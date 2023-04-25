MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 25

As many series in Major League Baseball shift to game two of their early week sets, we look at the odds and best bets.
We went 1-1 again yesterday bringing us to 6-6 in our last 12. The Marlins got smoked but the Twins took care of business against the Yanks. Today we’re looking at a road fav led by a young pitcher that I love. We’re also fading the team with by far the best record in major league baseball. Good times! Let’s take a look at MLB odds and best bets for Tuesday!
MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 25
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|7-17
|
W1
|R. Feltner
|+175
|8
|
Cleveland Guardians
|11-12
|
L1
|P. Battenfield
|-210
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|12-12
|
L1
|C. Kluber
|+140
|8.5
|
Baltimore Orioles
|15-7
|
W7
|K. Bradish
|-165
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|12-11
|
W2
|N. Syndergaard
|-115
|8.5
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|16-7
|
W7
|J. Oviedo
|-105
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|12-11
|
L1
|L. Garcia
|+170
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|20-3
|
W6
|D. Rasmussen
|-205
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|10-12
|
L1
|L. Gilbert
|-120
|8
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|11-12
|
W3
|B. Falter
|+100
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|14-8
|
L1
|M. Perez
|-140
|9.5
|
Cincinnati Reds
|8-15
|
W1
|L. Weaver
|+118
|5:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|7-16
|
L5
|M. Clevinger
|+175
|9.5
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|14-9
|
W2
|J. Berrios
|-210
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|12-11
|
L2
|B. Hoeing
|+192
|8.5
|
Atlanta Braves
|15-8
|
W1
|C. Morton
|-235
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|8-13
|
W1
|S. Turnbull
|+150
|9
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|15-8
|
L2
|E. Lauer
|-178
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|13-10
|
L2
|N. Cortes
|+110
|6.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|13-10
|
W2
|J. Ryan
|-130
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|12-12
|
W2
|B. Snell
|+105
|7
|
Chicago Cubs
|12-9
|
L2
|J. Steele
|-125
|7:38 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|5-18
|
W1
|M. Miller
|+150
|9
|
Los Angeles Angels
|11-12
|
L1
|G. Canning
|-178
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|5-18
|
L2
|B. Singer
|+122
|10
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|13-11
|
W1
|R. Nelson
|-145
|7:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|9-14
|
L1
|J. Woodford
|-105
|9
|
San Francisco Giants
|9-13
|
W3
|J. Brebbia
|-115
Best Bets: Tuesday, April 25
Mariners @ Phillies | 4:40 PM CST | NBCS-PHI
|Bet
|Mariners
|Phillies
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|-100
|F5
|-135
|+106
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
I think by now everyone knows that I love this Mariners rotation, but it’s taken them a bit to get going. We were on one of my favorites in Geroge Kirby the other night, and he was excellent. Another one of their young starters I love is Logan Gilbert, who toes it up tonight. Gilbert has had an up-and-down start to the year but the stuff is absolutely there. I think this Mariners pitching staff and lineup are about to put it together and go on a nice little run here. We’re playing Logan and the M’s early tonight.
THE PICK: Mariners F5 (-135)
Astros @ Rays | 4:40 PM CST | BSSUN
|Bet
|Astros
|Rays
|Play
|Moneyline
|+157
|-190
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-130)
|-1.5 (+115)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
I fully realize that fading the Rays is not very fun right now as they sit at an absurd 20-3. It’s like a college basketball record. But here we are, looking to fade the Rays. Luis Garcia has way better stuff than he has shown for the Stros and is coming off his best performance of the year when he dominated the Blue Jays. Garcia went 7 innings allowing only two hits while striking out 9. He was phenomenal against a loaded lineup, and I think we see more of that tonight. It’s not fun, but sometimes you have to fade very good teams.
THE PICK: Astros. +1.5 ( -130)