MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 5

A full slate of major league games is set for tonight as they shift into a weekend series.
We’re coming off a 1-1 day as the White Sox blew an 8th-inning lead (shocker), but I really like our card tonight. We’re playing a close home fave and a home run line in a very good interleague matchup in Atlanta. There are some excellent MLB series kicking off tonight with some very good pitching matchups.
Let’s take a look at our favorite odds and best bets for Friday, May 5!
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|16-16
|
L3
|E. Cabrera
|+148
|9
|
Chicago Cubs
|15-16
|
L3
|J. Steele
|-175
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|18-14
|
L5
|C. Bassitt
|-140
|9
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|20-12
|
L4
|R. Hill
|+118
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|10-22
|
L1
|L. Lynn
|-110
|8.5
|
Cincinnati Red
|13-18
|
L1
|H. Greene
|-110
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|17-15
|
W2
|J. Brito
|+158
|8.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|26-6
|
W3
|Y. Chirinos
|-190
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|19-14
|
W6
|C. Sale
|+135
|8
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|15-17
|
L4
|Z. Wheeler
|-160
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|12-20
|
W4
|A. Senzatela
|+228
|8
|
New York Mets
|16-16
|
L3
|K. Senga
|-285
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|18-14
|
W1
|B. Ober
|-120
|8.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|14-17
|
L2
|P. Battenfield
|+100
|5:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|21-10
|
W1
|D. Kremer
|+175
|8.5
|
Atlanta Braves
|22-10
|
W3
|M. Fried
|-210
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|6-26
|
L3
|K. Muller
|+135
|9.5
|
Kansas City Royals
|8-24
|
L1
|B. Keller
|-160
|6:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|13-17
|
W3
|M. Boyd
|+192
|8
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|10-22
|
L6
|J. Montgomery
|-235
|7:38 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|18-12
|
L1
|D. Dunning
|+118
|9.5
|
Los Angeles Angels
|18-14
|
W4
|T. Anderson
|-140
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|13-18
|
W3
|J. Gray
|+158
|9
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|17-14
|
W1
|M. Kelly
|-190
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|19-13
|
W6
|C. Kershaw
|-115
|7.5
|
San Diego Padres
|17-15
|
W1
|Y. Darvish
|-105
|8:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|16-15
|
L2
|C. Javier
|+115
|7
|
Seattle Mariners
|15-16
|
W4
|L. Castillo
|-135
|8:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|18-13
|
L4
|C. Burnes
|-115
|8
|
San Francisco Giants
|13-17
|
W2
|S. Manaea
|-105
Best Bets: Friday, May 5
White Sox @ Reds | 4:40 PM CST | Apple TV
|Bet
|White Sox
|Reds
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-113
|F5
|-102
|-120
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
Welp, we’re back on the fade train for the White Sox after they let us down again yesterday. They led 2-1 heading into the 8th and gave up a home run to tie it. In the top of the 12th, they gave up 5 runs an ultimately lost 7-3. Giolito was absolutely as good as we predicted and deserved to get the win, but this team just doesn’t have it. So we fade them today as they hand the ball to Lance Lyn and his 7.16 record. Unlike Giolito, I don’t think Lynn is even close to turning the corner. They face Hunter Green who leads the planet in fastballs thrown over 100 mph. I’ll take these short odds on the Reds.
THE PICK: Reds (-113)
Orioles @ Braves| 5:40 PM CST | BSKC
|Bet
|Orioles
|Braves
|Play
|Moneyline
|+180
|-220
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-115)
|-1.5 (-105)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
The Braves feel like they’re starting to hit their stride and are on the verge of a serious run. That coupled with Max Fired taking to the ball today to start a weekend series with the O’s, we love this one. Don’t get me wrong, I like the O’s. A good, young, exciting baseball club. But there are levels to this, and they are not on the Brave’s level. Fried hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts and has only allowed one earned in his last 20 total innings.
THE PICK: Braves -1.5 ( -105)