MLB Picks

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 12


Colin Lynch




It’s Friday! We have some weekend series opening in Major League Baseball, Let’s have a weekend.

Well, we did it. We had our first winless day of the year yesterday. The Yanks got smoked by the Rays and the Padre blew an early lead. But we’re jumping right back on the horse today. It’s Friday and I typically hate dogs to start a weekend series, but we’re on two home dogs and I love them both. One is a team that I think too many are sleeping on, and the other is powered by a young LHP that we love.

Let’s look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 16-21

W1

 G. Ashcraft +122 7.5
Miami Marlins
 19-19

W2

 E. Perez -145
4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 18-19

L1

 M. Gonzales -120 8.5
Detroit Tigers
 17-19

W1

 M. Boyd +100
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 18-20

L1

 T. Megill -115 9
Washington Nationals
 16-21

W1

 M. Gore -105
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 21-17

L2

 J. Oviedo +135 9
Baltimore Orioles
 24-13

W2

 K. Bradish -160
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 30-9

W1

 T. Kelley +150 8.5
New York Yankees
 21-18

L1

 G. Cole -178
5:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 25-12

L1

 S. Strider -160 8.5
Toronto Blue Jays
 21-16

L2

 C. Bassitt +135
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 20-18

L2

 T. Anderson +115 8.5
Cleveland Guardians
 17-20

L1

 L. Allen -135
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 13-25

L1

 A. Wainwright -105 11
Boston Red Sox
 22-16

W1

 J. Paxton -115
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 18-19

W1

 D. Smyly +135 8
Minnesota Twins
 21-17

W2

 S. Gray -160
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 19-18

W2

 J.P. France -155 8.5
Chicago White Sox
 13-26

L2

 M. Kopech +130
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Kansas City Royals
 12-27

W2

 J. Taylor +196 8.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 20-17

L2

 C. Burnes -240
6:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 18-19

W3

 T. Walker -125 11
Colorado Rockies
 16-22

W2

 A. Gomber +105
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 17-20

W1

 J. Brebbia -110 10
Arizona Diamondbacks
 20-18

L3

 R. Nelson -110
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 23-14

W2

 M. Perez -170 8.5
Oakland Athletics
 8-31

L5

 K. Waldichuk +143
8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Diego Padres
 19-19

L2

 B. Snell +115 9
Los Angeles Dodgers
 23-15

W2

 D. May -135

 Best Bets: Friday, May 12

Mariners @ Tigers | 4:40 PM CST | BSDET

Bet Mariners Tigers Play
Moneyline -120 +102 BetOnline logo
F5 -1.5 (+132)  +1.5 (-162) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Mariners: Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 5.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

We talked last week about how the Tigers have had a lopsided schedule having to play more than half of their early games against the AL East and hadn’t lost a series against any other division. We’re 2-0 on the Tigers since we wrote that article, and we’ll be back on them again tonight. This is a very solid ball club, but they do face a tough mound matchup with Marco Gonzalez. Both teams come in 7-3 in their last 10, but we’re riding the home dogs.

THE PICK: Tigers ML (+102)

Bet on Tigers ML  (+102)  at BetOnline

 

 

Mets @ Nationals | 5:05 PM CST | MASN

Bet Mets Nats Play
Moneyline -117 -101 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (+130) +1.5 (-160) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9  (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:
Mets: Tylor Megill (3-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)
Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)
First, we love MacKenzie Gore and are going to back him as a dog more often than not. But these are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Mets are 3-7 in their last 10 and the Nats are 6-4 in their last 10. The Nats shockingly now have the fifth-best team batting average in the NL at .259. Couple that with the fact we absolutely love MacKenzie Gore, this is an easy play for us. Gore’s only Achilles heel all year has been the long ball, so as long as he can limit that, he always gives his squad a chance to come away with a victory.

THE PICK: Nationals ML ( -101)

Bet on Nationals ML  (-101)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 




Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.








Arrow to top