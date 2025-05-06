MLB pitcher Ross Stripling retires at age 35

Major League Baseball pitcher Ross Stripling of Bluebell, Pennsylvania has retired at the age of 35 according to Rogers Sportsnet on Monday. Stripling played nine Major League Baseball seasons from 2016 to 2024. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2016 to 2020, the Toronto Blue Jays from 2020 to 2022, the San Francisco Giants in 2023, and the Oakland Athletics in 2024. Stripling had signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals 0n February 19. However, he did not make the team, and asked for his release.

Stripling’s MLB Career Statistics

Stripling pitched in 248 games. He was used as a starter and as a reliever. Stripling started 129 games, and was a reliever for 119 games.

During 846 1/3 innings pitched, Stripling had a record of 40 wins and 54 losses with an earned run average of 4.17. He gave up 857 hits, 392 earned runs, 124 home runs, and 197 walks, and had 12 holds, 741 strikeouts with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

All-Star Season

Stripling was an All-Star once in his career. He represented the National League at the 2018 Midsummer Classic. That year, Stripling had a record of eight wins and six losses with an earned run average of 3.02. During 33 games and 122 innings pitched, he gave up 123 hits, 41 earned runs, 18 home runs, and 22 walks, to go along with 136 strikeouts, three holds, and a WHIP of 1.19.

Struggles last two seasons

Stripling has not been very effective the last two seasons. He had an earned run average of 5.36 with the San Francisco Giants in 2023, and then an earned run average of 6.01 in the final season of the Oakland Athletics in 2024.

Praise for his control

In looking back at Stripling’s career, he needs to be highly praised for his consistent accuracy. He had an excellent strikeout to walk rate. Stripling had 741 strikeouts to only 197 walks. In Stripling’s final season in Toronto in 2022, he had 111 strikeouts compared to only 20 walks.