MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 12

It’s Friday! We have some weekend series opening in Major League Baseball, Let’s have a weekend.

Well, we did it. We had our first winless day of the year yesterday. The Yanks got smoked by the Rays and the Padre blew an early lead. But we’re jumping right back on the horse today. It’s Friday and I typically hate dogs to start a weekend series, but we’re on two home dogs and I love them both. One is a team that I think too many are sleeping on, and the other is powered by a young LHP that we love.

Let’s look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!

