Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 8

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
5 min read
download (9)

A full Saturday slate of games brings us 15 total matchups with the first pitch going off at 12:10 PM CST and the last game of the day starting at 7:07 PM CST.

 

We’re officially into the second weekend of Major League Baseball and it is highlighted by some very good pitching matchups, some teams that desperately need a win, and some teams that are in cruise control early. The Astros get the day started and are a surprising 3-5 coming into their Saturday matchup with the 5-2 Twins. The Phillies are also a surprising 2-5 as they face off against the 3-3 Reds today. The only unbeaten team in baseball is the Tampa Bay Rays as they take their 7-0 season into a Saturday matchup against the A’s.

Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 8

12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 3-5

L1

 L. Garcia +100 7.5
Minnesota Twins
 5-2

W1

 J. Ryan -120

 

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 3-3

L2

 N. Lodolo +118 8
Philadelphia Phillies
 2-5

W1

 B. Falter -140

 

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 2-6

W1

 B. Singer +122 8.5
San Francisco Giants
 3-4

L1

 S. Manaea -145

 

2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 4-3

L1

 M. Perez +100 7
Chicago Cubs
 3-3

W2

 J. Steele -120

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 3-4

W1

 T. Houck -135 8.5
Detroit Tigers
 2-5

L2

 J. Wentz +115

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 3-5

L1

 T. Rogers +148 7.5
New York Mets
 4-4

W1

 K. Senga -175

 

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 2-5

L2

 S. Fujinami +235 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 7-0

W7

 J. Springs -292

 

4:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 3-5

W1

 M. Gonzales +118 8.5
Cleveland Guardians
 5-3

L1

 C. Quantrill -140

 

4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 3-5

L2

 M. Clevinger -125 8.5
Pittsburgh Pirates
 5-2

W4

 V. Velasquez +105

 

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 4-3

L1

 J. Brito -135 8
Baltimore Orioles
 4-3

W1

 C. Irvin +115

 

5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 2-5

L4

 J. Montgomery -165 9
Milwaukee Brewers
 6-1

W6

 E. Lauer +140

 

5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 4-4

W1

 M. Wacha +135 9
Atlanta Braves
 6-2

L1

 C. Morton -160

 

6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 5-3

L1

 N. Syndergaard -160 9.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
 4-4

W1

 Z. Davies +135

 

6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 2-6

W1

 T. Williams +118 11
Colorado Rockies
 3-5

L1

 A. Gomber -140

 

7:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 5-3

W4

 J. Berrios +105 9
Los Angeles Angels
 4-3

L1

 T. Anderson -125

 

Best Pitching Matchup

Michael Wacha (SD)  vs.  Charlie Morton (ATL) | 5:20 PM CST |

We had a few options on the slate but this will be the one I want to tune into. Both of these starters won their opener but weren’t super sharp. Wacha went 6 innings while giving up 4 earned in his first start of the year. And Morton went 5.1 innings allowing three earned in his first start at St. Louis. But I love watching these two throw. Wacha is coming off a solid but a bit injury-plagued year in Boston. And if Charlie Morton can reclaim his dominant ways, the Braves are going to be really tough to beat in the East. If you want to see two great starters, this is your game to tune into.

 

 

Best Bets: Saturday, April 8

Red Sox @ Tigers| 2:10 PM CST | NESN

Bet Red Sox Tigers Play
Moneyline -140 +115 BetOnline logo
F5 ML -140 +110 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

I still think Tanner Houck would be best served on this staff as a setup man for the Red Sox, but he is certainly capable of being a legit starter. Right now, he might be their most sound as they wait for Garett Whitlock and Brayan Bello to return from injury. And I love him on the road today against the Tigers. He is the type of starter that wants the ball when his team is scuffling and that is exactly what the Sox have done out of the gate. I still don’t trust this Sox pen and won’t as long as Alex Cora seems to believe that Ryan Brasier is his best option as a setup man, but the Sox F5 feels like a great play today.

THE PICK: Red Sox F5 (-140)

 

Bet on Red Sox F5 (-140)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

 

Blue Jays @ Angels | 7:07 PM CST | BSSC

Bet Mets Marlins Play
Moneyline -100 -120 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-192)  -1.5 (+160) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Jose Berrios got roughed up in his first start in St. Louis, but I expect him to bounce back. His stuff is too good and the Blue Jays need him to emerge as a legit #3 or #4 starter if they want to compete for a title. And Angels lefthander Tyler Anderson is emerging as a very reliable starting pitcher in Anaheim. In his opener, he went six innings allowing four hits and no earned runs while punching out four. He only surrendered one total run in four of his last five spring starts and is coming off his career-best year for the Dodgers when he was named an All-Star in 2022. I like this under tonight.

THE PICK: Under 9 (-110)

 

Bet on Under 9 (-110)  at BetOnline
Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
download (9)

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 8

Author image Colin Lynch  •  50min
Featured
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 7
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 7 2023
Featured
USATSI_20404270
Will Zalatoris, Kevin Na Withdraw From 2023 Masters
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
Featured
gausman-050122-getty
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 6
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
Featured
USATSI_15877188
Corey Conners Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
Featured
USATSI_15729421
Bryson DeChambeau Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 6 2023
Featured
Phil-Mickelson-4
Brooks Koepka Masters Odds, Predictions, History, & Expert Picks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top