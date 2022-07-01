MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight July 1

We only had an eight-game slate yesterday but tonight brings us a full 15-game slate for July 1, which gives us a ton of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We analyze the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB games tonight. Read on for an in-depth analysis of the best MLB player prop bets for tonight, July 1.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Corbin Burnes Over 8.5 Strikeouts (-100) odds at BetOnline.

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 1)

Unlike yesterday, we do get a full slate of baseball games tonight, July 1. In this article, we give two batters in a prime spot to knock in a runner and one pitcher with a very good matchup to rack up the strikeouts for our best MLB player prop bets tonight, July 1.

MLB Player Props Today (July 1): Corbin Burnes Over 8.5 Strikeouts (-100)

Corbin Burnes Strikeouts Odds Play Over 8.5 -100 Under 8.5 -125

Corbin Burnes is having an excellent season thus far. He has a 2.41 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and a whopping 119/21 K/BB ratio in 15 games started. He has been even better on the road, recording a 1.64 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 50/8 K/BB ratio, and opposing batters are hitting .194 in seven road starts this season. Burnes faced the Pirates back in April and he went seven innings and he allowed four hits, two earned runs, zero walks, and he struck out 10 in a win. He ranks third among all pitchers in the league in strikeouts on the year.

Pittsburgh has one of the worst offenses in the league. They rank bottom five in the league in runs, hits, RBIs, strikeouts, batting average, OBP, and OPS. Six players on the team have struck out over 50 times during the year.

Burnes has struck out nine batters or more in each of his last two starts and he struck out 10 Pirates batters in their only matchup this season. He is an excellent bet to strike out nine batters or more against a lowly Pirates offense.

MLB Player Props Tonight (July 1):Christian Walker Over 0.5 RBI (-135)

Christian Walker RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 -135 Under 0.5 +100

Christian Walker is showing off his power this season, having 19 home runs. He ranks top 10 in the MLB in home runs among all batters. Walker gets to face Antonio Senzatela, whom he has had a lot of success against. He is 10/21 with four doubles, two home runs, and five RBIs against Senzatela.

Walker usually bats fourth in the lineup. Ketel Marte, who bats third, is 10/24 with one double, one triple, and three RBIs against Senzatela. Josh Rojas, who bats second, is 5/13 with one home run and one RBI versus Senzatela. Marte and Rojas each have one hit or more in seven out of their last 10 games.

On the season, Senzatela has a 4.66 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, and a 33/14 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .363 against Senzatela this year. Senzatela has not faced Arizona this season but he had a 5.18 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, and had a 14/7 K/BB ratio in five starts against the Diamondbacks last season.

With Walker’s success and the batters in front of him having success against Senzatela, Walker is a great pick to knock in a runner.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 1): Will Smith Over 0.5 RBI (+155)

Will Smith RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 +155 Under 0.5 -205

Will Smith bats third in one of the best offensive lineups in the MLB. The Dodgers are top 10 in runs, home runs, RBIs, batting average, OBP, and OPS. Smith will take on southpaw Blake Snell tonight and he has done well against Snell and against left-handed pitchers. Against lefties on the season, Smith has four home runs, nine RBIs, and a .300 batting average in 50 at-bats. Against Snell, Smith is 4/10 with one double, one home run, and one RBI.

Trea Turner bats leadoff for the Dodgers and he has a batting average of .305 and he is third in hits among all batters in the league. Turner is top 10 in the MLB with 15 stolen bases on the year, which gets him in scoring position.

In seven games started this season, Snell has a 0-5 record with a 5.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and a 38/19 K/BB ratio. He has walked two or more batters in each of his seven starts. Freddie Freeman is top 10 in the NL in walks and he bats second in the lineup.

Turner and Freeman will get on base ahead of Smith and with Smith’s success against Snell, he is a terrific bet to knock in a runner.

