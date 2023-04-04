MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 4

It’s another full slate of Major League Baseball as teams have shifted into their second series of the season and we get a second look at a few aces.
We’ve caught a few bad breaks and a few good ones as we sit at 4-5-1 on the MLB season. We’re playing a couple of totals today following some offensive outbursts yesterday. Let’s take a look at some lines and our best bets for today.
MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 4
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|2-3
|
L1
|Z. Gallen
|+130
|7
|
San Diego Padres
|3-2
|
W3
|Y. Darvish
|-155
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|1-3
|
L3
|H. Wesneski
|-125
|9
|
Cincinnati Reds
|3-1
|
W3
|L. Cessa
|+105
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|4-0
|
W4
|K. Maeda
|+118
|7
|
Miami Marlins
|1-4
|
L3
|S. Alcantara
|-140
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|0-4
|
L4
|M. Strahm
|+126
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|3-1
|
W2
|D. German
|-150
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|4-0
|
W4
|J. Fleming
|-178
|9
|
Washington Nationals
|1-3
|
L1
|C. Kuhl
|+150
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|2-2
|
W1
|R. Contreras
|+122
|9
|
Boston Red Sox
|2-2
|
L1
|N. Pivetta
|-145
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|3-2
|
L1
|M. Scherzer
|-155
|8
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|3-1
|
W3
|W. Miley
|+130
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|1-3
|
L3
|Y. Kikuchi
|-170
|10
|
Kansas City Royals
|1-3
|
W1
|K. Bubic
|+143
|5:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|3-1
|
W1
|D. Dodd
|+122
|10
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|2-2
|
L1
|S. Matz
|-145
|6:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|2-2
|
W1
|—
|+110
|8.5
|
Texas Rangers
|3-1
|
L1
|A. Heaney
|-130
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|1-3
|
W1
|M. Manning
|+235
|7.5
|
Houston Astros
|2-3
|
L2
|F. Valdez
|-292
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|3-1
|
W3
|J. Suarez
|+152
|7
|
Seattle Mariners
|1-4
|
L4
|L. Castillo
|-180
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|4-1
|
W4
|S. Bieber
|-190
|7
|
Oakland Athletics
|1-3
|
L3
|J. Sears
|+158
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|2-3
|
L3
|G. Marquez
|+215
|7.5
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|3-2
|
W1
|J. Urias
|-267
Best Bets: Tuesday, April
Pirates @ Red Sox | 5:10 PM CST | NESN
|Bet
|Pirates
|Red Sox
|Play
|Moneyline
|+122
|-146
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-165)
|-1.5 (+135)
|Total
|Over 9 (-110)
|Under 9 (-110)
This is a sneaky good pitching matchup, and after yesterday’s offensive outburst, I really like this under. Roansy Contreras toes the rubber for Pittsburgh and the young right-hander is coming off of a very solid 2022. Contreras finished 5-5 with a 3.79 era in 18 starts. He has great command and loves to get ahead and attack. Nick Pivetta is on the bump for the Sox and at times he has no-hit stuff. Pivetta is looking to take a jump forward with his consistency this year. And if he does, he will put together an excellent 2023 campaign.
THE PICK: Under 9 (-110)
Mets @ Brewers | 5:40 PM CST | BSWI
|Bet
|Mets
|Brewers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-150
|+125
|Run Line
|-1.5 (-105)
|+1.5 (-127)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
The Met’s offensive hasn’t exactly gotten off to a fast start as they’re coming off of a shutout yesterday. And Tonight Scherzer is on the bump. I like him to right the ship for the Mets pitching staff that gave up 10 runs yesterday in a 10-0 loss. Having a shutout in a game and having it still go over really hurts. That’s just one of the reasons I love the under tonight.