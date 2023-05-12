MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 12

It’s Friday! We have some weekend series opening in Major League Baseball, Let’s have a weekend.
Well, we did it. We had our first winless day of the year yesterday. The Yanks got smoked by the Rays and the Padre blew an early lead. But we’re jumping right back on the horse today. It’s Friday and I typically hate dogs to start a weekend series, but we’re on two home dogs and I love them both. One is a team that I think too many are sleeping on, and the other is powered by a young LHP that we love.
Let’s look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|16-21
|
W1
|G. Ashcraft
|+122
|7.5
|
Miami Marlins
|19-19
|
W2
|E. Perez
|-145
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|18-19
|
L1
|M. Gonzales
|-120
|8.5
|
Detroit Tigers
|17-19
|
W1
|M. Boyd
|+100
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|18-20
|
L1
|T. Megill
|-115
|9
|
Washington Nationals
|16-21
|
W1
|M. Gore
|-105
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|21-17
|
L2
|J. Oviedo
|+135
|9
|
Baltimore Orioles
|24-13
|
W2
|K. Bradish
|-160
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|30-9
|
W1
|T. Kelley
|+150
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|21-18
|
L1
|G. Cole
|-178
|5:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|25-12
|
L1
|S. Strider
|-160
|8.5
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|21-16
|
L2
|C. Bassitt
|+135
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|20-18
|
L2
|T. Anderson
|+115
|8.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|17-20
|
L1
|L. Allen
|-135
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|13-25
|
L1
|A. Wainwright
|-105
|11
|
Boston Red Sox
|22-16
|
W1
|J. Paxton
|-115
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|18-19
|
W1
|D. Smyly
|+135
|8
|
Minnesota Twins
|21-17
|
W2
|S. Gray
|-160
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|19-18
|
W2
|J.P. France
|-155
|8.5
|
Chicago White Sox
|13-26
|
L2
|M. Kopech
|+130
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Kansas City Royals
|12-27
|
W2
|J. Taylor
|+196
|8.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|20-17
|
L2
|C. Burnes
|-240
|6:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|18-19
|
W3
|T. Walker
|-125
|11
|
Colorado Rockies
|16-22
|
W2
|A. Gomber
|+105
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|17-20
|
W1
|J. Brebbia
|-110
|10
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|20-18
|
L3
|R. Nelson
|-110
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|23-14
|
W2
|M. Perez
|-170
|8.5
|
Oakland Athletics
|8-31
|
L5
|K. Waldichuk
|+143
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Diego Padres
|19-19
|
L2
|B. Snell
|+115
|9
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|23-15
|
W2
|D. May
|-135
Best Bets: Friday, May 12
Mariners @ Tigers | 4:40 PM CST | BSDET
|Bet
|Mariners
|Tigers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-120
|+102
|F5
|-1.5 (+132)
|+1.5 (-162)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
PITCHING PROBABLES:
Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)
Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
We talked last week about how the Tigers have had a lopsided schedule having to play more than half of their early games against the AL East and hadn’t lost a series against any other division. We’re 2-0 on the Tigers since we wrote that article, and we’ll be back on them again tonight. This is a very solid ball club, but they do face a tough mound matchup with Marco Gonzalez. Both teams come in 7-3 in their last 10, but we’re riding the home dogs.
THE PICK: Tigers ML (+102)
Mets @ Nationals | 5:05 PM CST | MASN
|Bet
|Mets
|Nats
|Play
|Moneyline
|-117
|-101
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+130)
|+1.5 (-160)
|Total
|Over 9 (-110)
|Under 9 (-110)
THE PICK: Nationals ML ( -101)