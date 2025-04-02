MLB pitcher Lance Lynn retires at age 37

Major League Baseball pitcher Lance Lynn of Indianapolis, Indiana retired on Tuesday at the age of 37. In an interesting story, Lynn made the announcement on his wife’s podcast titled, “Dymin in the Rough.” Lynn’s wife’s first name is Dymin. It will be interesting to see if Dymin will continue with her Podcasts. Lynn was a two-time All-Star. He was honoured while with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012 and Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Lynn also won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011. When the Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers in seven games, Lynn appeared in five of the games.

Who did Lynn play for?

Lynn has played for six Major League Baseball franchises. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2011 to 2017, and again in 2024, the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees in 2018, the Texas Rangers in 2019 and 202o, the Chicago White Sox from 2021 to 2023, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023.

Lynn’s MLB career statistics

In 364 games, Lynn had a record of 143 wins and 99 losses with an earned run average of 3.74. In 2006 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 1856 hits, 834 earned runs, 231 home runs, 704 walks, with 2015 strikeouts, four complete games, two shutouts, one save, four holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.28. The save came on August 5, 2011 in a 3-2 Cardinals win over the Miami Marlins. The first shutout came on May 27, 2014 in a 5-0 Cardinals win over the New York Yankees (a five hitter), and the second came on April 8, 2021 in a 6-0 White Sox win over the Kansas City Royals (also a five hitter).

Lynn’s All-Star seasons

When Lynn was an All-Star in 2012, he had a record of 18 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.78 and 180 strikeouts. When Lynn was an All-Star in 2021, he had a record of 11 wins and six losses with an earned run average of 2.69 with 176 strikeouts.