MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 27

12 Major League Baseball Games Highlight Thursday’s Slate As Teams Prepare To Get Into Their Weekend Series.
It’s officially getaway day in Major League Baseball as teams square off in a plethora of day games so that they can get to their new city or back home for their weekend sets. The beautiful thing is that you can watch baseball all day, with the first pitch of the day going off at 10:20 am and the Yanks and Rangers going off at 6:40 pm out in Texas. We have two more plays today, fresh off a 2-0 day. We have a home dog and home favorite today. Let’s take a look at the MLB Odds and best bets today!
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 27
|10:20 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|12-13
|
L4
|B. Garrett
|+158
|8.5
|
Atlanta Braves
|17-8
|
W3
|K. Wright
|-190
|10:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|13-12
|
L1
|J. Urias
|-160
|7.5
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|17-8
|
W1
|M. Keller
|+135
|11:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|11-13
|
L1
|G. Kirby
|-105
|8
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|12-13
|
W1
|M. Strahm
|-115
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|13-13
|
W1
|S. Lugo
|-135
|8.5
|
Chicago Cubs
|13-10
|
L1
|H. Wesneski
|+115
|1:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|9-16
|
L3
|M. Mikolas
|+130
|8.5
|
San Francisco Giants
|11-13
|
W5
|L. Webb
|-155
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|5-20
|
L2
|J. Sears
|+240
|8.5
|
Los Angeles Angels
|13-12
|
W2
|S. Ohtani
|-305
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|16-8
|
W1
|K. Gibson
|-155
|8
|
Detroit Tigers
|9-14
|
L1
|J. Wentz
|+130
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|20-5
|
L2
|S. McClanahan
|-155
|7
|
Chicago White Sox
|7-18
|
L7
|D. Cease
|+130
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|9-14
|
W2
|T. Williams
|+205
|8.5
|
New York Mets
|14-11
|
L4
|J. Lucchesi
|-250
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|6-19
|
L1
|Z. Greinke
|+170
|8.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|14-11
|
L1
|T. Mahle
|-205
|6:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|14-11
|
W1
|G. Cole
|-170
|8
|
Texas Rangers
|14-10
|
L3
|A. Heaney
|+143
Best Bets: Thursday, April 27
Dodgers @ Pirates | 10:35 AM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Dodgers
|Pirates
|Play
|Moneyline
|-160
|+130
|F5
|-155
|+129
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
This is certainly an early start for the Dodgers being on the East Coast and Julio Urias has been notoriously good in day games at Dodgers Stadium. But he did actually take his first-day game loss last time out, and he’s been right around .500 on the road in day games. But this is more about the Pirates and specifically Mitch Keller. The Pirates have been excellent as has Keller.
The Pirates come in at 17-8 and they’ve yet to lose a game Keller has started. And he continues to get better as the season goes on. The 27-year-old has gone at least six innings in each of his last four starts punching out seven in two of those four starts. The Dodgers have been very pedestrian on the road sitting at 7-6 as visitors this year. We love the value with the early start and in the pitching matchup. Go Bucs.
THE PICK: Pirates ML (+130)
Cardinals @ Giants| 1:45 PM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Cardinals
|Giants
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-145
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-167)
|-1.5 (+135)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
The Cardinals have been a very big early disappointment. It’s been a mix of their offense not showing up on most nights as well as their starting pitching being a huge letdown. No one in the rotation has struggled more than ace Miles Mikolas who enters Thursday with a brutal 7.46 era in 25.1 innings pitched. There is no real way to sugarcoat it, Mikolas has been super hittable and gives ups a ton of hard contact so far. Today they face another ace that has struggled a bit but seems to be righting the ship.
Logan Webb enters today’s contest with a 4.41 era in 30 innings pitched and a surprising 1-4 record. He recorded his first win in his last start with a dominating performance over the Mets. Webb just agreed to a 5-year $90 million extension with the Giants before his last outing, so it’s safe to assume that those talks were weighing on him to start the year. Despite the fact that Paul Goldschmidt is coming off of a 4-hit night, we’re fading the Cardinals today. He’s essentially the only one in the lineup getting it done. And Mikolas has shown zero signs of putting in a dominant start. Go, Giants.
THE PICK: Giants. ML ( -145)