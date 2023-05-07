MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 7

It’s Sunday and the series finale for most Major League Teams.

We finished 1-1 yesterday as the Pirates just got it going too late against the Blue Jays and the Guardians got us a big win over the Twins. We’re back at it with the free picks today as we’re on a road dog riding an 8-game win streak and a short home fav matched up with a team we’ve been fading and will continue to until they show life.

Let’s take a look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season