PM CST | BSN
|Bet
|Yanks
|Twins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+132
|-155
|F5
|+130
|-160
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
This is a bit of a public fade as every time the Yanks are dogs the public seemingly hammers them. But the number is right today, and it should probably be a bit higher. The F5 line opened at Minnesota -125 and quickly got bet up to where it sits now, which is probably where it should have opened. Sonny Gray is quietly doing what he does, putting up great numbers as a solid mid-rotation starter. This year he’s been a bit better than “solid”. He enters today with a 2-0 record and a minuscule .82 era. The Yankees hand the ball to young Jhony Brito who has shown flashes of brilliance at times. But two starts ago he faced these Twins in the Bronx and got absolutely torched, giving up seven earned while only recording two outs. We like the Twins both full game and F5 today, but with near identical prices, we might as well take the bullpens out of the equation and take the Twins F5
THE PICK: Twins F5 ( -160)