MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 2

The MLB schedule bucks the trend of day baseball games today as we have a full slate of night games on the ticket. Let’s take a look at yesterday’s recap as well as today’s odds and best bets.
Yesterday was a 1-1 day we will gladly take. We played the underdog Nats and they just never got it going offensively in a 5-1 loss to the Cubbies. Those things happen with longer odd dogs. The under in the Guardians and Yanks was the play all the way as the game entered the top of the 9th with a score of 2-0 Yanks. But the Yanks’ pen blew up and gave up 3 in the top of the 9th to lose 3-2 but stay well under the game total of 8.5. Good win there.
Today we’re doing something we’ll very rarely do. We’re playing not one but two run-line favorites. And even more shocking, they’re both on the road! This will most likely never happen again this season or maybe the next three seasons, but let’s get it!
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|19-10
|
L1
|B. Elder
|+105
|8
|
Miami Marlins
|16-13
|
W4
|S. Alcantara
|-125
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|16-13
|
W1
|J. Lucchesi
|-155
|8.5
|
Detroit Tigers
|10-17
|
L2
|M. Lorenzen
|+130
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|15-13
|
W1
|H. Wesneski
|-140
|9
|
Washington Nationals
|10-18
|
L1
|T. Williams
|+118
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cleveland Guardians
|14-15
|
W1
|T. Bibee
|+150
|7
|
New York Yankees
|15-15
|
L4
|G. Cole
|-178
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|17-12
|
W1
|J. Ryan
|-170
|9
|
Chicago White Sox
|8-21
|
W1
|M. Kopech
|+143
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|18-11
|
L2
|Y. Kikuchi
|-135
|9.5
|
Boston Red Sox
|16-14
|
W3
|T. Houck
|+115
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|19-9
|
W2
|T. Wells
|-190
|9
|
Kansas City Royals
|7-22
|
L1
|R. Yarbrough
|+158
|5:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|15-14
|
W1
|P. Sandoval
|+110
|9
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|10-19
|
L3
|S. Matz
|-130
|6:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|16-13
|
L1
|Z. Gallen
|-160
|7.5
|
Texas Rangers
|17-11
|
W3
|J. Gray
|+135
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
San Francisco Giants
|11-17
|
L4
|A. DeSclafani
|+150
|8
|
Houston Astros
|16-13
|
W2
|H. Brown
|-178
|6:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|18-10
|
L1
|F. Peralta
|-170
|11.5
|
Colorado Rockies
|9-20
|
W1
|R. Feltner
|+143
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|12-16
|
W1
|B. Miller
|-135
|8
|
Oakland Athletics
|6-23
|
W1
|M. Miller
|+115
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Cincinnati Reds
|12-17
|
L2
|G. Ashcraft
|+170
|8.5
|
San Diego Padres
|16-14
|
W3
|M. Wacha
|-205
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|15-15
|
L2
|M. Strahm
|+130
|8
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|17-13
|
W4
|J. Urias
|-155
Best Bets: Tuesday, May 2
Twins @ White Sox | 5:10 PM CST | NBCS-CHI
|Bet
|Twins
|White Sox
|Play
|Moneyline
|-175
|+145
|F5
|-1.5 (+105)
|+1.5 (-119)
|Total
|Over 9 (-110)
|Under 9 (-110)
We just have to continue to fade the White Sox until we’re proven wrong. Joe Ryan has been absolutely electric so far in 2023. He currently sits at 5-0 with a 2.81 in 32 innings pitched and just 4 walks to 38ks. We see no reason why the dominance would break tonight against an uninspired, downright morbid White Sox lineup. Micahel Kopech takes the ball for the Sox tonight and he has been beaten up all season long. Not battling injuries, just hit as hard as one can imagine. No contact off of him feels soft. he enters with an era just above 7 and an 0-3 record. If you don’t feel like messing with the run line you can grab the -175, but we’re going to play the -1.5 Let’s keep it simple. Go Twinkies.
THE PICK: Twins -1.5 (+105)
Orioles @ Royals | 5:40 PM CST | BSKC
|Bet
|Orioles
|Royals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-180
|+150
|Run Line
|-1.5 (-112)
|+1.5 (+107)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
We’re once again fading a bad baseball team vs a very solid one. And just let the Twins game, this is about the pitching matchup as much as it is about the struggling lineups. Tyler Wells seemingly gets better every start for the Orioles and Ryan Yarbough just can’t seemingly reclaim what he had going in Tampa during his great run there. Yarbrough is a staggering 0-3 with a 6.35 era and hasn’t really looked like he’s even been close to figuring it out. Wells has allowed a combined 2 earner in his last 12.2 innings, something that does not bold wold for the 29th scoring offense in baseball for the Royals. Once again, let’s keep it simple.
THE PICK: Orioles -1.5 ( -112)