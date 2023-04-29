MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 29

THE PICK: Blue Jays -1.5 (-140)

Royals @ Twins| 12:10 PM CST | BSN

This line looks slightly inflated when you consider how good Keller has been for the Royals. He did have an odd situation where he made back-to-back starts against the Rangers, a non-division opponent. Aside from one bad pitch, he also had an excellent outing against the Diamondbacks. Keller has been excellent against the Twins in his career. He opposes Bailey Ober today who I think it’s time to fade. The big 6’9 righty was fortunate in his first start to not have much damage done from the three walks he issued. But the start was against the lowly Nats. He gets another weak offense today in the Royals, but the Royals bats have…….kind of woken up? A Bit? They did just score six runs in a loss yesterday to the Twins. The Royals feel like the play here. Keller keeps ’em in it.

THE PICK: Royals +1.5 ( -105)