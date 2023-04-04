MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 4

It’s another full slate of Major League Baseball as teams have shifted into their second series of the season and we get a second look at a few aces.

We’ve caught a few bad breaks and a few good ones as we sit at 4-5-1 on the MLB season. We’re playing a couple of totals today following some offensive outbursts yesterday. Let’s take a look at some lines and our best bets for today.

Mets @ Brewers | 5:40 PM CST | BSWI

The Met’s offensive hasn’t exactly gotten off to a fast start as they’re coming off of a shutout yesterday. And Tonight Scherzer is on the bump. I like him to right the ship for the Mets pitching staff that gave up 10 runs yesterday in a 10-0 loss. Having a shutout in a game and having it still go over really hurts. That’s just one of the reasons I love the under tonight.

THE PICK: Under 8 (-110)