MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 24

There are 11 Major League Baseball games on today’s slate with four of them being interleague match-ups.

We went 1-1 again yesterday to finish the weekend 4-4. The Orioles came out on top but the Red Sox cost us our under with a late-game grand slam. Today we’re looking at a significant road dog and a home favorite against the Yankees. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets for Monday, April 24!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

MLB Odds & Lines: Monday, April 24