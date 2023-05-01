MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 1

And Just like that, the major league baseball season is into May. Let’s look at the MLB odds and best bets for Monday, May 1.
We finished yesterday at 1-1 and closed out a very solid April. Now we move on to May with a home dog and an underplay at Yankee Stadium. Here are all of the odds and best bets for Monday, May 1 in MLB!
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|18-9
|
W1
|S. Strider
|-210
|8.5
|
New York Mets
|15-12
|
L1
|D. Reyes
|+175
Doubleheader – Game 1
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|18-9
|
W1
|C. Morton
|-120
|9
|
New York Mets
|15-12
|
L1
|T. Megill
|+100
Doubleheader – Game 2 – Makeup from April 30
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|14-13
|
L3
|D. Smyly
|-135
|8.5
|
Washington Nationals
|10-17
|
W1
|M. Gore
|+115
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|13-15
|
L2
|C. Quantrill
|+118
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|15-14
|
L3
|D. German
|-140
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|18-10
|
L1
|J. Berrios
|-155
|10
|
Boston Red Sox
|15-14
|
W2
|C. Kluber
|+130
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|11-16
|
L3
|R. Stripling
|+158
|8.5
|
Houston Astros
|15-13
|
W1
|L. Garcia
|-190
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|12-16
|
L1
|L. Weaver
|+185
|8.5
|
San Diego Padres
|15-14
|
W2
|B. Snell
|-225
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|15-14
|
L1
|T. Walker
|+140
|8.5
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|16-13
|
W3
|T. Gonsolin
|-165
Best Bets: Monday, May 1
Cubs @ Nationals | 5:05 PM CST | MASN
|Bet
|Cubs
|Nationals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-140
|+115
|F5
|-140
|+107
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
At first glance, this is just a really favorable line for a Cubs team that has dropped four of their last five and seven of their last ten. The Nats haven’t been incredible either sitting at just 2-3 in their last five, but they are coming off a 7-2 win over the Pirates in that series finale on Sunday. While Drew Smyly has been excellent for the Cubs and is just a game removed from bringing a no-hitter in the 8th inning against the Dodgers, Mackenzie Gore has been every bit as good for the Nats. He sits at 3-1 with a 3.00 era and has struck out 35 in 27 innings pitched. He is quickly becoming exactly what the Nats thought they were getting in the trade for Juan Soto. For a team struggling as the Cubs have and facing a very good pitcher on the road, this is a must-play on the Nats for us.
THE PICK: Nationals ML (+115)
Guardians @ Yankees | 5:05 PM CST | YES
|Bet
|Guardians
|Yankees
|Play
|Moneyline
|+10
|-135
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-180)
|-1.5 (+148)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
The Under is 4-1 in the last Guardian’s five games and 12-16 overall. The Yankees have surprisingly been an under team all year with a 10-18-1 record to the under. The Yankees have been 4-12 at home to the under this year as well and 9-14 to the under as a ML favorite. The pitching matchup doesn’t necessarily scream under but just about every other data point aside from that does. So we’re going to let it ride.
THE PICK: Under 8.5 ( -110)