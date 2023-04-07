MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 7

There are 14 Major League Baseball games on today’s slate with a few of them added as rain-out makeup games.

It’s the third consecutive day with several baseball games with an early first pitch on a weekday as we have nine of the 14 scheduled games today going off before 5:00 pm.

MLB Odds & Lines: Friday, April 7

Marlins @ Mets | 5:40 PM CST | BSWI

Once again we’re fading the Mets as they seemingly can’t put back-to-back games together. The Mets’ offense continues to struggle early and you have to love the value on the Marlins today. Miami is coming off a nice series win over the division-leading Minnesota Twins. This is the second series of the season between the Mets and Marlins on this young season. The Mets took two of three from the Marlins early, but Miami has been playing better baseball the last 4-5 days, and we love this value.

THE PICK: Marlins Moneyline (+144)