Featured Story

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 7

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

It’s Sunday and the series finale for most Major League Teams.

We finished 1-1 yesterday as the Pirates just got it going too late against the Blue Jays and the Guardians got us a big win over the Twins. We’re back at it with the free picks today as we’re on a road dog riding an 8-game win streak and a short home fav matched up with a team we’ve been fading and will continue to until they show life.

Let’s take a look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!

 

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
9:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Baltimore Orioles
 22-11

L1

 T. Wells +135 9
Atlanta Braves
 23-11

W1

 B. Elder -160
11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Boston Red Sox
 21-14

W8

 T. Houck +100 10
Philadelphia Phillies
 15-19

L6

 T. Walker -120
11:35 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Toronto Blue Jays
 20-14

W2

 Y. Kikuchi -125 8.5
Pittsburgh Pirates
 20-14

L6

 R. Contreras +105
11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 13-21

W1

 R. Feltner +170 8.5
New York Mets
 17-17

L1

 J. Lucchesi -205
11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Minnesota Twins
 19-15

L1

 J. Ryan -160 8.5
Cleveland Guardians
 15-18

W1

 C. Quantrill +135
11:40 AM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
New York Yankees
 18-16

W1

 G. Cole -120 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays
 27-7

L1

 J. Guerra +100
12:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 8-26

W2

 M. Miller -120 10
Kansas City Royals
 8-26

L3

 R. Yarbrough +100
12:15 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 15-17

W5

 A. Faedo +162 9.5
St. Louis Cardinals
 10-24

L8

 S. Matz -195
12:20 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 16-18

L5

 S. Alcantara -115 7
Chicago Cubs
 17-16

W2

 H. Wesneski -105
2:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Milwaukee Brewers
 18-15

L6

 A. Houser +118 9
San Francisco Giants
 15-17

W4

 R. Stripling -140
2:07 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 19-13

W1

 M. Perez +110 9.5
Los Angeles Angels
 19-15

L1

 J. Suarez -130
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 11-23

L1

 M. Kopech +110 9.5
Cincinnati Reds
 14-19

W1

 G. Ashcraft -130
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 17-16

L1

 B. Bielak +115 8.5
Seattle Mariners
 16-17

W1

 B. Miller -135
2:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 13-20

L2

 T. Williams +140 9
Arizona Diamondbacks
 19-14

W3

 R. Nelson -165
5:00 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 20-14

W1

 J. Urias -110 8
San Diego Padres
 18-16

L1

 J. Musgrove -110

 Best Bets: Sunday, May 7

Red Sox @ Phillies | 11:35 AM CST | NESN

Bet Red Sox Phillies Play
Moneyline +105 -124 BetOnline logo
F5 +1.5 (-185)  -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 10 (-110) Under 10 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-1, 5.34 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 29 strikeouts);

Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-2, 6.91 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

The Sox are currently riding an 8-game win streak and have found a variety of ways to win baseball games. At times it’s the starting pitching putting in a great performance, other times the offense picks up the Sox and their pitching. Regardless, it’s a scrappy ball club with the lowest K% vs RHP so far this season. With Tanner Houck coming off his worst start at the season against the Blue Jays (6H, 6ER, 6IP, 3BB, 5K) I fully expect him to bounce back today in Philly. I don’t think Taijuan Walker is right. He’s given up 13 combined earned runs in his last two starts and has over a 2.00 WHIP in those starts and a 1.6 WHIP for the season. He is consistently behind in counts and the contact off him is loud and hard. I think the Sox push that streak to nine wins today.

THE PICK: Red Sox ML (+105)

Bet on Red Sox ML  (+105)  at BetOnline

 

 

White Sox  @ Reds | 2:10 PM CST | BSOH

Bet White Sox Reds Play
Moneyline +107 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (-175) 1-.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 9.5  (-110) Under 9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:

White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

It’s another day of baseball and another day we’re fading the White Sox, and today it’s Micahel Kopech on the bump. He is coming off what you could consider his best outing of the season, but walks and command are still a serious issue. He issued 5BBs in 6IP and has 21BBs in 31.2IP. It’s also about Graham Ashcraft who has been very good in the young season. The 25-year-old right-hander was dominant his last time out against the Padres limiting them to 6 hits in 6 innings, allowing 1 earned run, and striking out 3. He induces soft contact, fills up the zone, is seemingly always in attack mode, and makes hitters get overly aggressive in the box. We like riding him today against this still-struggling White Sox offense.

THE PICK: Reds  ML ( -130)

Bet on Reds ML  (-130)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured Story

Featured Story
skysports-sergi-canos-brentford_5716657

From Gambler To Premier League Club Owner: The Wild Story of Matthew Benham

Author image Colin Lynch  •  21h
Featured Story
USATSI_19241005_168396541_lowres-2
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 4
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
Featured Story
rsz_22nba-jokic-pro-1-1-d437-videosixteenbynine3000
Nikola Jokic Has Zero Interest in MVP Announcement
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 2 2023
Featured Story
Bryce-Young-1-e1665713727643
NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades, Picks 1-10
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 27 2023
Featured Story
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Apr. 22
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 22 2023
Featured Story
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Parting Ways With Nick Nurse
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 22 2023
Featured Story
MLB 2023: Updated World Series Odds, Early Headlines
MLB 2023: Updated World Series Odds, Early Headlines
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top