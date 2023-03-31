MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Mar. 31

We got off to a great start with our picks for the 2023 MLB season going 2-0 on opening day. We hit on the Rays -1.5 runline as well as the under in the Giants/ Yanks game. Both starting pitchers were fantastic as we had hoped in the Bronx, and the bullpens came in and did their job. The Yanks cruised to a 5-0 victory, keeping us under the total of 7. The Rays slowly pulled away from the Tigers with one run in the third and another two in the sixth. As expected, the Rays pitching was excellent limiting the Tigers to just six hits on their way to a 4-0 shutout win.
On day two of the MLB season, we have 5 games on the slate with most teams having an off-day after the opener. We have two plays today. Let’s get to it!
Mets @ Marlins | 4:40 pm cst | MLB Network
|Bet
|Mets
|Marlins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Runline
|-1.5 (+142)
|+1.5 (-172)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
White Sox @ Astros | 6:10 pm cst | MLB Network
|Bet
|White Sox
|Astros
|Play
|Moneyline
|+125
|-150
|Runline
|+1.5 (-165)
|-1.5 (+135)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-115)
|Under 7.5 (-105)
Guardians @ Mariners | 8:10 pm cst | MLB Network
|Bet
|Guardians
|Mariners
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-165
|Runline
|+1.5 (-150)
|-1.5 (+125)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-113)
|Under 7.5 (-105)
Rockies @ Padres | 7:40 pm cst | MLB Network
|Bet
|Rockies
|Padres
|Play
|Moneyline
|+164
|-196
|Runline
|+1.5 (-125)
|-1.5 (+105)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-117)
|Under 7.5 (-102)
Diamondbacks @ Dodgers | 8:10 pm cst | MLB Network
|Bet
|D-Backs
|Dodgers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+160
|-190
|Runline
|+1.5 (-30)
|-1.5 (+110)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-105)
|Under 7.5 (-115)
Sticking with our trend from day one we’re going to play one total and one side. Our total play today will be our First Five Inning play for the season. We’re looking at the first half under in Houston between the White Sox and Astros, mostly because I love the pitching matchup.
After battling a knee injury that sidelined him until mid-June, Lance Lynn struggled to find his groove at the start of the 2022 season. In seven starts before the All-Star break, Lynn was shelled, giving up a 7.50 ERA.
However, the veteran right-hander eventually settled in the back half of the year. Over 14 starts, he posted a 2.52 ERA and recorded a strikeout rate over 9 per nine innings.
One of the best pitchers in baseball when it comes to command, Lynn boasts a walk rate under 4%, which places him in the top two percent in MLB. His expected ERA (3.62) and expected FIP (3.44) indicate that he underperformed in 2022. I think Lynn can have a bounce back year in 2023 that mimics his 2022 second half, and it starts today.
Christian Javier is probably my favorite young starting pitcher who is still not as popular as he’s going to be. The 26-year-old right-hander is a true AL Cy Young-caliber pitcher who has the ability to take the final step towards superstardom this season. I consider him the ace of this staff even though he’s technically their #2 starter.
Javier was arguably Houston’s best arm in the playoffs, tossing 12 2/3 innings of one-run ball, allowing just two hits while striking out 16 batters. This built off an impressive second half of the regular season, where he finished with a 1.79 ERA across 78 1/3 innings.
In 2022, Javier finished inside the top five percentile of all pitchers in expected batting average and expected slugging percentage, while his strikeout rate reached a career-best 33%. There are few players in the game that one can be higher on than Cristian Javier, and his future looks bright.
Because both bullpens were a bit taxed yesterday, we’re going to lean on this starters today to keep this under for the first five.
THE PICK: White Sox/ Astros First Five Under 4.5 (-135)
Guardians @ Mariners | 8:10 pm cst | MLB Network
Now we move onto our side play of the day. It’s going to come from the Guardians and Mariners game tonight. I actually played the Mariners last night but kept it off of the official card. The Mariners won 3-0. But tonight we’re making a value play on the other side.
The Guardians’ struggles against left-handed pitching last season were well-documented, as they posted an uninspiring 84 wRC+ (27th in the league). As they prepare to face former Cy Young winner and left hander Robbie Ray, the team has opted to start Hunter Gaddis in place of Triston McKenzie.
Cleveland has added two above-average bats in Josh Bell (career 105 wRC+ vs. lefties) and Mike Zunino (101 wRC+), who has already hit four homers off Ray. This should really help the Guardians improve against left handed pitching this season. The Guardians don’t strike out a ton and Robbie Ray depends heavily on recording punchouts. But I’m going to trust in the young Gaddis to keep the Guardians in it and get to the M’s bullpen. I like the value on Cleveland tonight.
THE PICK: Guardians ML +140