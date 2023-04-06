MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 6

It’s another slate of Major League baseball games with quite a few day games and 8 games total on the day.

Yesterday the slate featured some getaway days and some great pitching matchups. Today’s slate features some makeup games to do early rainouts and some very good pitching matchups. We have a couple of plays today after going 1-1 yesterday. Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

Blue Jays @ Royals | 12:10 PM CST | BSKC

The Blue Jays took the series opener last night in Kansas City in a game that featured an excellent pitching matchup. Alek Manoah was fantastic allowing no runs over 7 IP. Zack Greinke was equally as good allowing just one run in 6 IP. Things don’t get any easier for this scuffling Royals lineup as they’ll face Kevin Gausman, AKA ace number two for the Jays. Gausman was a hard-luck loser in his first outing as he punched out 7 over 6 IP, allowing 3 unearned runs. I like Guasman to absolutely dominate this struggling Royals lineup.

THE PICK: Blue Jays -1.5 (-130)