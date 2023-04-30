Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 30

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read

It’s another Sunday in Major League baseball as most weekend series are looking at their finale today. Here are the odds and best bets!

We had a nice little 2-0 sweep yesterday bringing us to 3-1 on the weekend. Today we have a road fav and a total as we look to close out what could be a very good weekend for us. Here are the odds and best bets for Sunday, April 30th!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

 

10:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 14-12

L2

 J. Steele -170 8
Miami Marlins
 15-13

W3

 B. Hoeing +143
11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 13-14

L1

 L. Allen +105 8.5
Boston Red Sox
 14-14

W1

 C. Sale -125
11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 20-8

W4

 J. Oviedo -145 8
Washington Nationals
 9-17

L3

 J. Gray +122
11:37 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 11-16

L4

 M. Gonzales +170 9.5
Toronto Blue Jays
 18-9

W6

 C. Bassitt -205
11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 18-9

W1

 S. Strider -178 7.5
New York Mets
 15-12

L1

 T. Megill +150

Rain – Makeup date May 1

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 18-9

W1

 K. Bradish -160 8.5
Detroit Tigers
 10-16

L1

 S. Turnbull +135
12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 14-14

L2

 J. Suarez +105 9.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 18-9

W3

 C. Rea -125
12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 7-21

W1

 B. Singer +180 7.5
Minnesota Twins
 16-12

L1

 S. Gray -220
12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 23-5

W3

 D. Rasmussen -205 9
Chicago White Sox
 7-21

L10

 M. Clevinger +170
12:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 15-13

L2

 N. Cortes -125 8
Texas Rangers
 16-11

W2

 M. Perez +105
1:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 16-12

W3

 R. Nelson -125 12.5
Colorado Rockies
 8-20

L3

 A. Gomber +105
2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 11-15

L2

 A. Cobb +130 20.5
San Diego Padres
 14-14

W1

 Y. Darvish -155

Mexico City Series

2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 12-15

W5

 N. Lodolo -155 8
Oakland Athletics
 5-23

L5

 K. Waldichuk +130
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 10-18

L2

 J. Woodford +122 10
Los Angeles Dodgers
 15-13

W2

 N. Syndergaard -145
5:00 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 15-13

W4

 B. Falter +122 8.5
Houston Astros
 14-13

L2

 J. Urquidy -145

 Best Bets: Sunday, April 30

Orioles @ Tigers| 11:40 AM CST | BSDET

Bet Orioles Tigers Play
Moneyline -154 +126 BetOnline logo
F5 -155 +122 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Neither of these starting pitchers in this one has been great. But this is more a play on the O’s offense and a fade of Spencer Turnbull of the Tigers. He’s walked 12 in just 22.1 innings pitched compared to only 15 strikeouts. The ball is always put in play off of him. Couple that with the fact the O’s offense was a bit pedestrian yesterday in a 7-4 loss, I really like the O’s today. I expected this line to be closer to -175ish and would play up to -160.

THE PICK: Orioles ML (-154)

 

Bet on Orioles ML (-154)  at BetOnline

 

 

Angels  @ Brewers | 12:10 PM CST | BSWI

Bet Angels Brewers Play
Moneyline +106 -126 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-175) -1.5 (+155) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9.5  (-110) Under 9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

It’s certainly not a marquee pitching matchup and four of the last five Angels games have gone over as well as four of the last five matchups between the Angels and Brewers. Jose Suarez toes it up for the Angels and boasts an unflattering 10.26 era in 16.2 innings pitched. Colin Rea has been slightly better for the Brewers entering Sunday’s matchup with a 5.17 era in 15.2 innings pitched. Both of these teams are top 10 in runs. Let’s hit a nice little afternoon over.

THE PICK: Over 9.5  ( -110)

 

Bet on Over 9.5 (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
Nelson Cruz

MLB Prop Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for Apr. 30

Author image Colin Lynch  •  2h
Featured
NFL Draft: The Best 7th Round Picks Of All Time
Author image Colin Lynch  •  13h
Featured
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 29
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 29 2023
Featured
USATSI_19155725
NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades, Picks 21-31
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 28 2023
Featured
usa_today_19281693
NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades, Picks 11-20
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 28 2023
Featured
3 Surprises in ESPN Mel Kiper Jr’s Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 27 2023
Featured
2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo Among Top Sleeper Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top