Featured

MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 8

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

It’s Monday and we have a schedule with zero day baseball, but there are some great matchups!

We’re back at it on Monday, looking to put together a great week! Today we’re taking a big road dog in a team that I think many will soon see are significantly better than their record appears. We’ll also be on the home team in an NL matchup of two NL Champion hopefuls. It was a solid week last week and we’re looking to build into a strong May!

Let’s take a look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the 2023 MLB Season

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
4:10 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Detroit Tigers
 15-18

L1

 J. Wentz +170 7.5
Cleveland Guardians
 16-18

W2

 T. Bibee -205
4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Tampa Bay Rays
 28-7

W1

 S. McClanahan -190 8.5
Baltimore Orioles
 22-12

L2

 K. Gibson +158
4:35 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Colorado Rockies
 14-21

W2

 K. Freeland +150 8
Pittsburgh Pirates
 20-15

L7

 M. Keller -178
5:05 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Oakland Athletics
 8-27

L1

 J. Sears +162 8.5
New York Yankees
 18-17

L1

 N. Cortes -195
5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Chicago White Sox
 12-23

W1

 D. Cease -130 8.5
Kansas City Royals
 9-26

W1

 Z. Greinke +110
5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Los Angeles Dodgers
 21-14

W2

 T. Gonsolin -110 8.5
Milwaukee Brewers
 19-15

W1

 F. Peralta -110
5:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
St. Louis Cardinals
 11-24

W1

 M. Mikolas +105 7
Chicago Cubs
 17-17

L1

 M. Stroman -125
7:38 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Houston Astros
 17-17

L2

 H. Brown -130 9
Los Angeles Angels
 19-16

L2

 P. Sandoval +110
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Miami Marlins
 17-18

W1

 B. Garrett +175 8.5
Arizona Diamondbacks
 19-15

L1

 Z. Gallen -210
7:40 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Texas Rangers
 20-13

W2

 J. Gray +150 7.5
Seattle Mariners
 17-17

W2

 L. Gilbert -178
7:45 PM REC STRK PROBABLES ML O/U
Washington Nationals
 14-20

W1

 J. Irvin +185 8.5
San Francisco Giants
 15-18

L1

 A. DeSclafani -225

 Best Bets: Monday, May 8

Tigers @ Guardians| 4:10 PM CST | BSGL

Bet Tigers Guardians Play
Moneyline +164 -196 BetOnline logo
F5 +1.5 (-130)  -1.5 (+108) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 7.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA, .91 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

People are really sleeping on this Tigers team and it’s a team I’m looking to back for the foreseeable future. They’re currently 6-4 in their last 10 hitting .259 as a team in that span. Looking at the Tiger’s schedule reveals something pretty incredible about them, they’ve played an inordinate amount of games against the AL East, the best division in baseball. The Tigers sit at 2-14 vs the AL East and 13-4 against the rest of the MLB including series wins against the Astros, Guardians, Giants, Brewers, and Cardinals with a 3-game sweep of the Mets. This is a good ball club and many people are looking at the 15-18 record and see the same old Tigers. But that’s not the case, and because of this, we can continually get value on them. So it starts tonight for us. Let’s Go Tigers.

THE PICK: TIGERS ML (+164)

Bet on TIGERS ML  (+164)  at BetOnline

 

 

Dodgers  @ Brewers | 5:40 PM CST | MLB Network

Bet Dodgers Brewers Play
Moneyline -105 -113 BetOnline logo
Run Line -1.5 (+156) +1.5 (+-175) BetOnline logo
Total  Over 8.5  (-110) Under 8.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

 

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)

Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

While we do like the pitching matchup but this is a market play for us today. Currently, 63% of the tickets and 86% of the hold sits on the Brewers as it’s shaping up to be a bit of a Pros vs Joes on the hold and ticket distribution. We’re fading a hot Dodgers team who come into Monday 8-2 in their last 10 while outscoring their opponents by 30 total runs in that span. Still, we’re playing the market here and we’re riding the Brewers at home who are 9-6 so far this year in Milwaukee.

THE PICK: BREWERS ML ( -113)

Bet on BREWERS ML  (-113)  at BetOnline

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Featured Featured Story Features MLB News and Rumors MLB Picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To Featured

Featured
USATSI_18285536_168396541_lowres-2

NBA Playoffs: Jimmy Butler Set To Return For Game Three Vs Knicks

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 6 2023
Featured
USATSI_19078376_168396541_lowres-2
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 6
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 6 2023
Featured
AP23122548729640
Kentucky Derby Favorite Forte Reportedly Scratched From Race
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 6 2023
Featured
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 5
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 5 2023
Featured
kingsbarns
Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders: Kingsbarns Among Top Expert Picks at Churchill Downs
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 5 2023
Featured
e3874606-7fa9-4253-ba9e-413673c4c8dd-TwoPhils
Kentucky Derby 2023 Longshots: Two Phil’s Among Best Bets On Wet Track At Churchill Downs
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 5 2023
Featured
MLB Prop Bets Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Prop Bets for May 4
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top