Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 5

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

A full slate of major league games is set for tonight as they shift into a weekend series.

We’re coming off a 1-1 day as the White Sox blew an 8th-inning lead (shocker), but I really like our card tonight. We’re playing a close home fave and a home run line in a very good interleague matchup in Atlanta. There are some excellent MLB series kicking off tonight with some very good pitching matchups.

Let’s take a look at our favorite odds and best bets for Friday, May 5!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 16-16

L3

 E. Cabrera +148 9
Chicago Cubs
 15-16

L3

 J. Steele -175
4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 18-14

L5

 C. Bassitt -140 9
Pittsburgh Pirates
 20-12

L4

 R. Hill +118
4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 10-22

L1

 L. Lynn -110 8.5
Cincinnati Red
 13-18

L1

 H. Greene -110
4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 17-15

W2

 J. Brito +158 8.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 26-6

W3

 Y. Chirinos -190
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 19-14

W6

 C. Sale +135 8
Philadelphia Phillies
 15-17

L4

 Z. Wheeler -160
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 12-20

W4

 A. Senzatela +228 8
New York Mets
 16-16

L3

 K. Senga -285
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 18-14

W1

 B. Ober -120 8.5
Cleveland Guardians
 14-17

L2

 P. Battenfield +100
5:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 21-10

W1

 D. Kremer +175 8.5
Atlanta Braves
 22-10

W3

 M. Fried -210
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 6-26

L3

 K. Muller +135 9.5
Kansas City Royals
 8-24

L1

 B. Keller -160
6:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 13-17

W3

 M. Boyd +192 8
St. Louis Cardinals
 10-22

L6

 J. Montgomery -235
7:38 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 18-12

L1

 D. Dunning +118 9.5
Los Angeles Angels
 18-14

W4

 T. Anderson -140
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 13-18

W3

 J. Gray +158 9
Arizona Diamondbacks
 17-14

W1

 M. Kelly -190
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 19-13

W6

 C. Kershaw -115 7.5
San Diego Padres
 17-15

W1

 Y. Darvish -105
8:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 16-15

L2

 C. Javier +115 7
Seattle Mariners
 15-16

W4

 L. Castillo -135
8:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 18-13

L4

 C. Burnes -115 8
San Francisco Giants
 13-17

W2

 S. Manaea -105

 Best Bets: Friday, May 5

White Sox @ Reds | 4:40 PM CST | Apple TV

Bet White Sox Reds Play
Moneyline -105 -113 BetOnline logo
F5 -102 -120 BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

Welp, we’re back on the fade train for the White Sox after they let us down again yesterday. They led 2-1 heading into the 8th and gave up a home run to tie it. In the top of the 12th, they gave up 5 runs an ultimately lost 7-3. Giolito was absolutely as good as we predicted and deserved to get the win, but this team just doesn’t have it. So we fade them today as they hand the ball to Lance Lyn and his 7.16 record. Unlike Giolito, I don’t think Lynn is even close to turning the corner. They face Hunter Green who leads the planet in fastballs thrown over 100 mph. I’ll take these short odds on the Reds.

THE PICK: Reds (-113)

 

Bet on Reds  (-113)  at BetOnline

 

 

Orioles  @ Braves| 5:40 PM CST | BSKC

Bet Orioles Braves  Play
Moneyline +180 -220 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-115) -1.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5  (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

The Braves feel like they’re starting to hit their stride and are on the verge of a serious run. That coupled with Max Fired taking to the ball today to start a weekend series with the O’s, we love this one. Don’t get me wrong, I like the O’s. A good, young, exciting baseball club. But there are levels to this, and they are not on the Brave’s level. Fried hasn’t allowed a run in his last three starts and has only allowed one earned in his last 20 total innings.

THE PICK: Braves -1.5  ( -105)

Bet on Braves -1.5 (-105)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
kingsbarns

Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders: Kingsbarns Among Top Expert Picks at Churchill Downs

Author image Colin Lynch  •  8h
Featured
e3874606-7fa9-4253-ba9e-413673c4c8dd-TwoPhils
Kentucky Derby 2023 Longshots: Two Phil’s Among Best Bets On Wet Track At Churchill Downs
Author image Colin Lynch  •  8h
Featured
MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 4
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
Featured
rocket_can_holy_bull_eclipse
Rocket Can Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
Featured
_ a 009 Raise Cain wins the Gotham Stakes _ Aqueduct 20230304
Raise Cain Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
Featured
2156f13c-7c22-497a-bebe-35e0eb2492a6-HorsesMonday_26
Sun Thunder Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
Featured
c021e122-a910-479b-966e-39d1fb10f509-GTY_1486112970
Jace’s Road Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top