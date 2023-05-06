MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 6

As Major League Baseball switches to game 2 of their weekend series, we take a look at the odds of the full slate.
Frustrating 0-2 day yesterday as the Red just couldn’t hold a lead against the lowly White Sox, but we will continue to fade the Sox until the lineup figures it out and anyone on that Staff but Giolito can string some starts together. We also took the Braves over the O’s and the O’s showed up in a big way. But their reward is they get to face Spencer Strider today.
For today we are playing two short home dogs in a few games and pitching matchups that we absolutely love. Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!
|12:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|14-17
|
W4
|S. Turnbull
|+162
|9
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|10-23
|
L7
|A. Wainwright
|-195
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|16-17
|
L4
|B. Hoeing
|+150
|9
|
Chicago Cubs
|16-16
|
W1
|D. Smyly
|-178
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|12-21
|
L1
|A. Gomber
|+180
|8.5
|
New York Mets
|17-16
|
W1
|T. Megill
|-220
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|17-16
|
L1
|D. German
|+150
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|27-6
|
W4
|D. Rasmussen
|-178
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|19-14
|
W2
|S. Gray
|-115
|7.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|14-18
|
L3
|L. Allen
|-105
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|19-14
|
W1
|J. Berrios
|-135
|9
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|20-13
|
L5
|J. Oviedo
|+115
|4:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|11-22
|
W1
|M. Clevinger
|+105
|9
|
Cincinnati Reds
|13-19
|
L2
|N. Lodolo
|-125
|5:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|7-26
|
W1
|K. Waldichuk
|+143
|10
|
Kansas City Royals
|8-25
|
L2
|B. Singer
|-170
|5:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|22-10
|
W2
|K. Bradish
|+205
|8
|
Atlanta Braves
|22-11
|
L1
|S. Strider
|-250
|5:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|20-14
|
W7
|C. Kluber
|+118
|9.5
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|15-18
|
L5
|B. Falter
|-140
|5:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|18-14
|
L5
|C. Rea
|+143
|8.5
|
San Francisco Giants
|14-17
|
W3
|A. Cobb
|-170
|6:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|13-19
|
L1
|M. Gore
|+122
|9.5
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|18-14
|
W2
|T. Henry
|-145
|6:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|19-14
|
L1
|D. May
|+105
|8.5
|
San Diego Padres
|18-15
|
W2
|B. Snell
|-125
|7:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|18-13
|
L2
|N. Eovaldi
|+100
|9
|
Los Angeles Angels
|19-14
|
W5
|R. Detmers
|-120
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|17-15
|
W1
|J.P. France
|-105
|8.5
|
Seattle Mariners
|15-17
|
L1
|M. Gonzales
|-115
Best Bets: Saturday, May 6
Blue Jays @ Pirates | 4:35 PM CST | Sportsnet PT
|Bet
|Jays
|Pirates
|Play
|Moneyline
|-136
|+115
|F5
|-1.5 (+115)
|+1.5 (-140)
|Total
|Over 9 (-110)
|Under 9 (-110)
We just have to continue to fade Jose Berrios against quality lineups. For whatever reason, he’s been super hittable against lineups with guys who can put the ball in play, and he faces another one today. Berrios is fresh off a start in Boston where he gave up 11 hits in 5.1 innings leading to 5-earned runs. He was excellent the start before against the scuffling White Sox, but we like this Pirates lineup today. Johan Oviedo takes the ball for the Pirates and he’s been a bit better at home than on the road so far in 2023. He’s only given up 4 combined earner runs in two home starts. Give us the Bucs.
THE PICK: Pirates ML (+115)
Twins @ Guardians | 4:10 PM CST | BSGL
|Bet
|Orioles
|Royals
|Play
|Moneyline
|-115
|+105
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+142)
|+1.5 (0177)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
we’ve backed Sonny Gray on a couple of occasions this season and it has served us well. But today we finally go the other way. It’s a bit more about the pitcher he’s opposing today and how good he’s been at home as opposed to just flat-out fading Sonny. In 11 innings this season, Logan Allen has been pretty dominant for the Guardians. The 24-year-old left-hander has gone at least 5-inning in both of his starts and has yet to yield more than two earned in either start. In his first start against Miami, the only run he gave up was a solo home run as he marched to 8 k’s in 6 innings pitched. He notched 8 Ks in his second start as well. This is an excellent young lefty and that’s reflected in the price today. We’re taking the short home dogs.
THE PICK: Guardians ML ( +105)