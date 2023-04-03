MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 3

Well, we’ve made it through our first weekend of Major League Baseball. Let’s take a look at some odds and predictions for Monday, April 3.
We currently sit at 4-3-1 after the first weekend of the 2023 season in Major League baseball. Currently the Rays, Twins, and Rangers all sit unbeaten in the American League after some fantastic play in their opening series. Nobody stayed unbeaten over the weekend in the National League but the Mets are 3-1 and the Phillies are a surprising 0-3 as they head to New York for a matchup with the Yankees. Let’s get into it!
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free BetsAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Bitcoin Welcome BonusAccepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
MLB Odds & Lines: Monday, April 3
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|3-1
|
W2
|C. Carrasco
|-105
|8
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|2-1
|
W2
|F. Peralta
|-115
|1:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|1-2
|
L1
|A. DeSclafani
|+110
|8
|
Chicago White Sox
|2-2
|
W1
|M. Kopech
|-130
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|1-2
|
L2
|D. Smyly
|-125
|9
|
Cincinnati Reds
|2-1
|
W2
|C. Overton
|+105
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|3-0
|
W3
|T. Mahle
|-125
|7.5
|
Miami Marlins
|1-3
|
L2
|J. Cueto
|+105
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|0-3
|
L3
|T. Walker
|+150
|8
|
New York Yankees
|2-1
|
W1
|N. Cortes
|-178
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|3-0
|
W3
|D. Rasmussen
|-190
|8
|
Washington Nationals
|1-2
|
W1
|T. Williams
|+158
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|1-2
|
L2
|J. Oviedo
|+130
|9.5
|
Boston Red Sox
|2-1
|
W2
|K. Crawford
|-155
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|1-2
|
L2
|J. Berrios
|-125
|8
|
Kansas City Royals
|0-3
|
L3
|B. Singer
|+105
|5:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|2-1
|
L1
|C. Morton
|-130
|8
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|2-1
|
W2
|J. Woodford
|+110
|6:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|1-2
|
L2
|K. Bradish
|+118
|8
|
Texas Rangers
|3-0
|
W3
|J. Gray
|-140
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|0-3
|
L3
|M. Boyd
|+185
|8
|
Houston Astros
|2-2
|
L1
|H. Brown
|-225
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|2-1
|
W2
|R. Detmers
|+122
|7
|
Seattle Mariners
|1-3
|
L3
|G. Kirby
|-145
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|3-1
|
W3
|Z. Plesac
|-155
|7.5
|
Oakland Athletics
|1-2
|
L2
|J. Kaprielian
|+130
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|2-2
|
W1
|R. Nelson
|+118
|8
|
San Diego Padres
|2-2
|
W2
|R. Weathers
|-140
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|2-2
|
L2
|R. Feltner
|+185
|8.5
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|2-2
|
L1
|M. Grove
|-225
Best Bets: Monday, April 3
Phillies @ Yankees | 5:05 PM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Phillies
|Yankees
|Play
|Moneyline
|+150
|-178
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-142)
|-1.5 (-118)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
The Phils are coming off a very tough series in Texas where they lost 11-7, 16-3, and 2-1 to the Rangers. One positive is that they lit up Rangers ace Jacob deGrom in his Rangers debut. The Phils scored five runs on six hits in just 3.2 innings off of deGrom. But there was little else to talk about from the weekend for the Phils. Tonight they face Nestor Cortes who is coming off of an excellent 2022 campaign. The Phillies start Taijuan Walker who was excellent in the WBC for Team Mexico. I like him tonight to help the Phils pick up their first win of 2023, and you have to love the value. You’re not going to be able to get the Phils at +150 on the ML very often this season.
THE PICK: Phillies +150
Blue Jays @ Royals | 5:40 PM CST | BSKC
|Bet
|Blue Jays
|Royals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-122
|+103
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+134)
|+1.5 (-161)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
I really like this pitching matchup in Kansas City tonight. Jose Berrios has a lot to prove on the bump for the Blue Jays in ’23 after an up-and-down ’22. Brady Singer is coming off a forgettable WBC as he got tagged for four runs on four hits in his only outing for Team USA. But he was fresh off of losing an arbitration hearing and had only thrown 3 innings before that outing. I think we see a better Singer tonight. It’s scary playing the under against this Jays’ lineup, but I like it tonight.
THE PICK: Jays/ Royals Under 8
Braves @ Cardinals | 5:45 PM CST | BSMW
|Bet
|Braves
|Cardinals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-126
|+106
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+128)
|+1.5 (-151)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
Tonight in St. Louis we’ll see an early season matchup and game 1 of a series between two teams who both believe they can win the National League. Tonight it’s Charlie Morton vs Jake Woodford. Just a few weeks ago, Woodford was unsure he’d make the roster. Now here he is getting the ball in the Cardinals’ fourth game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander is coming off of a solid 2022 season where he finished 4-0 out of the bullpen with a 2.23 era. He has made 10 starts in his 65 Major League games. But tonight it’s about Charlie Morton for me. He was excellent this spring and is looking to show he can be more like the 2021 Charlie Morton as opposed to the 2022 Morton where his ERA was a full run higher. I like Morton and I love this Braves team. We’re 1-0 on the Braves and 1-0 opposing the Cards. We’re fading the Cards again tonight.