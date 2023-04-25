Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 25


Colin Lynch

4 min read

As many series in Major League Baseball shift to game two of their early week sets, we look at the odds and best bets.

We went 1-1 again yesterday bringing us to 6-6 in our last 12. The Marlins got smoked but the Twins took care of business against the Yanks. Today we’re looking at a road fav led by a young pitcher that I love. We’re also fading the team with by far the best record in major league baseball. Good times! Let’s take a look at MLB odds and best bets for Tuesday!

MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 25

4:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 7-17

W1

 R. Feltner +175 8
Cleveland Guardians
 11-12

L1

 P. Battenfield -210

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 12-12

L1

 C. Kluber +140 8.5
Baltimore Orioles
 15-7

W7

 K. Bradish -165

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 12-11

W2

 N. Syndergaard -115 8.5
Pittsburgh Pirates
 16-7

W7

 J. Oviedo -105

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 12-11

L1

 L. Garcia +170 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 20-3

W6

 D. Rasmussen -205

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 10-12

L1

 L. Gilbert -120 8
Philadelphia Phillies
 11-12

W3

 B. Falter +100

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 14-8

L1

 M. Perez -140 9.5
Cincinnati Reds
 8-15

W1

 L. Weaver +118

 

5:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 7-16

L5

 M. Clevinger +175 9.5
Toronto Blue Jays
 14-9

W2

 J. Berrios -210

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 12-11

L2

 B. Hoeing +192 8.5
Atlanta Braves
 15-8

W1

 C. Morton -235

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 8-13

W1

 S. Turnbull +150 9
Milwaukee Brewers
 15-8

L2

 E. Lauer -178

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 13-10

L2

 N. Cortes +110 6.5
Minnesota Twins
 13-10

W2

 J. Ryan -130

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 12-12

W2

 B. Snell +105 7
Chicago Cubs
 12-9

L2

 J. Steele -125

 

7:38 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 5-18

W1

 M. Miller +150 9
Los Angeles Angels
 11-12

L1

 G. Canning -178

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 5-18

L2

 B. Singer +122 10
Arizona Diamondbacks
 13-11

W1

 R. Nelson -145

 

7:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 9-14

L1

 J. Woodford -105 9
San Francisco Giants
 9-13

W3

 J. Brebbia -115

 

 Best Bets: Tuesday, April 25

Mariners @ Phillies | 4:40 PM CST | NBCS-PHI

Bet Mariners Phillies Play
Moneyline -120 -100 BetOnline logo
F5 -135 +106 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

I think by now everyone knows that I love this Mariners rotation, but it’s taken them a bit to get going. We were on one of my favorites in Geroge Kirby the other night, and he was excellent. Another one of their young starters I love is Logan Gilbert, who toes it up tonight. Gilbert has had an up-and-down start to the year but the stuff is absolutely there. I think this Mariners pitching staff and lineup are about to put it together and go on a nice little run here. We’re playing Logan and the M’s early tonight.

THE PICK: Mariners F5  (-135)

 

Bet on Mariners F5 (-135)  at BetOnline

 

 

Astros @ Rays | 4:40 PM CST | BSSUN

Bet Astros Rays Play
Moneyline +157 -190 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-130) -1.5 (+115) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8  (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

I fully realize that fading the Rays is not very fun right now as they sit at an absurd 20-3. It’s like a college basketball record. But here we are, looking to fade the Rays. Luis Garcia has way better stuff than he has shown for the Stros and is coming off his best performance of the year when he dominated the Blue Jays. Garcia went 7 innings allowing only two hits while striking out 9. He was phenomenal against a loaded lineup, and I think we see more of that tonight. It’s not fun, but sometimes you have to fade very good teams.

THE PICK: Astros. +1.5  ( -130)

 

Bet on Astros +1.5 (-130)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top