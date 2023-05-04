Featured Story

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 4

Colin Lynch
It’s Thursday, which means getaway day in Major League Baseball, just before teams shift into their weekend series.

We’ve been on a solid run and we look to close out some of these midweek series and head into the weekend with some momentum. We’re back with two more free plays today. While a lot of the slate is day games, there are a few night games and some great pitching matchups as well. We’re looking at a home dog that has struggled all season but turns to a hopeful starting pitcher, as well as a total out West.

Best of luck today!

11:05 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago Cubs
 15-15

L2

 J. Taillon -178 8.5
Washington Nationals
 12-18

W2

 P. Corbin +150
11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Mets
 16-15

L2

 J. Verlander -170 7.5
Detroit Tigers
 12-17

W2

 E. Rodriguez +143
11:10 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Pittsburgh Pirates
 20-11

L3

 V. Velasquez +175 8
Tampa Bay Rays
 25-6

W2

 Z. Eflin -210
11:15 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Angels
 17-14

W3

 G. Canning +143 8.5
St. Louis Cardinals
 10-21

L5

 J. Flaherty -170
12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 20-10

L1

 G. Rodriguez -190 9.5
Kansas City Royals
 8-23

W1

 J. Lyles +158
12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 17-14

L2

 P. Lopez -120 8
Chicago White Sox
 10-21

W3

 L. Giolito +100
1:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 18-12

L3

 W. Miley -155 12
Colorado Rockies
 11-20

W3

 C. Seabold +130
1:37 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Seattle Mariners
 14-16

W3

 G. Kirby -267 8
Oakland Athletics
 6-25

L2

 D. Rucinski +215
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Atlanta Braves
 21-10

W2

 D. Dodd -110 8.5
Miami Marlins
 16-15

L2

 J. Luzardo -110
4:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 18-13

L4

 K. Gausman -165 8.5
Boston Red Sox
 18-14

W5

 B. Bello +140

 

 Best Bets: Thursday, May 4

Twins @ White Sox | 12:10 PM CST | NBCS-CHI

Bet Twins White Sox Play
Moneyline -128 +108 BetOnline logo
F5 -1.5 (+130)  +1.5 (-155) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8 (-110) Under 8 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Yes, we’ve been on a fade the White Sox train. And yes, it’s been profitable. But today we’re switching it up, mostly because of one man. That is Lucas Giolito. He’s just too good and his stuff is way too good for this bad run to continue for him. Now, the morale is pretty low on the Southside of Chicago right now, but they need something to pick them up. That typically comes from a starting pitcher, and I think Giolito is the man for the job, as Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn both continue to struggle. The lineup has a favorable matchup today with Pablo Lopez, a guy they’ve knocked around before. We’re kind of trying to time up the market, but we’re taking Giolito and the Red Sox.

THE PICK: White Sox ML (+108)

 

Bet on White Sox ML  (+108)  at BetOnline

 

 

Mariners  @ A’s | 1:37 PM CST | NBCS-CA

Bet Mariners Athletics Play
Moneyline -252 +200 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (-155) +1.5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5  (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

We’ve been on George Kirby quite a lot and we will be today, in a way. We’re not going to lay the absurd ML or run-line for that matter, but I do like this under quite a bit. Drew Ruckinski has only made one start for the A’s but I really do believe in his stuff for a veteran starter. The 6’2 right-hander isn’t going to blow anyone away, but he has displayed big-time pitch ability, and that comes with being a veteran starting pitcher. I like both of those guys to limit baserunners and to limit runs tonight, so we’ll be in the under.

THE PICK: Under 8.5  ( -110)

Bet on Under 8.5 (-110)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Arrow to top