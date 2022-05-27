MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

A 14 game MLB slate awaits on Monday. Let’s look at some of the best MLB bets and picks today as we kick off a holiday weekend.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for Baseball Betting

Baseball fans can back our best MLB picks and bet on the MLB games today for free by claiming betting offers at the top online sportsbooks.

Check out the best sportsbooks for MLB betting and what they have to offer for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Picks Today | Predictions and Best Bets for the MLB Games Today (May 27):

Below, we will go over the best MLB bets as well as betting offers for the MLB games today.

Best MLB Picks Today: Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles UNDER 10



Red Sox vs Orioles Pick | Best MLB Bets Today

The Red Sox are hitting the ball all over the yard, scoring tons of runs on a nightly basis. Naturally, then, I’ll be backing the Under, as I think this number is just too high given the caliber of both starting pitchers.

For the Red Sox, Garret Whitlock gets the start as he comes into this game with a 3.58 ERA and a 3.45 xERA. Whitlock is coming off of easily his worst start of the season, in which he allowed 5 earned runs and ten hits in 3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on May 21st. But he has now gotten an extended rest, and has a nice spot to bounce back after a longer layoff. In his career, Whitlock owns a .82 ERA in 11 innings pitched.

For the O’s, Kyle Bradish will get the start. Bradish, a 25-year-old right-hander, was a 4th round pick in the 2018 draft and is someone the Orioles hope can be a part of their rotation for an extended period of time. He’s had a rough start, posting a 5.74 ERA while ranking in the 30th percentile in Hard Hit Rate. But his expected ERA is 4.56, a far more respectable number. In his first start of the season against the Red Sox on April 29th, he went six innings allowing two earned runs on five hits.

Look for these two young arms to both have solid starts tonight and for the bullpens to do enough to keep this game under.

Best MLB Bets Today: Toronto Blue Jays (-123) vs Los Angeles Angels



Blue Jays vs Angels Best Bet | Best MLB Picks Today

I wouldn’t necessarily consider this a ‘sharp’ play. The Blue Jays are getting 85% of the tickets and the money in this, but for good reason. Alek Monoah gets the start for Toronto and he’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year, posting a 1.62 ERA and a 2.62 expected ERA in 50 innings pitched. He’s in the 85th percentile or better in nearly every pitching category as well.

Starting for the Angels is Chase Silseth, who has a 2.61 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched. Luckily for him, though, both of his starts have come against the Oakland Athletics. This will be the first time he’s truly tested against one of the best lineups in baseball, and I think he’ll get exposed tonight.

The Blue Jays have won two games in a row while the Angels have lost two in a row. I like that trend to continue as the Blue Jays pick up their level of play after a slow start and the Angels experience a bit of a market correction after they came out of the gate hot. Back the Blue Jays at this reasonable price.

Best MLB Bets Today: New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 7.5

Jameson Taillon has been a treasure for the Yankees this season, pitching to a 2.95 ERA and a 3.45 xERA. Taillon is allowing the least hard hit balls he has in the past two years, and also boasts one of the best BB% in MLB at 2.8%, a career best.

While the Rays have been a slightly above average offense this year, they have a tendency to go quiet. The Yankees pitching staff has been rock solid this season.

On the flip side, the Yankees’ offense is not as scary as it was one week ago. Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton are both absent from the lineup, and Joey Gallo can’t seem to get right and likely won’t even be in the lineup against Jeffrey Springs tonight.

Firstly, Springs has been wonderful this season, posting a 1.32 ERA and a 2.32 xERA in 27.1 Innings Pitched. Secondly, he’s in the 90th percentile or better in most pitching categories and should have few issues navigating a Yankees’ lineup that did not get a hit until the 6th inning last night. Don’t let their seven runs fool you, this team is capable of going silent at the plate for innings at a time.

Look for the Yankees’ depleted roster to catch up to them tonight and for Jameson Taillon and the Yankees’ bullpen to do their part in holdings the Rays to 3-4 runs.