MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 29

Colin Lynch
5 min read
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians

A massive 17-game slate awaits us on Saturday in Major League baseball!

17 games is an absurd amount of games for one day of baseball, but thanks to some double headers, that’s exactly what we have today. We’re on one big dog and one big favorite today as we look to keep the weekend going. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets in Major League Baseball!

MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 29

10:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 17-8

W2

 D. Kremer -110 8
Detroit Tigers
 9-15

L2

 E. Rodriguez -110

Doubleheader – Game 1

11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 18-8

W2

 R. Hill -140 9
Washington Nationals
 9-15

L1

 P. Corbin +118

Doubleheader – Game 1

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 6-21

L3

 B. Keller +205 8
Minnesota Twins
 16-11

W2

 B. Ober -250
1:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 11-15

L3

 C. Flexen +222 9
Toronto Blue Jays
 17-9

W5

 K. Gausman -278
2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 18-9

W1

 S. Strider -178 7.5
New York Mets
 15-12

L1

 T. Megill +150
2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 14-11

L1

 C. Kilian +110 9
Miami Marlins
 14-13

W2

 E. Cabrera -130
2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 11-15

W4

 H. Greene -160 8
Oakland Athletics
 5-22

L4

 K. Muller +135
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 13-13

W2

 Z. Plesac +115 9
Boston Red Sox
 13-14

L2

 B. Bello -135
3:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 14-13

W3

 Z. Wheeler +100 7.5
Houston Astros
 14-12

L1

 C. Javier -120
3:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 17-8

W2

 G. Rodriguez -170 7.5
Detroit Tigers
 9-15

L2

 M. Boyd +143

Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 28

4:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 11-14

L1

 S. Manaea +150 15.5
San Diego Padres
 13-14

L1

 J. Musgrove -178

Mexico City Series

4:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 18-8

W2

 V. Velasquez -150 9
Washington Nationals
 9-15

L1

 C. Kuhl +126

Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 28

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 15-12

L1

 J. Brito +140 8.5
Texas Rangers
 15-11

W1

 N. Eovaldi -165
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 14-13

L1

 R. Detmers +118 8.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 17-9

W2

 C. Burnes -140
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 22-5

W2

 C. Faucher -130 9
Chicago White Sox
 7-20

L9

 L. Lynn +110
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 15-12

W2

 T. Henry -120 12.5
Colorado Rockies
 8-19

L2

 N. Davis +100
7:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 10-17

L1

 J. Montgomery +122 8
Los Angeles Dodgers
 14-13

W1

 C. Kershaw -145

 Best Bets: Saturday, April 29

Mariners @ Blue Jays | 12:10 PM CST | BSN

Bet Mariners Blue Jays Play
Moneyline +220 -275 BetOnline logo
F5 +1.5 (+116) -1.5 (-140) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9.5 (-110) Under 9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Can’t really complicate this one too much. Easton McGee gets the start in place of Chris Flexen. This will be McGees first start of his career as he’s only logged 3 major league innings while he was with the Rays. He faces one of the best lineups and baseball and a pitcher that is hitting his stride in Kevin Gausman. If you subtract a horrid outing against the Astros, Guasman has allowed zero earned runs in three of his four starts this season. He has been super hard on opposing hitters, striking out 41 in 31 innings.

THE PICK: Blue Jays -1.5  (-140)

 

Bet on Blue Jays (-140)  at BetOnline

 

 

Royals @ Twins| 12:10 PM CST | BSN

Bet Royals Twins Play
Moneyline +190 -240 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5  (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

This line looks slightly inflated when you consider how good Keller has been for the Royals. He did have an odd situation where he made back-to-back starts against the Rangers, a non-division opponent. Aside from one bad pitch, he also had an excellent outing against the Diamondbacks. Keller has been excellent against the Twins in his career. He opposes Bailey Ober today who I think it’s time to fade. The big 6’9 righty was fortunate in his first start to not have much damage done from the three walks he issued. But the start was against the lowly Nats. He gets another weak offense today in the Royals, but the Royals bats have…….kind of woken up? A Bit? They did just score six runs in a loss yesterday to the Twins. The Royals feel like the play here. Keller keeps ’em in it.

THE PICK: Royals +1.5  ( -105)

 

Bet on Royals +1.5 (-105)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
