MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 6

Colin Lynch
It’s another slate of Major League baseball games with quite a few day games and 8 games total on the day.

Yesterday the slate featured some getaway days and some great pitching matchups. Today’s slate features some makeup games to do early rainouts and some very good pitching matchups. We have a couple of plays today after going 1-1 yesterday. Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!

MLB Odds & Lines: Thursday, April 6

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 2-4

L3

 C. Sale -140 8
Detroit Tigers
 2-4

L1

 S. Turnbull +118

 

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 3-4

W2

 E. Cabrera +135 8
New York Mets
 3-4

L3

 T. Megill -160

 

Inclement Weather – Makeup on April 7

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 2-3

L1

 A. Wood +105 8
Chicago White Sox
 3-3

W1

 L. Lynn -125

 

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 3-3

W2

 K. Gausman -215 8
Kansas City Royals
 1-5

L2

 J. Lyles +178

 

1:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 3-2

L1

 H. Greene +162 7.5
Philadelphia Phillies
 1-5

L1

 Z. Wheeler -195

 

Inclement Weather – Makeup on April 7

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 1-5

L3

 J. Gray +135 11
Colorado Rockies
 2-4

L4

 K. Freeland -160

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 3-3

L1

 B. Snell +143 8
Atlanta Braves
 5-1

W3

 S. Strider -170

 

8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 4-2

W2

 D. May -155 9
Arizona Diamondbacks
 3-3

W1

 M. Kelly +130

 

Best Bets: Thursday, April 6

Red Sox @ Tigers | 11:10 AM CST | NESN

Bet Red Sox Tigers Play
Moneyline -146 +120 BetOnline logo
Run Line  -1.5 (+115)  +1.5 (-140) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

A few nights ago we played the Red Sox under and called for their offense to be cooling against the Pirates. At the time, they were surprisingly the highest-scoring offense in baseball. And we timed it upright. That game went under and the Sox have scored a combined two runs in the last two games. Chris Sale toes the rubber for the Sox tonight and I fully expect him to bounce back. He was ok in his first start but gave up the long ball and it really hurt him. He ended up surrendering three home runs and seven earned over 3 innings. He’ll be better today. Spencer Turnbull also struggled in his opener. The Rays kind of blitzed him in the first inning and he never fully got back into it. I like a bounceback for both of these starting pitchers, facing a few fading offenses. I like the under tonight.

 

THE PICK: Under 8 (-110)

Bet on Sox/ Tigers Under 8 (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Blue Jays @ Royals | 12:10 PM CST | BSKC

Bet Blue Jays Royals Play
Moneyline -225 +180 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (-130)  +1.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Blue Jays took the series opener last night in Kansas City in a game that featured an excellent pitching matchup. Alek Manoah was fantastic allowing no runs over 7 IP. Zack Greinke was equally as good allowing just one run in 6 IP. Things don’t get any easier for this scuffling Royals lineup as they’ll face Kevin Gausman, AKA ace number two for the Jays. Gausman was a hard-luck loser in his first outing as he punched out 7 over 6 IP, allowing 3 unearned runs. I like Guasman to absolutely dominate this struggling Royals lineup.

THE PICK: Blue Jays -1.5 (-130)

Bet on Blue Jays -1.5 (-130)  at BetOnline
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
