MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 1

Colin Lynch
And Just like that, the major league baseball season is into May. Let’s look at the MLB odds and best bets for Monday, May 1.

We finished yesterday at 1-1 and closed out a very solid April. Now we move on to May with a home dog and an underplay at Yankee Stadium. Here are all of the odds and best bets for Monday, May 1 in MLB!

11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 18-9

W1

 S. Strider -210 8.5
New York Mets
 15-12

L1

 D. Reyes +175

Doubleheader – Game 1

2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 18-9

W1

 C. Morton -120 9
New York Mets
 15-12

L1

 T. Megill +100

Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 30

5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 14-13

L3

 D. Smyly -135 8.5
Washington Nationals
 10-17

W1

 M. Gore +115
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 13-15

L2

 C. Quantrill +118 8.5
New York Yankees
 15-14

L3

 D. German -140
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 18-10

L1

 J. Berrios -155 10
Boston Red Sox
 15-14

W2

 C. Kluber +130
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 11-16

L3

 R. Stripling +158 8.5
Houston Astros
 15-13

W1

 L. Garcia -190
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 12-16

L1

 L. Weaver +185 8.5
San Diego Padres
 15-14

W2

 B. Snell -225
8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 15-14

L1

 T. Walker +140 8.5
Los Angeles Dodgers
 16-13

W3

 T. Gonsolin -165

 Best Bets: Monday, May 1

Cubs @ Nationals | 5:05 PM CST | MASN

Bet Cubs Nationals Play
Moneyline -140 +115 BetOnline logo
F5 -140 +107 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

At first glance, this is just a really favorable line for a Cubs team that has dropped four of their last five and seven of their last ten. The Nats haven’t been incredible either sitting at just 2-3 in their last five, but they are coming off a 7-2 win over the Pirates in that series finale on Sunday. While Drew Smyly has been excellent for the Cubs and is just a game removed from bringing a no-hitter in the 8th inning against the Dodgers, Mackenzie Gore has been every bit as good for the Nats. He sits at 3-1 with a 3.00 era and has struck out 35 in 27 innings pitched. He is quickly becoming exactly what the Nats thought they were getting in the trade for Juan Soto. For a team struggling as the Cubs have and facing a very good pitcher on the road, this is a must-play on the Nats for us.

THE PICK: Nationals ML (+115)

 

Bet on Nationals ML (+115)  at BetOnline

 

 

Guardians  @ Yankees | 5:05 PM CST | YES

Bet Guardians Yankees Play
Moneyline +10 -135 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-180) -1.5 (+148) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5  (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Under is 4-1 in the last Guardian’s five games and 12-16 overall. The Yankees have surprisingly been an under team all year with a 10-18-1 record to the under. The Yankees have been 4-12 at home to the under this year as well and 9-14 to the under as a ML favorite. The pitching matchup doesn’t necessarily scream under but just about every other data point aside from that does. So we’re going to let it ride.

THE PICK: Under 8.5  ( -110)

 

Bet on Under 8.5 (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
