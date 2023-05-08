MLB Picks Today: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for May 8

It’s Monday and we have a schedule with zero day baseball, but there are some great matchups!
We’re back at it on Monday, looking to put together a great week! Today we’re taking a big road dog in a team that I think many will soon see are significantly better than their record appears. We’ll also be on the home team in an NL matchup of two NL Champion hopefuls. It was a solid week last week and we’re looking to build into a strong May!
Let’s take a look at our free plays and all the MLB odds for today!
|4:10 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Detroit Tigers
|15-18
|
L1
|J. Wentz
|+170
|7.5
|
Cleveland Guardians
|16-18
|
W2
|T. Bibee
|-205
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|28-7
|
W1
|S. McClanahan
|-190
|8.5
|
Baltimore Orioles
|22-12
|
L2
|K. Gibson
|+158
|4:35 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Colorado Rockies
|14-21
|
W2
|K. Freeland
|+150
|8
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|20-15
|
L7
|M. Keller
|-178
|5:05 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Oakland Athletics
|8-27
|
L1
|J. Sears
|+162
|8.5
|
New York Yankees
|18-17
|
L1
|N. Cortes
|-195
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Chicago White Sox
|12-23
|
W1
|D. Cease
|-130
|8.5
|
Kansas City Royals
|9-26
|
W1
|Z. Greinke
|+110
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|21-14
|
W2
|T. Gonsolin
|-110
|8.5
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|19-15
|
W1
|F. Peralta
|-110
|5:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|11-24
|
W1
|M. Mikolas
|+105
|7
|
Chicago Cubs
|17-17
|
L1
|M. Stroman
|-125
|7:38 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Houston Astros
|17-17
|
L2
|H. Brown
|-130
|9
|
Los Angeles Angels
|19-16
|
L2
|P. Sandoval
|+110
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Miami Marlins
|17-18
|
W1
|B. Garrett
|+175
|8.5
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|19-15
|
L1
|Z. Gallen
|-210
|7:40 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Texas Rangers
|20-13
|
W2
|J. Gray
|+150
|7.5
|
Seattle Mariners
|17-17
|
W2
|L. Gilbert
|-178
|7:45 PM
|REC
|STRK
|PROBABLES
|ML
|O/U
|
Washington Nationals
|14-20
|
W1
|J. Irvin
|+185
|8.5
|
San Francisco Giants
|15-18
|
L1
|A. DeSclafani
|-225
Best Bets: Monday, May 8
Tigers @ Guardians| 4:10 PM CST | BSGL
|Bet
|Tigers
|Guardians
|Play
|Moneyline
|+164
|-196
|F5
|+1.5 (-130)
|-1.5 (+108)
|Total
|Over 7.5 (-110)
|Under 7.5 (-110)
PITCHING PROBABLES:
Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.67 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)
Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-0, 2.45 ERA, .91 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
People are really sleeping on this Tigers team and it’s a team I’m looking to back for the foreseeable future. They’re currently 6-4 in their last 10 hitting .259 as a team in that span. Looking at the Tiger’s schedule reveals something pretty incredible about them, they’ve played an inordinate amount of games against the AL East, the best division in baseball. The Tigers sit at 2-14 vs the AL East and 13-4 against the rest of the MLB including series wins against the Astros, Guardians, Giants, Brewers, and Cardinals with a 3-game sweep of the Mets. This is a good ball club and many people are looking at the 15-18 record and see the same old Tigers. But that’s not the case, and because of this, we can continually get value on them. So it starts tonight for us. Let’s Go Tigers.
THE PICK: TIGERS ML (+164)
Dodgers @ Brewers | 5:40 PM CST | MLB Network
|Bet
|Dodgers
|Brewers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|-113
|Run Line
|-1.5 (+156)
|+1.5 (+-175)
|Total
|Over 8.5 (-110)
|Under 8.5 (-110)
PITCHING PROBABLES:
Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts)
Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)
While we do like the pitching matchup but this is a market play for us today. Currently, 63% of the tickets and 86% of the hold sits on the Brewers as it’s shaping up to be a bit of a Pros vs Joes on the hold and ticket distribution. We’re fading a hot Dodgers team who come into Monday 8-2 in their last 10 while outscoring their opponents by 30 total runs in that span. Still, we’re playing the market here and we’re riding the Brewers at home who are 9-6 so far this year in Milwaukee.
THE PICK: BREWERS ML ( -113)