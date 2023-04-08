MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 8

A full Saturday slate of games brings us 15 total matchups with the first pitch going off at 12:10 PM CST and the last game of the day starting at 7:07 PM CST.

We’re officially into the second weekend of Major League Baseball and it is highlighted by some very good pitching matchups, some teams that desperately need a win, and some teams that are in cruise control early. The Astros get the day started and are a surprising 3-5 coming into their Saturday matchup with the 5-2 Twins. The Phillies are also a surprising 2-5 as they face off against the 3-3 Reds today. The only unbeaten team in baseball is the Tampa Bay Rays as they take their 7-0 season into a Saturday matchup against the A’s.

Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!

MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 8