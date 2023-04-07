Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 7

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read

There are 14 Major League Baseball games on today’s slate with a few of them added as rain-out makeup games.

It’s the third consecutive day with several baseball games with an early first pitch on a weekday as we have nine of the 14 scheduled games today going off before 5:00 pm.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

 

MLB Odds & Lines: Friday, April 7

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 3-4

W2

 E. Cabrera +143 8
New York Mets
 3-4

L3

 T. Megill -170

 

Makeup from April 6

12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 4-2

W1

 N. Eovaldi +105 6.5
Chicago Cubs
 2-3

W1

 M. Stroman -125

 

1:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 4-2

W1

 C. Schmidt -130 8.5
Baltimore Orioles
 3-3

L1

 D. Kremer +110

 

Makeup from April 6

1:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 3-2

L1

 H. Greene +162 7.5
Philadelphia Phillies
 1-5

L1

 Z. Wheeler -195

 

Makeup from April 6

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 2-5

L1

 L. Gilbert +110 7.5
Cleveland Guardians
 5-2

W1

 A. Civale -130

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 3-4

W1

 J. Urquidy +115 7.5
Minnesota Twins
 4-2

L2

 S. Gray -135

 

Makeup from April 6

2:12 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 3-4

L1

 L. Giolito -135 8.5
Pittsburgh Pirates
 4-2

W3

 R. Hill +115

 

2:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 1-6

L3

 B. Keller +175 8
San Francisco Giants
 3-3

W1

 A. Cobb -210

 

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 2-4

L1

 K. Waldichuk +215 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 6-0

W6

 Z. Eflin -267

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 3-4

L2

 N. Martinez +105 9.5
Atlanta Braves
 6-1

W4

 J. Shuster -125

 

6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 2-4

L3

 J. Flaherty +135 8.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 5-1

W5

 B. Woodruff -160

 

6:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 1-6

L4

 M. Gore +100 11
Colorado Rockies
 3-4

W1

 J. Urena -120

 

7:38 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 4-3

W3

 C. Bassitt +105 9
Los Angeles Angels
 4-2

W1

 P. Sandoval -125

 

7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 5-2

W3

 C. Kershaw -240 9
Arizona Diamondbacks
 3-4

L1

 M. Bumgarner +196

 

Best Pitching Matchup

Clayton Kershaw  vs.  Madison Bumgarner | 7:40 PM CST |

These are two old NL West foes who are no longer in their prime but anytime you have 332 combined wins between starters, it has to be your pitching matchup of the day. Kershaw finds himself just two wins shy of 200 and is looking to build off of an excellent first outing of the season where he punched out nine in a six-inning outing picking up the win. Bumgarner wasn’t quite as sharp in his opener, but it’s always a classic when these two big lefties toe it up against one another, and we don’t have many of them left.

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 7
 

 

Best Bets: Friday, April 7

Mariners @ Guardians | 2:10 PM CST | BSGL

Bet Mariners Guardians Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-200)  -1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 7.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

If we didn’t have Kershaw vs Bumgarner tonight, this would probably be the pitching matchup of the day. Logan Gilbert and Aaron Civale were both excellent in their respective openers of the season. Surprisingly for non-division opponents, this will be the fifth matchup in seven games against each other for the Mariners and Guardians. Logan Gilbert is another excellent pitcher in a long line of excellent starters out of Stetson University. He was a tough-luck loser in his opener as he struck out 7 in six innings and only gave up one run. Civale gave up no runs through seven innings pitched and three punchies in his first start. I like these two young pitchers and I expect them both to show up in Cleveland today. We’re on the under.

 

THE PICK: Under 7.5 (-110)

 

Bet on Mariners/ Guardians Under 7.5 (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 7

 

 

 

Marlins @ Mets | 5:40 PM CST | BSWI

Bet Mets Marlins Play
Moneyline -172 +144 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (+120)  +1.5 (-145) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Once again we’re fading the Mets as they seemingly can’t put back-to-back games together. The Mets’ offense continues to struggle early and you have to love the value on the Marlins today. Miami is coming off a nice series win over the division-leading Minnesota Twins. This is the second series of the season between the Mets and Marlins on this young season. The Mets took two of three from the Marlins early, but Miami has been playing better baseball the last 4-5 days, and we love this value.

THE PICK: Marlins Moneyline (+144)

 

Bet on Marlins Moneyline (+144)  at BetOnline
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
USATSI_20404270

Will Zalatoris, Kevin Na Withdraw From 2023 Masters

Author image Colin Lynch  •  22h
Featured
gausman-050122-getty
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 6
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
Featured
USATSI_15877188
Corey Conners Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
Featured
USATSI_15729421
Bryson DeChambeau Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
Featured
Phil-Mickelson-4
Brooks Koepka Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 5 2023
Featured
DJ-Wins-Masters
Dustin Johnson Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 5 2023
Featured
USATSI_15990728
Max Homa Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top