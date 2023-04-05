MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 5

It’s the day before the Masters starts and we have a full slate of day baseball games! That’s right it’s a Wednesday full of day games starting as early as 10:35 am CST!
Yesterday, we want 1-1, which will take but it was a tad frustrating. We hit the Pirates/ Sox under of 9 pretty easily ha the Pirates beat the Sox 4-1. The frustrating game was our under in the Mets/Brewers. We talked about the Mets’ offensive woes, and they continued yesterday as they were shut out for the second consecutive game. It was a 2-0 game heading into the bottom of the sixth and then Scherzer and the Mets bullpen had a complete collapse. Scherzer gave up three in the sixth and then Brooks Raley came in and gave up four runs in the seventh, and that was the final Brewers 9, Mets 0. A frustrating loss to our under-8.
Let’s take a look at today’s odds and plays!
MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 5
|10:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|2-3
|
W1
|M. Stroman
|-115
|8.5
|
Cincinnati Reds
|3-2
|
L1
|H. Greene
|-105
|11:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|1-4
|
W1
|A. Nola
|+140
|6.5
|
New York Yankees
|3-2
|
L1
|G. Cole
|-165
|11:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|5-0
|
W5
|S. McClanahan
|-267
|8.5
|
Washington Nationals
|1-4
|
L2
|P. Corbin
|+215
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|4-1
|
L1
|P. Lopez
|-120
|7
|
Miami Marlins
|2-4
|
W1
|J. Luzardo
|+100
|11:15 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|4-1
|
W2
|B. Elder
|+115
|9
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|2-3
|
L2
|M. Mikolas
|-135
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|3-2
|
W2
|M. Keller
|+122
|8.5
|
Boston Red Sox
|2-3
|
L2
|C. Kluber
|-145
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|3-3
|
L2
|D. Peterson
|+115
|7.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|4-1
|
W4
|C. Burnes
|-135
|12:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|3-2
|
W2
|G. Rodriguez
|+158
|7.5
|
Texas Rangers
|3-2
|
L2
|J. deGrom
|-190
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|2-3
|
W2
|E. Rodriguez
|+222
|7.5
|
Houston Astros
|2-4
|
L3
|C. Javier
|-278
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|2-2
|
W1
|L. Webb
|+118
|7.5
|
Chicago White Sox
|2-3
|
L1
|D. Cease
|-140
|1:37 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|4-2
|
L1
|H. Gaddis
|-130
|8
|
Oakland Athletics
|2-3
|
W1
|K. Muller
|+110
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|3-2
|
L1
|S. Ohtani
|-160
|7
|
Seattle Mariners
|2-4
|
W1
|C. Flexen
|+135
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|2-3
|
W1
|A. Manoah
|-190
|8.5
|
Kansas City Royals
|1-4
|
L1
|Z. Greinke
|+158
Best Bets: Wednesday, April 5
Pirates @ Red Sox | 11:35 AM CST | NESN
|Bet
|Pirates
|Red Sox
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-150
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-160)
|-1.5 (+130)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
We hit on this under yesterday and now we’re back to take the Sox as they’ve lost two straight to the Pirates. After leading baseball in runs scored in the first 5 games, the Red Sox were held to just one run yesterday. While we don’t expect them to lead the league in runs for the year, they can definitely score. We like the Sox offense to bounce back, as well as Corey Kluber who had a lackluster performance on opening day.
THE PICK: Red Sox ML (-150)
Mets @ Brewers | 11:40 Am CST | BSWI
|Bet
|Mets
|Brewers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+115
|-150
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-180)
|-1.5 (+150)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
Well, we’re fading this Mets offense again, this time against one of if not the best pitcher in baseball right now, Corbin Burnes. Burnes wasn’t super sharp on Opening Day as he took a loss to the Cubs, but we fully expect him to bounce back. I’m not crazy about the fact that everyone seems to be on the Brewers today, but we have to fade this offense again.