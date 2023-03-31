MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Mar. 31

After battling a knee injury that sidelined him until mid-June, Lance Lynn struggled to find his groove at the start of the 2022 season. In seven starts before the All-Star break, Lynn was shelled, giving up a 7.50 ERA.

However, the veteran right-hander eventually settled in the back half of the year. Over 14 starts, he posted a 2.52 ERA and recorded a strikeout rate over 9 per nine innings.

One of the best pitchers in baseball when it comes to command, Lynn boasts a walk rate under 4%, which places him in the top two percent in MLB. His expected ERA (3.62) and expected FIP (3.44) indicate that he underperformed in 2022. I think Lynn can have a bounce back year in 2023 that mimics his 2022 second half, and it starts today.

Christian Javier is probably my favorite young starting pitcher who is still not as popular as he’s going to be. The 26-year-old right-hander is a true AL Cy Young-caliber pitcher who has the ability to take the final step towards superstardom this season. I consider him the ace of this staff even though he’s technically their #2 starter.

Javier was arguably Houston’s best arm in the playoffs, tossing 12 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits while striking out 16 batters. This built off an impressive second half of the regular season, where he finished with a 1.79 ERA across 78 1/3 innings.

In 2022, Javier finished inside the top five percentile of all pitchers in expected batting average and expected slugging percentage, while his strikeout rate reached a career-best 33%. There are few players in the game that one can be higher on than Cristian Javier, and his future looks bright.

Because both bullpens were a bit taxed yesterday, we’re going to lean on this starters today to keep this under for the first five.

THE PICK: White Sox/ Astros First Five Under 4.5 (-135)