MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 27

Colin Lynch
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

12 Major League Baseball Games Highlight Thursday’s Slate As Teams Prepare To Get Into Their Weekend Series.

It’s officially getaway day in Major League Baseball as teams square off in a plethora of day games so that they can get to their new city or back home for their weekend sets. The beautiful thing is that you can watch baseball all day, with the first pitch of the day going off at 10:20 am and the Yanks and Rangers going off at 6:40 pm out in Texas. We have two more plays today, fresh off a 2-0 day. We have a home dog and home favorite today. Let’s take a look at the MLB Odds and best bets today!

MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 27

10:20 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 12-13

L4

 B. Garrett +158 8.5
Atlanta Braves
 17-8

W3

 K. Wright -190
10:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 13-12

L1

 J. Urias -160 7.5
Pittsburgh Pirates
 17-8

W1

 M. Keller +135
11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 11-13

L1

 G. Kirby -105 8
Philadelphia Phillies
 12-13

W1

 M. Strahm -115
12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 13-13

W1

 S. Lugo -135 8.5
Chicago Cubs
 13-10

L1

 H. Wesneski +115
1:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 9-16

L3

 M. Mikolas +130 8.5
San Francisco Giants
 11-13

W5

 L. Webb -155
2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 5-20

L2

 J. Sears +240 8.5
Los Angeles Angels
 13-12

W2

 S. Ohtani -305
4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 16-8

W1

 K. Gibson -155 8
Detroit Tigers
 9-14

L1

 J. Wentz +130
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 20-5

L2

 S. McClanahan -155 7
Chicago White Sox
 7-18

L7

 D. Cease +130
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 9-14

W2

 T. Williams +205 8.5
New York Mets
 14-11

L4

 J. Lucchesi -250
5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 6-19

L1

 Z. Greinke +170 8.5
Minnesota Twins
 14-11

L1

 T. Mahle -205
6:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 14-11

W1

 G. Cole -170 8
Texas Rangers
 14-10

L3

 A. Heaney +143

 

 Best Bets: Thursday, April 27

Dodgers @ Pirates | 10:35 AM CST | MLB Network

Bet Dodgers Pirates Play
Moneyline -160 +130 BetOnline logo
F5 -155 +129 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 7.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

This is certainly an early start for the Dodgers being on the East Coast and Julio Urias has been notoriously good in day games at Dodgers Stadium. But he did actually take his first-day game loss last time out, and he’s been right around .500 on the road in day games. But this is more about the Pirates and specifically Mitch Keller.  The Pirates have been excellent as has Keller.

The Pirates come in at 17-8 and they’ve yet to lose a game Keller has started. And he continues to get better as the season goes on. The 27-year-old has gone at least six innings in each of his last four starts punching out seven in two of those four starts. The Dodgers have been very pedestrian on the road sitting at 7-6 as visitors this year. We love the value with the early start and in the pitching matchup. Go Bucs.

THE PICK: Pirates ML  (+130)

 

Bet on Pirates ML (+130)  at BetOnline

 

 

Cardinals @ Giants| 1:45 PM CST | MLB Network

Bet Cardinals Giants Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-167) -1.5 (+135) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Cardinals have been a very big early disappointment. It’s been a mix of their offense not showing up on most nights as well as their starting pitching being a huge letdown. No one in the rotation has struggled more than ace Miles Mikolas who enters Thursday with a brutal 7.46 era in 25.1 innings pitched. There is no real way to sugarcoat it, Mikolas has been super hittable and gives ups a ton of hard contact so far. Today they face another ace that has struggled a bit but seems to be righting the ship.

Logan Webb enters today’s contest with a 4.41 era in 30 innings pitched and a surprising 1-4 record. He recorded his first win in his last start with a dominating performance over the Mets. Webb just agreed to a 5-year $90 million extension with the Giants before his last outing, so it’s safe to assume that those talks were weighing on him to start the year. Despite the fact that Paul Goldschmidt is coming off of a 4-hit night, we’re fading the Cardinals today. He’s essentially the only one in the lineup getting it done. And Mikolas has shown zero signs of putting in a dominant start. Go, Giants.

THE PICK: Giants. ML ( -145)

 

Bet on Giants ML (-145)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
