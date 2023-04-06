MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 6

It’s another slate of Major League baseball games with quite a few day games and 8 games total on the day.
Yesterday the slate featured some getaway days and some great pitching matchups. Today’s slate features some makeup games to do early rainouts and some very good pitching matchups. We have a couple of plays today after going 1-1 yesterday. Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
MLB Odds & Lines: Thursday, April 6
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|2-4
|
L3
|C. Sale
|-140
|8
|
Detroit Tigers
|2-4
|
L1
|S. Turnbull
|+118
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|3-4
|
W2
|E. Cabrera
|+135
|8
|
New York Mets
|3-4
|
L3
|T. Megill
|-160
Inclement Weather – Makeup on April 7
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|2-3
|
L1
|A. Wood
|+105
|8
|
Chicago White Sox
|3-3
|
W1
|L. Lynn
|-125
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|3-3
|
W2
|K. Gausman
|-215
|8
|
Kansas City Royals
|1-5
|
L2
|J. Lyles
|+178
|1:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|3-2
|
L1
|H. Greene
|+162
|7.5
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|1-5
|
L1
|Z. Wheeler
|-195
Inclement Weather – Makeup on April 7
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|1-5
|
L3
|J. Gray
|+135
|11
|
Colorado Rockies
|2-4
|
L4
|K. Freeland
|-160
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|3-3
|
L1
|B. Snell
|+143
|8
|
Atlanta Braves
|5-1
|
W3
|S. Strider
|-170
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|4-2
|
W2
|D. May
|-155
|9
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|3-3
|
W1
|M. Kelly
|+130
Best Bets: Thursday, April 6
Red Sox @ Tigers | 11:10 AM CST | NESN
|Bet
|Red Sox
|Tigers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-146
|+120
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+115)
|+1.5 (-140)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
A few nights ago we played the Red Sox under and called for their offense to be cooling against the Pirates. At the time, they were surprisingly the highest-scoring offense in baseball. And we timed it upright. That game went under and the Sox have scored a combined two runs in the last two games. Chris Sale toes the rubber for the Sox tonight and I fully expect him to bounce back. He was ok in his first start but gave up the long ball and it really hurt him. He ended up surrendering three home runs and seven earned over 3 innings. He’ll be better today. Spencer Turnbull also struggled in his opener. The Rays kind of blitzed him in the first inning and he never fully got back into it. I like a bounceback for both of these starting pitchers, facing a few fading offenses. I like the under tonight.
THE PICK: Under 8 (-110)
Blue Jays @ Royals | 12:10 PM CST | BSKC
|Bet
|Blue Jays
|Royals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-225
|+180
|Run Line
|-1.5 (-130)
|+1.5 (-105)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
The Blue Jays took the series opener last night in Kansas City in a game that featured an excellent pitching matchup. Alek Manoah was fantastic allowing no runs over 7 IP. Zack Greinke was equally as good allowing just one run in 6 IP. Things don’t get any easier for this scuffling Royals lineup as they’ll face Kevin Gausman, AKA ace number two for the Jays. Gausman was a hard-luck loser in his first outing as he punched out 7 over 6 IP, allowing 3 unearned runs. I like Guasman to absolutely dominate this struggling Royals lineup.