MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 7

It’s Sunday and the series finale for most Major League Teams.
We finished 1-1 yesterday as the Pirates just got it going too late against the Blue Jays and the Guardians got us a big win over the Twins. We’re back at it with the free picks today as we’re on a road dog riding an 8-game win streak and a short home fav matched up with a team we’ve been fading and will continue to until they show life.
Let’s take a look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!
|9:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Baltimore Orioles
|22-11
|
L1
|T. Wells
|+135
|9
|
Atlanta Braves
|23-11
|
W1
|B. Elder
|-160
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Boston Red Sox
|21-14
|
W8
|T. Houck
|+100
|10
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|15-19
|
L6
|T. Walker
|-120
|11:35 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|20-14
|
W2
|Y. Kikuchi
|-125
|8.5
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|20-14
|
L6
|R. Contreras
|+105
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|13-21
|
W1
|R. Feltner
|+170
|8.5
|
New York Mets
|17-17
|
L1
|J. Lucchesi
|-205
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Minnesota Twins
|19-15
|
L1
|J. Ryan
|-160
|8.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|15-18
|
W1
|C. Quantrill
|+135
|11:40 AM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
New York Yankees
|18-16
|
W1
|G. Cole
|-120
|7.5
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|27-7
|
L1
|J. Guerra
|+100
|12:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|8-26
|
W2
|M. Miller
|-120
|10
|
Kansas City Royals
|8-26
|
L3
|R. Yarbrough
|+100
|12:15 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|15-17
|
W5
|A. Faedo
|+162
|9.5
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|10-24
|
L8
|S. Matz
|-195
|12:20 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|16-18
|
L5
|S. Alcantara
|-115
|7
|
Chicago Cubs
|17-16
|
W2
|H. Wesneski
|-105
|2:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|18-15
|
L6
|A. Houser
|+118
|9
|
San Francisco Giants
|15-17
|
W4
|R. Stripling
|-140
|2:07 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|19-13
|
W1
|M. Perez
|+110
|9.5
|
Los Angeles Angels
|19-15
|
L1
|J. Suarez
|-130
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|11-23
|
L1
|M. Kopech
|+110
|9.5
|
Cincinnati Reds
|14-19
|
W1
|G. Ashcraft
|-130
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|17-16
|
L1
|B. Bielak
|+115
|8.5
|
Seattle Mariners
|16-17
|
W1
|B. Miller
|-135
|2:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|13-20
|
L2
|T. Williams
|+140
|9
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|19-14
|
W3
|R. Nelson
|-165
|5:00 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|20-14
|
W1
|J. Urias
|-110
|8
|
San Diego Padres
|18-16
|
L1
|J. Musgrove
|-110
Best Bets: Sunday, May 7
Red Sox @ Phillies | 11:35 AM CST | NESN
|Bet
|Red Sox
|Phillies
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-124
|F5
|+1.5 (-185)
|-1.5 (+150)
|Total
|Over 10 (-110)
|Under 10 (-110)
PITCHING PROBABLES:
Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-1, 5.34 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 29 strikeouts);
Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-2, 6.91 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)
The Sox are currently riding an 8-game win streak and have found a variety of ways to win baseball games. At times it’s the starting pitching putting in a great performance, other times the offense picks up the Sox and their pitching. Regardless, it’s a scrappy ball club with the lowest K% vs RHP so far this season. With Tanner Houck coming off his worst start at the season against the Blue Jays (6H, 6ER, 6IP, 3BB, 5K) I fully expect him to bounce back today in Philly. I don’t think Taijuan Walker is right. He’s given up 13 combined earned runs in his last two starts and has over a 2.00 WHIP in those starts and a 1.6 WHIP for the season. He is consistently behind in counts and the contact off him is loud and hard. I think the Sox push that streak to nine wins today.
THE PICK: Red Sox ML (+105)
White Sox @ Reds | 2:10 PM CST | BSOH
|Bet
|White Sox
|Reds
|Play
|Moneyline
|+107
|-130
|Run Line
|+1.5 (-175)
|1-.5 (+145)
|Total
|Over 9.5 (-110)
|Under 9.5 (-110)
PITCHING PROBABLES:
White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)
Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)
It’s another day of baseball and another day we’re fading the White Sox, and today it’s Micahel Kopech on the bump. He is coming off what you could consider his best outing of the season, but walks and command are still a serious issue. He issued 5BBs in 6IP and has 21BBs in 31.2IP. It’s also about Graham Ashcraft who has been very good in the young season. The 25-year-old right-hander was dominant his last time out against the Padres limiting them to 6 hits in 6 innings, allowing 1 earned run, and striking out 3. He induces soft contact, fills up the zone, is seemingly always in attack mode, and makes hitters get overly aggressive in the box. We like riding him today against this still-struggling White Sox offense.
THE PICK: Reds ML ( -130)