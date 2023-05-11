Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 11

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
4 min read
It’s an interesting Thursday in Major League Baseball with a short 6 game slate. Here are the odds and our best bets!

It’s a short little 6-game slate as many teams have an off-day tonight before they start their weekend series tomorrow. We have two plays today, a road fav in an interleague matchup in Minnesota and a home dog in an AL East battle against the squad with the best record in Major League Baseball.

Let’s look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!

10:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 18-19

W1

 K. Senga -190 10.5
Cincinnati Reds
 15-21

L1

 D. Law +158
11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 19-18

L1

 Y. Darvish -140 8
Minnesota Twins
 20-17

W1

 B. Ober +118
12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 13-25

L1

 M. Clevinger +100 9
Kansas City Royals
 11-27

W1

 B. Singer -120
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 29-9

L2

 D. Rasmussen -115 8.5
New York Yankees
 21-17

W3

 D. German -105
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 16-20

L1

 A. Cobb -145 9.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
 20-17

L2

 T. Henry +122
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 22-14

W1

 N. Eovaldi -250 8.5
Oakland Athletics
 8-30

L4

 +205

 Best Bets: Thursday, May 11

Padres @ Twins | 11:10 AM CST | MLB Network

Bet Padres Twins Play
Moneyline -132 +110 BetOnline logo
F5 -1.5 (+125)  +1.5 (-150) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Padres: Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

Twins: Bailey Ober (2-0, .98 ERA, .87 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

The Padres finally have the lineup many were waiting to see as Fernando Tatis Jr. has returned from his PED suspension, and the Padres are starting to get it going. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 and have outscored their opponents by 20 total runs in that span. The pitching has been excellent lately as well recording a 2.81 era over their last 10. Bailey Ober toes it up for the Twins and he has been downright dominant. He’s made two starts on the year and has only yielded one earned run in the two combined starts, but this is a bit of a different monster he faces today. His first start came against the Royals, the team with the worst batting average in baseball, and he also beat the Guardians. This feels like a solid time for a fade.

THE PICK: Padres ML (-132)

Bet on Padres ML  (-132)  at BetOnline

 

 

Rays  @ Yankees | 5:05 PM CST | MLB Network

Bet Rays Yankees Play
Moneyline -115 -105 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (+140) +1.5 (-170) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5  (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:
Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)
Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)
The Yankees have certainly not been the powerhouse many thought we’d see so far in 2023, but it’s still early, and they’re getting healthy. They just welcomed Aaron Judge back to their lineup, and they’ve won six of their last 10. The Rays have also won 6 of their last 10, their worst 10-game run in the season, which shows how incredible they’ve been. We’ve faded Rasmussen a few times this season as he seemingly always flirts with disaster. He boasts a 1.2. WHIP and has been finding ways to wiggle free from trouble. But we like this number on the Yanks at home and Domingo German was very solid in his last start against this Ray lineup. On May 6th, German went 5 innings allowing just 2 runs on 4 hits. He had a two-game stretch where he really got knocked around, but he’s starting to turn it on lately. Give us the Yanks at home.

THE PICK: Yankees ML ( -105)

Bet on Yankees ML  (-105)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
