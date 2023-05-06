Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 6

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
5 min read
As Major League Baseball switches to game 2 of their weekend series, we take a look at the odds of the full slate.

Frustrating 0-2 day yesterday as the Red just couldn’t hold a lead against the lowly White Sox, but we will continue to fade the Sox until the lineup figures it out and anyone on that Staff but Giolito can string some starts together. We also took the Braves over the O’s and the O’s showed up in a big way. But their reward is they get to face Spencer Strider today.

For today we are playing two short home dogs in a few games and pitching matchups that we absolutely love. Let’s take a look at today’s odds and best bets!

12:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 14-17

W4

 S. Turnbull +162 9
St. Louis Cardinals
 10-23

L7

 A. Wainwright -195
12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 16-17

L4

 B. Hoeing +150 9
Chicago Cubs
 16-16

W1

 D. Smyly -178
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 12-21

L1

 A. Gomber +180 8.5
New York Mets
 17-16

W1

 T. Megill -220
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 17-16

L1

 D. German +150 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 27-6

W4

 D. Rasmussen -178
4:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 19-14

W2

 S. Gray -115 7.5
Cleveland Guardians
 14-18

L3

 L. Allen -105
4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 19-14

W1

 J. Berrios -135 9
Pittsburgh Pirates
 20-13

L5

 J. Oviedo +115
4:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 11-22

W1

 M. Clevinger +105 9
Cincinnati Reds
 13-19

L2

 N. Lodolo -125
5:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 7-26

W1

 K. Waldichuk +143 10
Kansas City Royals
 8-25

L2

 B. Singer -170
5:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 22-10

W2

 K. Bradish +205 8
Atlanta Braves
 22-11

L1

 S. Strider -250
5:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 20-14

W7

 C. Kluber +118 9.5
Philadelphia Phillies
 15-18

L5

 B. Falter -140
5:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 18-14

L5

 C. Rea +143 8.5
San Francisco Giants
 14-17

W3

 A. Cobb -170
6:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 13-19

L1

 M. Gore +122 9.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
 18-14

W2

 T. Henry -145
6:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 19-14

L1

 D. May +105 8.5
San Diego Padres
 18-15

W2

 B. Snell -125
7:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 18-13

L2

 N. Eovaldi +100 9
Los Angeles Angels
 19-14

W5

 R. Detmers -120
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 17-15

W1

 J.P. France -105 8.5
Seattle Mariners
 15-17

L1

 M. Gonzales -115

 Best Bets: Saturday, May 6

Blue Jays @ Pirates | 4:35 PM CST | Sportsnet PT

Bet Jays Pirates Play
Moneyline -136 +115 BetOnline logo
F5 -1.5 (+115)  +1.5 (-140) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

We just have to continue to fade Jose Berrios against quality lineups. For whatever reason, he’s been super hittable against lineups with guys who can put the ball in play, and he faces another one today. Berrios is fresh off a start in Boston where he gave up 11 hits in 5.1 innings leading to 5-earned runs. He was excellent the start before against the scuffling White Sox, but we like this Pirates lineup today. Johan Oviedo takes the ball for the Pirates and he’s been a bit better at home than on the road so far in 2023. He’s only given up 4 combined earner runs in two home starts. Give us the Bucs.

THE PICK: Pirates ML (+115)

 

Bet on Pirates ML  (+115)  at BetOnline

 

 

Twins  @ Guardians | 4:10 PM CST | BSGL

Bet Orioles Royals Play
Moneyline -115 +105 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (+142) +1.5 (0177) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 7.5  (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

we’ve backed Sonny Gray on a couple of occasions this season and it has served us well. But today we finally go the other way. It’s a bit more about the pitcher he’s opposing today and how good he’s been at home as opposed to just flat-out fading Sonny.  In 11 innings this season, Logan Allen has been pretty dominant for the Guardians. The 24-year-old left-hander has gone at least 5-inning in both of his starts and has yet to yield more than two earned in either start. In his first start against Miami, the only run he gave up was a solo home run as he marched to 8 k’s in 6 innings pitched. He notched 8 Ks in his second start as well. This is an excellent young lefty and that’s reflected in the price today. We’re taking the short home dogs.

THE PICK: Guardians  ML ( +105)

Bet on Guardians  (+105)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Arrow to top