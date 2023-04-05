Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 5

Colin Lynch
It’s the day before the Masters starts and we have a full slate of day baseball games! That’s right it’s a Wednesday full of day games starting as early as 10:35 am CST!

 

Yesterday, we want 1-1, which will take but it was a tad frustrating. We hit the Pirates/ Sox under of 9 pretty easily ha the Pirates beat the Sox 4-1. The frustrating game was our under in the Mets/Brewers. We talked about the Mets’ offensive woes, and they continued yesterday as they were shut out for the second consecutive game. It was a 2-0 game heading into the bottom of the sixth and then Scherzer and the Mets bullpen had a complete collapse. Scherzer gave up three in the sixth and then Brooks Raley came in and gave up four runs in the seventh, and that was the final Brewers 9, Mets 0. A frustrating loss to our under-8.

 

Let’s take a look at today’s odds and plays!

MLB Odds & Lines: Tuesday, April 5

10:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 2-3

W1

 M. Stroman -115 8.5
Cincinnati Reds
 3-2

L1

 H. Greene -105

 

11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 1-4

W1

 A. Nola +140 6.5
New York Yankees
 3-2

L1

 G. Cole -165

 

11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 5-0

W5

 S. McClanahan -267 8.5
Washington Nationals
 1-4

L2

 P. Corbin +215

 

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 4-1

L1

 P. Lopez -120 7
Miami Marlins
 2-4

W1

 J. Luzardo +100

 

11:15 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 4-1

W2

 B. Elder +115 9
St. Louis Cardinals
 2-3

L2

 M. Mikolas -135

 

11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 3-2

W2

 M. Keller +122 8.5
Boston Red Sox
 2-3

L2

 C. Kluber -145

 

11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 3-3

L2

 D. Peterson +115 7.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 4-1

W4

 C. Burnes -135

 

12:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 3-2

W2

 G. Rodriguez +158 7.5
Texas Rangers
 3-2

L2

 J. deGrom -190

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 2-3

W2

 E. Rodriguez +222 7.5
Houston Astros
 2-4

L3

 C. Javier -278

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 2-2

W1

 L. Webb +118 7.5
Chicago White Sox
 2-3

L1

 D. Cease -140

 

1:37 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 4-2

L1

 H. Gaddis -130 8
Oakland Athletics
 2-3

W1

 K. Muller +110

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 3-2

L1

 S. Ohtani -160 7
Seattle Mariners
 2-4

W1

 C. Flexen +135

 

5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 2-3

W1

 A. Manoah -190 8.5
Kansas City Royals
 1-4

L1

 Z. Greinke +158

 

Best Bets: Wednesday, April 5

Pirates @ Red Sox | 11:35 AM CST | NESN

Bet Pirates Red Sox Play
Moneyline +125 -150 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-160)  -1.5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

We hit on this under yesterday and now we’re back to take the Sox as they’ve lost two straight to the Pirates. After leading baseball in runs scored in the first 5 games, the Red Sox were held to just one run yesterday. While we don’t expect them to lead the league in runs for the year, they can definitely score. We like the Sox offense to bounce back, as well as Corey Kluber who had a lackluster performance on opening day.

 

THE PICK: Red Sox ML (-150)

Bet on Red Sox ML (-150)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

Mets @ Brewers | 11:40 Am CST | BSWI

Bet Mets Brewers Play
Moneyline +115 -150 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-180)  -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Well, we’re fading this Mets offense again, this time against one of if not the best pitcher in baseball right now, Corbin Burnes. Burnes wasn’t super sharp on Opening Day as he took a loss to the Cubs, but we fully expect him to bounce back. I’m not crazy about the fact that everyone seems to be on the Brewers today, but we have to fade this offense again.

THE PICK: Brewers ML (-150)

Bet on Brewers ML  (-150)  at BetOnline
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
