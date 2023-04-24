Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 24

Colin Lynch
08_11TWIN091522

There are 11 Major League Baseball games on today’s slate with four of them being interleague match-ups.

We went 1-1 again yesterday to finish the weekend 4-4. The Orioles came out on top but the Red Sox cost us our under with a late-game grand slam. Today we’re looking at a significant road dog and a home favorite against the Yankees. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets for Monday, April 24!

MLB Odds & Lines: Monday, April 24

4:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 6-17

L3

 A. Gomber +170 8
Cleveland Guardians
 11-11

W1

 C. Quantrill -205

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 12-11

W1

 C. Sale -115 8
Baltimore Orioles
 14-7

W6

 D. Kremer -105

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 12-10

W4

 J. Urquidy +130 8.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 19-3

W5

 T. Bradley -155

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 14-7

W2

 N. Eovaldi -125 8
Cincinnati Reds
 7-15

L6

 N. Lodolo +105

 

5:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 7-15

L4

 L. Lynn +140 9
Toronto Blue Jays
 13-9

W1

 C. Bassitt -165

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 12-10

L1

 E. Cabrera +222 8
Atlanta Braves
 14-8

L4

 S. Strider -278

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 7-13

L4

 M. Boyd +135 8.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 15-7

L1

 C. Rea -160

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 13-9

L1

 J. Brito +135 7.5
Minnesota Twins
 12-10

W1

 S. Gray -160

 

7:38 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 4-18

L2

 K. Waldichuk +170 10
Los Angeles Angels
 11-11

W1

 J. Suarez -205

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 5-17

L1

 B. Keller +115 10
Arizona Diamondbacks
 12-11

L2

 T. Henry -135

 

7:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 9-13

W1

 J. Montgomery -120 8
San Francisco Giants
 8-13

W2

 A. Cobb +100

 

 Best Bets: Monday, April 24

Miami @ Atlanta | 5:20 PM CST | BSSO

Bet Marlins Braves Play
Moneyline +222 -275 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (+105) -1.5 (-127) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Edward Cabrera is an exciting young pitcher for the Marlins and is a guy that we are always going to look to back. He has a tough matchup today as he toes it up against the Braves and Spencer Strider, who has been incredible. Cabrera has only given up two runs in each of his first four starts of the season, two of those coming against the Mets. In his last two starts, he’s gone six and five innings respectively, and the stuff is absolutely electric. Has he continues to hone his command, he will slowly become a legitimate starter for the Marlins. Now, it’s never fun opposing Spencer Strider, but we like the value in both the money line and the run line. We’ll play it a bit safe and go Marlins +1.5.

THE PICK: Marlins +1.5 (+105)

 

Bet on Marlins +1.5 (+105)  at BetOnline

 

 

Yankees @ Twins| 5:40 PM CST | BSN

Bet Yanks Twins Play
Moneyline +132 -155 BetOnline logo
F5 +130 -160 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 7.5  (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

This is a bit of a public fade as every time the Yanks are dogs the public seemingly hammers them. But the number is right today, and it should probably be a bit higher. The F5 line opened at Minnesota -125 and quickly got bet up to where it sits now, which is probably where it should have opened. Sonny Gray is quietly doing what he does, putting up great numbers as a solid mid-rotation starter. This year he’s been a bit better than “solid”. He enters today with a 2-0 record and a minuscule .82 era. The Yankees hand the ball to young Jhony Brito who has shown flashes of brilliance at times. But two starts ago he faced these Twins in the Bronx and got absolutely torched, giving up seven earned while only recording two outs. We like the Twins both full game and F5 today, but with near identical prices, we might as well take the bullpens out of the equation and take the Twins F5

THE PICK: Twins F5  ( -160)

 

Bet on Twins F5 (-160)  at BetOnline

 

 

Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
