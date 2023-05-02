Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 2

Colin Lynch
Colin Lynch
5 min read
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

The MLB schedule bucks the trend of day baseball games today as we have a full slate of night games on the ticket. Let’s take a look at yesterday’s recap as well as today’s odds and best bets.

Yesterday was a 1-1 day we will gladly take. We played the underdog Nats and they just never got it going offensively in a 5-1 loss to the Cubbies. Those things happen with longer odd dogs. The under in the Guardians and Yanks was the play all the way as the game entered the top of the 9th with a score of 2-0 Yanks. But the Yanks’ pen blew up and gave up 3 in the top of the 9th to lose 3-2 but stay well under the game total of 8.5. Good win there.

Today we’re doing something we’ll very rarely do. We’re playing not one but two run-line favorites. And even more shocking, they’re both on the road! This will most likely never happen again this season or maybe the next three seasons, but let’s get it!

4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 19-10

L1

 B. Elder +105 8
Miami Marlins
 16-13

W4

 S. Alcantara -125
4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 16-13

W1

 J. Lucchesi -155 8.5
Detroit Tigers
 10-17

L2

 M. Lorenzen +130
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 15-13

W1

 H. Wesneski -140 9
Washington Nationals
 10-18

L1

 T. Williams +118
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cleveland Guardians
 14-15

W1

 T. Bibee +150 7
New York Yankees
 15-15

L4

 G. Cole -178
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 17-12

W1

 J. Ryan -170 9
Chicago White Sox
 8-21

W1

 M. Kopech +143
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 18-11

L2

 Y. Kikuchi -135 9.5
Boston Red Sox
 16-14

W3

 T. Houck +115
5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 19-9

W2

 T. Wells -190 9
Kansas City Royals
 7-22

L1

 R. Yarbrough +158
5:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 15-14

W1

 P. Sandoval +110 9
St. Louis Cardinals
 10-19

L3

 S. Matz -130
6:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Arizona Diamondbacks
 16-13

L1

 Z. Gallen -160 7.5
Texas Rangers
 17-11

W3

 J. Gray +135
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
San Francisco Giants
 11-17

L4

 A. DeSclafani +150 8
Houston Astros
 16-13

W2

 H. Brown -178
6:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 18-10

L1

 F. Peralta -170 11.5
Colorado Rockies
 9-20

W1

 R. Feltner +143
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 12-16

W1

 B. Miller -135 8
Oakland Athletics
 6-23

W1

 M. Miller +115
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Cincinnati Reds
 12-17

L2

 G. Ashcraft +170 8.5
San Diego Padres
 16-14

W3

 M. Wacha -205
8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Philadelphia Phillies
 15-15

L2

 M. Strahm +130 8
Los Angeles Dodgers
 17-13

W4

 J. Urias -155

 Best Bets: Tuesday, May 2

Twins @ White Sox | 5:10 PM CST | NBCS-CHI

Bet Twins White Sox Play
Moneyline -175 +145 BetOnline logo
F5 -1.5 (+105)  +1.5 (-119) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

We just have to continue to fade the White Sox until we’re proven wrong. Joe Ryan has been absolutely electric so far in 2023. He currently sits at 5-0 with a 2.81 in 32 innings pitched and just 4 walks to 38ks. We see no reason why the dominance would break tonight against an uninspired, downright morbid White Sox lineup. Micahel Kopech takes the ball for the Sox tonight and he has been beaten up all season long. Not battling injuries, just hit as hard as one can imagine. No contact off of him feels soft. he enters with an era just above 7 and an 0-3 record. If you don’t feel like messing with the run line you can grab the -175, but we’re going to play the -1.5 Let’s keep it simple. Go Twinkies.

THE PICK: Twins -1.5 (+105)

 

Bet on Twins -1.5  (+105)  at BetOnline

 

 

Orioles  @ Royals | 5:40 PM CST | BSKC

Bet Orioles Royals Play
Moneyline -180 +150 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (-112) +1.5 (+107) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5  (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

We’re once again fading a bad baseball team vs a very solid one. And just let the Twins game, this is about the pitching matchup as much as it is about the struggling lineups. Tyler Wells seemingly gets better every start for the Orioles and Ryan Yarbough just can’t seemingly reclaim what he had going in Tampa during his great run there. Yarbrough is a staggering 0-3 with a 6.35 era and hasn’t really looked like he’s even been close to figuring it out. Wells has allowed a combined 2 earner in his last 12.2 innings, something that does not bold wold for the 29th scoring offense in baseball for the Royals. Once again, let’s keep it simple.

THE PICK: Orioles -1.5  ( -112)

Bet on Orioles -1.5 (-112)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch
Colin Lynch

