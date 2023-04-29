MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 29

A massive 17-game slate awaits us on Saturday in Major League baseball!
17 games is an absurd amount of games for one day of baseball, but thanks to some double headers, that’s exactly what we have today. We’re on one big dog and one big favorite today as we look to keep the weekend going. Let’s take a look at the odds and best bets in Major League Baseball!
MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 29
|10:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|17-8
|
W2
|D. Kremer
|-110
|8
|
Detroit Tigers
|9-15
|
L2
|E. Rodriguez
|-110
Doubleheader – Game 1
|11:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|18-8
|
W2
|R. Hill
|-140
|9
|
Washington Nationals
|9-15
|
L1
|P. Corbin
|+118
Doubleheader – Game 1
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|6-21
|
L3
|B. Keller
|+205
|8
|
Minnesota Twins
|16-11
|
W2
|B. Ober
|-250
|1:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|11-15
|
L3
|C. Flexen
|+222
|9
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|17-9
|
W5
|K. Gausman
|-278
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|18-9
|
W1
|S. Strider
|-178
|7.5
|
New York Mets
|15-12
|
L1
|T. Megill
|+150
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|14-11
|
L1
|C. Kilian
|+110
|9
|
Miami Marlins
|14-13
|
W2
|E. Cabrera
|-130
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|11-15
|
W4
|H. Greene
|-160
|8
|
Oakland Athletics
|5-22
|
L4
|K. Muller
|+135
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|13-13
|
W2
|Z. Plesac
|+115
|9
|
Boston Red Sox
|13-14
|
L2
|B. Bello
|-135
|3:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|14-13
|
W3
|Z. Wheeler
|+100
|7.5
|
Houston Astros
|14-12
|
L1
|C. Javier
|-120
|3:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|17-8
|
W2
|G. Rodriguez
|-170
|7.5
|
Detroit Tigers
|9-15
|
L2
|M. Boyd
|+143
Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 28
|4:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|11-14
|
L1
|S. Manaea
|+150
|15.5
|
San Diego Padres
|13-14
|
L1
|J. Musgrove
|-178
Mexico City Series
|4:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|18-8
|
W2
|V. Velasquez
|-150
|9
|
Washington Nationals
|9-15
|
L1
|C. Kuhl
|+126
Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 28
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|15-12
|
L1
|J. Brito
|+140
|8.5
|
Texas Rangers
|15-11
|
W1
|N. Eovaldi
|-165
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|14-13
|
L1
|R. Detmers
|+118
|8.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|17-9
|
W2
|C. Burnes
|-140
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|22-5
|
W2
|C. Faucher
|-130
|9
|
Chicago White Sox
|7-20
|
L9
|L. Lynn
|+110
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|15-12
|
W2
|T. Henry
|-120
|12.5
|
Colorado Rockies
|8-19
|
L2
|N. Davis
|+100
|7:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|10-17
|
L1
|J. Montgomery
|+122
|8
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|14-13
|
W1
|C. Kershaw
|-145
Best Bets: Saturday, April 29
Mariners @ Blue Jays | 12:10 PM CST | BSN
|Bet
|Mariners
|Blue Jays
|Play
|Moneyline
|+220
|-275
|F5
|+1.5 (+116)
|-1.5 (-140)
|Total
|Over 9.5 (-110)
|Under 9.5 (-110)
Can’t really complicate this one too much. Easton McGee gets the start in place of Chris Flexen. This will be McGees first start of his career as he’s only logged 3 major league innings while he was with the Rays. He faces one of the best lineups and baseball and a pitcher that is hitting his stride in Kevin Gausman. If you subtract a horrid outing against the Astros, Guasman has allowed zero earned runs in three of his four starts this season. He has been super hard on opposing hitters, striking out 41 in 31 innings.
THE PICK: Blue Jays -1.5 (-140)
Royals @ Twins| 12:10 PM CST | BSN
|Bet
|Royals
|Twins
|Play
|Moneyline
|+190
|-240
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
This line looks slightly inflated when you consider how good Keller has been for the Royals. He did have an odd situation where he made back-to-back starts against the Rangers, a non-division opponent. Aside from one bad pitch, he also had an excellent outing against the Diamondbacks. Keller has been excellent against the Twins in his career. He opposes Bailey Ober today who I think it’s time to fade. The big 6’9 righty was fortunate in his first start to not have much damage done from the three walks he issued. But the start was against the lowly Nats. He gets another weak offense today in the Royals, but the Royals bats have…….kind of woken up? A Bit? They did just score six runs in a loss yesterday to the Twins. The Royals feel like the play here. Keller keeps ’em in it.
THE PICK: Royals +1.5 ( -105)