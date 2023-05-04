MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 4

It’s Thursday, which means getaway day in Major League Baseball, just before teams shift into their weekend series.
We’ve been on a solid run and we look to close out some of these midweek series and head into the weekend with some momentum. We’re back with two more free plays today. While a lot of the slate is day games, there are a few night games and some great pitching matchups as well. We’re looking at a home dog that has struggled all season but turns to a hopeful starting pitcher, as well as a total out West.
Best of luck today!
|11:05 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago Cubs
|15-15
|
L2
|J. Taillon
|-178
|8.5
|
Washington Nationals
|12-18
|
W2
|P. Corbin
|+150
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Mets
|16-15
|
L2
|J. Verlander
|-170
|7.5
|
Detroit Tigers
|12-17
|
W2
|E. Rodriguez
|+143
|11:10 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|20-11
|
L3
|V. Velasquez
|+175
|8
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|25-6
|
W2
|Z. Eflin
|-210
|11:15 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Angels
|17-14
|
W3
|G. Canning
|+143
|8.5
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|10-21
|
L5
|J. Flaherty
|-170
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|20-10
|
L1
|G. Rodriguez
|-190
|9.5
|
Kansas City Royals
|8-23
|
W1
|J. Lyles
|+158
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|17-14
|
L2
|P. Lopez
|-120
|8
|
Chicago White Sox
|10-21
|
W3
|L. Giolito
|+100
|1:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|18-12
|
L3
|W. Miley
|-155
|12
|
Colorado Rockies
|11-20
|
W3
|C. Seabold
|+130
|1:37 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Seattle Mariners
|14-16
|
W3
|G. Kirby
|-267
|8
|
Oakland Athletics
|6-25
|
L2
|D. Rucinski
|+215
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Atlanta Braves
|21-10
|
W2
|D. Dodd
|-110
|8.5
|
Miami Marlins
|16-15
|
L2
|J. Luzardo
|-110
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|18-13
|
L4
|K. Gausman
|-165
|8.5
|
Boston Red Sox
|18-14
|
W5
|B. Bello
|+140
Best Bets: Thursday, May 4
Twins @ White Sox | 12:10 PM CST | NBCS-CHI
|Bet
|Twins
|White Sox
|Play
|Moneyline
|-128
|+108
|F5
|-1.5 (+130)
|+1.5 (-155)
|Total
|Over 8 (-110)
|Under 8 (-110)
Yes, we’ve been on a fade the White Sox train. And yes, it’s been profitable. But today we’re switching it up, mostly because of one man. That is Lucas Giolito. He’s just too good and his stuff is way too good for this bad run to continue for him. Now, the morale is pretty low on the Southside of Chicago right now, but they need something to pick them up. That typically comes from a starting pitcher, and I think Giolito is the man for the job, as Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn both continue to struggle. The lineup has a favorable matchup today with Pablo Lopez, a guy they’ve knocked around before. We’re kind of trying to time up the market, but we’re taking Giolito and the Red Sox.
THE PICK: White Sox ML (+108)
Mariners @ A’s | 1:37 PM CST | NBCS-CA
|Bet
|Mariners
|Athletics
|Play
|Moneyline
|-252
|+200
|Run Line
|-1.5 (-155)
|+1.5 (+130)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
We’ve been on George Kirby quite a lot and we will be today, in a way. We’re not going to lay the absurd ML or run-line for that matter, but I do like this under quite a bit. Drew Ruckinski has only made one start for the A’s but I really do believe in his stuff for a veteran starter. The 6’2 right-hander isn’t going to blow anyone away, but he has displayed big-time pitch ability, and that comes with being a veteran starting pitcher. I like both of those guys to limit baserunners and to limit runs tonight, so we’ll be in the under.
THE PICK: Under 8.5 ( -110)