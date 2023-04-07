MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 7

There are 14 Major League Baseball games on today’s slate with a few of them added as rain-out makeup games.
It’s the third consecutive day with several baseball games with an early first pitch on a weekday as we have nine of the 14 scheduled games today going off before 5:00 pm.
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
MLB Odds & Lines: Friday, April 7
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|3-4
|
W2
|E. Cabrera
|+143
|8
|
New York Mets
|3-4
|
L3
|T. Megill
|-170
Makeup from April 6
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|4-2
|
W1
|N. Eovaldi
|+105
|6.5
|
Chicago Cubs
|2-3
|
W1
|M. Stroman
|-125
|1:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|4-2
|
W1
|C. Schmidt
|-130
|8.5
|
Baltimore Orioles
|3-3
|
L1
|D. Kremer
|+110
Makeup from April 6
|1:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|3-2
|
L1
|H. Greene
|+162
|7.5
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|1-5
|
L1
|Z. Wheeler
|-195
Makeup from April 6
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|2-5
|
L1
|L. Gilbert
|+110
|7.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|5-2
|
W1
|A. Civale
|-130
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|3-4
|
W1
|J. Urquidy
|+115
|7.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|4-2
|
L2
|S. Gray
|-135
Makeup from April 6
|2:12 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|3-4
|
L1
|L. Giolito
|-135
|8.5
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|4-2
|
W3
|R. Hill
|+115
|2:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|1-6
|
L3
|B. Keller
|+175
|8
|
San Francisco Giants
|3-3
|
W1
|A. Cobb
|-210
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|2-4
|
L1
|K. Waldichuk
|+215
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|6-0
|
W6
|Z. Eflin
|-267
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|3-4
|
L2
|N. Martinez
|+105
|9.5
|
Atlanta Braves
|6-1
|
W4
|J. Shuster
|-125
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|2-4
|
L3
|J. Flaherty
|+135
|8.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|5-1
|
W5
|B. Woodruff
|-160
|6:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|1-6
|
L4
|M. Gore
|+100
|11
|
Colorado Rockies
|3-4
|
W1
|J. Urena
|-120
|7:38 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|4-3
|
W3
|C. Bassitt
|+105
|9
|
Los Angeles Angels
|4-2
|
W1
|P. Sandoval
|-125
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|5-2
|
W3
|C. Kershaw
|-240
|9
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|3-4
|
L1
|M. Bumgarner
|+196
Best Pitching Matchup
Clayton Kershaw vs. Madison Bumgarner | 7:40 PM CST |
These are two old NL West foes who are no longer in their prime but anytime you have 332 combined wins between starters, it has to be your pitching matchup of the day. Kershaw finds himself just two wins shy of 200 and is looking to build off of an excellent first outing of the season where he punched out nine in a six-inning outing picking up the win. Bumgarner wasn’t quite as sharp in his opener, but it’s always a classic when these two big lefties toe it up against one another, and we don’t have many of them left.
Best Bets: Friday, April 7
Mariners @ Guardians | 2:10 PM CST | BSGL
|Bet
|Mariners
|Guardians
|Play
|Moneyline
|+110
|-130
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-200)
|-1.5 (+165)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
If we didn’t have Kershaw vs Bumgarner tonight, this would probably be the pitching matchup of the day. Logan Gilbert and Aaron Civale were both excellent in their respective openers of the season. Surprisingly for non-division opponents, this will be the fifth matchup in seven games against each other for the Mariners and Guardians. Logan Gilbert is another excellent pitcher in a long line of excellent starters out of Stetson University. He was a tough-luck loser in his opener as he struck out 7 in six innings and only gave up one run. Civale gave up no runs through seven innings pitched and three punchies in his first start. I like these two young pitchers and I expect them both to show up in Cleveland today. We’re on the under.
THE PICK: Under 7.5 (-110)
Marlins @ Mets | 5:40 PM CST | BSWI
|Bet
|Mets
|Marlins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-172
|+144
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+120)
|+1.5 (-145)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
Once again we’re fading the Mets as they seemingly can’t put back-to-back games together. The Mets’ offense continues to struggle early and you have to love the value on the Marlins today. Miami is coming off a nice series win over the division-leading Minnesota Twins. This is the second series of the season between the Mets and Marlins on this young season. The Mets took two of three from the Marlins early, but Miami has been playing better baseball the last 4-5 days, and we love this value.
THE PICK: Marlins Moneyline (+144)