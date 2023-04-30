MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 30

It’s another Sunday in Major League baseball as most weekend series are looking at their finale today. Here are the odds and best bets!
We had a nice little 2-0 sweep yesterday bringing us to 3-1 on the weekend. Today we have a road fav and a total as we look to close out what could be a very good weekend for us. Here are the odds and best bets for Sunday, April 30th!
|10:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|14-12
|
L2
|J. Steele
|-170
|8
|
Miami Marlins
|15-13
|
W3
|B. Hoeing
|+143
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|13-14
|
L1
|L. Allen
|+105
|8.5
|
Boston Red Sox
|14-14
|
W1
|C. Sale
|-125
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|20-8
|
W4
|J. Oviedo
|-145
|8
|
Washington Nationals
|9-17
|
L3
|J. Gray
|+122
|11:37 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|11-16
|
L4
|M. Gonzales
|+170
|9.5
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|18-9
|
W6
|C. Bassitt
|-205
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|18-9
|
W1
|S. Strider
|-178
|7.5
|
New York Mets
|15-12
|
L1
|T. Megill
|+150
Rain – Makeup date May 1
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|18-9
|
W1
|K. Bradish
|-160
|8.5
|
Detroit Tigers
|10-16
|
L1
|S. Turnbull
|+135
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|14-14
|
L2
|J. Suarez
|+105
|9.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|18-9
|
W3
|C. Rea
|-125
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|7-21
|
W1
|B. Singer
|+180
|7.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|16-12
|
L1
|S. Gray
|-220
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|23-5
|
W3
|D. Rasmussen
|-205
|9
|
Chicago White Sox
|7-21
|
L10
|M. Clevinger
|+170
|12:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|15-13
|
L2
|N. Cortes
|-125
|8
|
Texas Rangers
|16-11
|
W2
|M. Perez
|+105
|1:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|16-12
|
W3
|R. Nelson
|-125
|12.5
|
Colorado Rockies
|8-20
|
L3
|A. Gomber
|+105
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|11-15
|
L2
|A. Cobb
|+130
|20.5
|
San Diego Padres
|14-14
|
W1
|Y. Darvish
|-155
Mexico City Series
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|12-15
|
W5
|N. Lodolo
|-155
|8
|
Oakland Athletics
|5-23
|
L5
|K. Waldichuk
|+130
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|10-18
|
L2
|J. Woodford
|+122
|10
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|15-13
|
W2
|N. Syndergaard
|-145
|5:00 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|15-13
|
W4
|B. Falter
|+122
|8.5
|
Houston Astros
|14-13
|
L2
|J. Urquidy
|-145
Best Bets: Sunday, April 30
Orioles @ Tigers| 11:40 AM CST | BSDET
|Bet
|Orioles
|Tigers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-154
|+126
|F5
|-155
|+122
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
Neither of these starting pitchers in this one has been great. But this is more a play on the O’s offense and a fade of Spencer Turnbull of the Tigers. He’s walked 12 in just 22.1 innings pitched compared to only 15 strikeouts. The ball is always put in play off of him. Couple that with the fact the O’s offense was a bit pedestrian yesterday in a 7-4 loss, I really like the O’s today. I expected this line to be closer to -175ish and would play up to -160.
THE PICK: Orioles ML (-154)
Angels @ Brewers | 12:10 PM CST | BSWI
|Bet
|Angels
|Brewers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+106
|-126
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-175)
|-1.5 (+155)
|Total
|Over 9.5 (-110)
|Under 9.5 (-110)
It’s certainly not a marquee pitching matchup and four of the last five Angels games have gone over as well as four of the last five matchups between the Angels and Brewers. Jose Suarez toes it up for the Angels and boasts an unflattering 10.26 era in 16.2 innings pitched. Colin Rea has been slightly better for the Brewers entering Sunday’s matchup with a 5.17 era in 15.2 innings pitched. Both of these teams are top 10 in runs. Let’s hit a nice little afternoon over.
THE PICK: Over 9.5 ( -110)