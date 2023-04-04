Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 4

Author image
Colin Lynch

4 min read
1200x0

It’s another full slate of Major League Baseball as teams have shifted into their second series of the season and we get a second look at a few aces.

We’ve caught a few bad breaks and a few good ones as we sit at 4-5-1 on the MLB season. We’re playing a couple of totals today following some offensive outbursts yesterday. Let’s take a look at some lines and our best bets for today.

MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 2-3

L1

 Z. Gallen +130 7
San Diego Padres
 3-2

W3

 Y. Darvish -155

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 1-3

L3

 H. Wesneski -125 9
Cincinnati Reds
 3-1

W3

 L. Cessa +105

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 4-0

W4

 K. Maeda +118 7
Miami Marlins
 1-4

L3

 S. Alcantara -140

 

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 0-4

L4

 M. Strahm +126 8.5
New York Yankees
 3-1

W2

 D. German -150

 

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 4-0

W4

 J. Fleming -178 9
Washington Nationals
 1-3

L1

 C. Kuhl +150

 

5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 2-2

W1

 R. Contreras +122 9
Boston Red Sox
 2-2

L1

 N. Pivetta -145

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 3-2

L1

 M. Scherzer -155 8
Milwaukee Brewers
 3-1

W3

 W. Miley +130

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 1-3

L3

 Y. Kikuchi -170 10
Kansas City Royals
 1-3

W1

 K. Bubic +143

 

5:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 3-1

W1

 D. Dodd +122 10
St. Louis Cardinals
 2-2

L1

 S. Matz -145

 

6:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 2-2

W1

 +110 8.5
Texas Rangers
 3-1

L1

 A. Heaney -130

 

6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 1-3

W1

 M. Manning +235 7.5
Houston Astros
 2-3

L2

 F. Valdez -292

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 3-1

W3

 J. Suarez +152 7
Seattle Mariners
 1-4

L4

 L. Castillo -180

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 4-1

W4

 S. Bieber -190 7
Oakland Athletics
 1-3

L3

 J. Sears +158

 

8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 2-3

L3

 G. Marquez +215 7.5
Los Angeles Dodgers
 3-2

W1

 J. Urias -267

 

Best Bets: Tuesday, April

Pirates @ Red Sox | 5:10 PM CST | NESN

Bet Pirates Red Sox Play
Moneyline +122 -146 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-165)  -1.5 (+135) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

This is a sneaky good pitching matchup, and after yesterday’s offensive outburst, I really like this under. Roansy Contreras toes the rubber for Pittsburgh and the young right-hander is coming off of a very solid 2022. Contreras finished 5-5 with a 3.79 era in 18 starts. He has great command and loves to get ahead and attack. Nick Pivetta is on the bump for the Sox and at times he has no-hit stuff. Pivetta is looking to take a jump forward with his consistency this year. And if he does, he will put together an excellent 2023 campaign.

 

THE PICK: Under 9 (-110)

Bet on Pirates/ Sox Under 9 (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Mets @ Brewers | 5:40 PM CST | BSWI

Bet Mets Brewers Play
Moneyline -150 +125 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (-105)  +1.5 (-127) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Met’s offensive hasn’t exactly gotten off to a fast start as they’re coming off of a shutout yesterday. And Tonight Scherzer is on the bump. I like him to right the ship for the Mets pitching staff that gave up 10 runs yesterday in a 10-0 loss. Having a shutout in a game and having it still go over really hurts. That’s just one of the reasons I love the under tonight.

THE PICK: Under 8 (-110)

Bet on Mets/ Brewers Under 8 (-110)  at BetOnline
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image


Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch


After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.


