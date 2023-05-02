MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 2

The MLB schedule bucks the trend of day baseball games today as we have a full slate of night games on the ticket. Let’s take a look at yesterday’s recap as well as today’s odds and best bets.

Yesterday was a 1-1 day we will gladly take. We played the underdog Nats and they just never got it going offensively in a 5-1 loss to the Cubbies. Those things happen with longer odd dogs. The under in the Guardians and Yanks was the play all the way as the game entered the top of the 9th with a score of 2-0 Yanks. But the Yanks’ pen blew up and gave up 3 in the top of the 9th to lose 3-2 but stay well under the game total of 8.5. Good win there.

Today we’re doing something we’ll very rarely do. We’re playing not one but two run-line favorites. And even more shocking, they’re both on the road! This will most likely never happen again this season or maybe the next three seasons, but let’s get it!

