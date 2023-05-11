MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 11

It’s an interesting Thursday in Major League Baseball with a short 6 game slate. Here are the odds and our best bets!
It’s a short little 6-game slate as many teams have an off-day tonight before they start their weekend series tomorrow. We have two plays today, a road fav in an interleague matchup in Minnesota and a home dog in an AL East battle against the squad with the best record in Major League Baseball.
Let’s look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!
The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|10:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|18-19
|
W1
|K. Senga
|-190
|10.5
|
Cincinnati Reds
|15-21
|
L1
|D. Law
|+158
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|19-18
|
L1
|Y. Darvish
|-140
|8
|
Minnesota Twins
|20-17
|
W1
|B. Ober
|+118
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|13-25
|
L1
|M. Clevinger
|+100
|9
|
Kansas City Royals
|11-27
|
W1
|B. Singer
|-120
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|29-9
|
L2
|D. Rasmussen
|-115
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|21-17
|
W3
|D. German
|-105
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|16-20
|
L1
|A. Cobb
|-145
|9.5
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|20-17
|
L2
|T. Henry
|+122
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|22-14
|
W1
|N. Eovaldi
|-250
|8.5
|
Oakland Athletics
|8-30
|
L4
|—
|+205
Best Bets: Thursday, May 11
Padres @ Twins | 11:10 AM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Padres
|Twins
|Play
|Moneyline
|-132
|+110
|F5
|-1.5 (+125)
|+1.5 (-150)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
PITCHING PROBABLES:
Padres: Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)
Twins: Bailey Ober (2-0, .98 ERA, .87 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)
The Padres finally have the lineup many were waiting to see as Fernando Tatis Jr. has returned from his PED suspension, and the Padres are starting to get it going. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 and have outscored their opponents by 20 total runs in that span. The pitching has been excellent lately as well recording a 2.81 era over their last 10. Bailey Ober toes it up for the Twins and he has been downright dominant. He’s made two starts on the year and has only yielded one earned run in the two combined starts, but this is a bit of a different monster he faces today. His first start came against the Royals, the team with the worst batting average in baseball, and he also beat the Guardians. This feels like a solid time for a fade.
THE PICK: Padres ML (-132)
Rays @ Yankees | 5:05 PM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Rays
|Yankees
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|-105
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+140)
|+1.5 (-170)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
THE PICK: Yankees ML ( -105)