MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 3

Well, we’ve made it through our first weekend of Major League Baseball. Let’s take a look at some odds and predictions for Monday, April 3.

We currently sit at 4-3-1 after the first weekend of the 2023 season in Major League baseball. Currently the Rays, Twins, and Rangers all sit unbeaten in the American League after some fantastic play in their opening series. Nobody stayed unbeaten over the weekend in the National League but the Mets are 3-1 and the Phillies are a surprising 0-3 as they head to New York for a matchup with the Yankees. Let’s get into it!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

I really like this pitching matchup in Kansas City tonight. Jose Berrios has a lot to prove on the bump for the Blue Jays in ’23 after an up-and-down ’22. Brady Singer is coming off a forgettable WBC as he got tagged for four runs on four hits in his only outing for Team USA. But he was fresh off of losing an arbitration hearing and had only thrown 3 innings before that outing. I think we see a better Singer tonight. It’s scary playing the under against this Jays’ lineup, but I like it tonight.

THE PICK: Jays/ Royals Under 8

Braves @ Cardinals | 5:45 PM CST | BSMW

Tonight in St. Louis we’ll see an early season matchup and game 1 of a series between two teams who both believe they can win the National League. Tonight it’s Charlie Morton vs Jake Woodford. Just a few weeks ago, Woodford was unsure he’d make the roster. Now here he is getting the ball in the Cardinals’ fourth game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander is coming off of a solid 2022 season where he finished 4-0 out of the bullpen with a 2.23 era. He has made 10 starts in his 65 Major League games. But tonight it’s about Charlie Morton for me. He was excellent this spring and is looking to show he can be more like the 2021 Charlie Morton as opposed to the 2022 Morton where his ERA was a full run higher. I like Morton and I love this Braves team. We’re 1-0 on the Braves and 1-0 opposing the Cards. We’re fading the Cards again tonight.

THE PICK: Braves ML -126