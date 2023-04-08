MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 8

A full Saturday slate of games brings us 15 total matchups with the first pitch going off at 12:10 PM CST and the last game of the day starting at 7:07 PM CST.
We’re officially into the second weekend of Major League Baseball and it is highlighted by some very good pitching matchups, some teams that desperately need a win, and some teams that are in cruise control early. The Astros get the day started and are a surprising 3-5 coming into their Saturday matchup with the 5-2 Twins. The Phillies are also a surprising 2-5 as they face off against the 3-3 Reds today. The only unbeaten team in baseball is the Tampa Bay Rays as they take their 7-0 season into a Saturday matchup against the A’s.
Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!
MLB Odds & Lines: Saturday, April 8
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|3-5
|
L1
|L. Garcia
|+100
|7.5
|
Minnesota Twins
|5-2
|
W1
|J. Ryan
|-120
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|3-3
|
L2
|N. Lodolo
|+118
|8
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|2-5
|
W1
|B. Falter
|-140
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|2-6
|
W1
|B. Singer
|+122
|8.5
|
San Francisco Giants
|3-4
|
L1
|S. Manaea
|-145
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|4-3
|
L1
|M. Perez
|+100
|7
|
Chicago Cubs
|3-3
|
W2
|J. Steele
|-120
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|3-4
|
W1
|T. Houck
|-135
|8.5
|
Detroit Tigers
|2-5
|
L2
|J. Wentz
|+115
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|3-5
|
L1
|T. Rogers
|+148
|7.5
|
New York Mets
|4-4
|
W1
|K. Senga
|-175
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|2-5
|
L2
|S. Fujinami
|+235
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|7-0
|
W7
|J. Springs
|-292
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|3-5
|
W1
|M. Gonzales
|+118
|8.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|5-3
|
L1
|C. Quantrill
|-140
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|3-5
|
L2
|M. Clevinger
|-125
|8.5
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|5-2
|
W4
|V. Velasquez
|+105
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|4-3
|
L1
|J. Brito
|-135
|8
|
Baltimore Orioles
|4-3
|
W1
|C. Irvin
|+115
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|2-5
|
L4
|J. Montgomery
|-165
|9
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|6-1
|
W6
|E. Lauer
|+140
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|4-4
|
W1
|M. Wacha
|+135
|9
|
Atlanta Braves
|6-2
|
L1
|C. Morton
|-160
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|5-3
|
L1
|N. Syndergaard
|-160
|9.5
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|4-4
|
W1
|Z. Davies
|+135
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|2-6
|
W1
|T. Williams
|+118
|11
|
Colorado Rockies
|3-5
|
L1
|A. Gomber
|-140
|7:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|5-3
|
W4
|J. Berrios
|+105
|9
|
Los Angeles Angels
|4-3
|
L1
|T. Anderson
|-125
Best Pitching Matchup
Michael Wacha (SD) vs. Charlie Morton (ATL) | 5:20 PM CST |
We had a few options on the slate but this will be the one I want to tune into. Both of these starters won their opener but weren’t super sharp. Wacha went 6 innings while giving up 4 earned in his first start of the year. And Morton went 5.1 innings allowing three earned in his first start at St. Louis. But I love watching these two throw. Wacha is coming off a solid but a bit injury-plagued year in Boston. And if Charlie Morton can reclaim his dominant ways, the Braves are going to be really tough to beat in the East. If you want to see two great starters, this is your game to tune into.
Best Bets: Saturday, April 8
Red Sox @ Tigers| 2:10 PM CST | NESN
|Bet
|Red Sox
|Tigers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+115
|F5 ML
|-140
|+110
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
I still think Tanner Houck would be best served on this staff as a setup man for the Red Sox, but he is certainly capable of being a legit starter. Right now, he might be their most sound as they wait for Garett Whitlock and Brayan Bello to return from injury. And I love him on the road today against the Tigers. He is the type of starter that wants the ball when his team is scuffling and that is exactly what the Sox have done out of the gate. I still don’t trust this Sox pen and won’t as long as Alex Cora seems to believe that Ryan Brasier is his best option as a setup man, but the Sox F5 feels like a great play today.
THE PICK: Red Sox F5 (-140)
Blue Jays @ Angels | 7:07 PM CST | BSSC
|Bet
|Mets
|Marlins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-100
|-120
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-192)
|-1.5 (+160)
|Total
|Over 9 (-110)
|Under 9 (-110)
Jose Berrios got roughed up in his first start in St. Louis, but I expect him to bounce back. His stuff is too good and the Blue Jays need him to emerge as a legit #3 or #4 starter if they want to compete for a title. And Angels lefthander Tyler Anderson is emerging as a very reliable starting pitcher in Anaheim. In his opener, he went six innings allowing four hits and no earned runs while punching out four. He only surrendered one total run in four of his last five spring starts and is coming off his career-best year for the Dodgers when he was named an All-Star in 2022. I like this under tonight.
THE PICK: Under 9 (-110)