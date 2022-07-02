MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight July 2

We get a full 15-game slate for today, July 2, which gives us a ton of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We discuss the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB games today. Scroll down for an analysis of the best MLB player prop bets for today, July 2.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Tyler Mahle Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) odds at BetOnline.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props for Free

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier. The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get free bonus cash and a risk-free $25 MLB player prop bet Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your sportsbook bonus and free MLB bets Place your free MLB player prop bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Baseball Betting Sites

The Best Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Tonight

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 2)

Like yesterday, we get a full slate of baseball games today, July 2. In this article, we give one batter in a prime spot to knock in a runner, another batter with a great matchup to go yard, and one pitcher with an excellent matchup to rack up the strikeouts for our best MLB player prop bets tonight, July 2.

MLB Player Props Today (July 2): Tyler Mahle Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Tyler Mahle Strikeouts Odds Play Over 6.5 +100 Under 6.5 -125

Tyler Mahle is having an average season. He has a 4.53 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and a 97/32 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .237 against him on the year. He has allowed three earned runs or less in five out of his last six starts. Mahle has struck out seven batters or more in four out of his last six starts. He is averaging 7.83 strikeouts per game over his last six starts and he gets to face a team that strikes out often this season.

The Braves have struck out the second-most out of any team in the MLB. Adam Duvall has struck out 93 times and Austin Riley has struck out 90 times on the year. Duvall has struck out the fifth-most and Riley the seventh-most out of any batter in the league. Dansby Swanson has struck out 87 times on the year and he has struck out the 10th most out of any batter in the league.

Dansby Swanson is 1/8 with four strikeouts and Matt Olson is 0/4 with two strikeouts against Mahle.

Mahle faced the Braves earlier this season and he allowed zero earned runs in five innings and he struck out seven batters. Mahle is an excellent bet to go over in strikeouts in a very good matchup.

To bet on Tyler Mahle Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Betting Sites in the US

MLB Player Props Tonight (July 2): J.D. Martinez Over 0.5 RBI (+130)

J.D. Martinez RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 +130 Under 0.5 -175

J.D. Martinez is having himself another good season. He has 44 runs, 82 hits, 24 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBIs, and a batting average of .312. Martinez is top 12 in the AL in runs and he is top seven in the AL in hits, doubles, and batting average. He bats third in a very good lineup. Boston ranks top 10 in the league in runs, hits, RBIs, batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS.

Jarren Durran bats first and Rafael Devers bats second in front of Martinez. Durran has only had 57 at-bats this season and he has 10 runs, 19 hits, five doubles, two triples, one home run, five RBIs, four stolen bases, and a batting average of .333. Devers has 56 runs, 99 hits, 26 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 45 RBIs, and a batting average of .326. In a very good matchup against Alec Mills, both Durrant and Devers will hit him well.

Alec Mills has allowed five earned runs in each of the last three games he has played in. Durran and Devers will get on base, which makes Martinez a terrific pick to knock in a runner.

To bet on J.D. Martinez Over 0.5 RBI (+130) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (July 2): Josh Rojas to Hit a Home Run (+400)

Josh Rojas Home Run Odds Play Over 0.5 +400 Under 0.5 -675

On the season, Josh Rojas has 27 runs, 44 hits, seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 18 RBIs, and a batting average of .260 in 46 games. In 47 at-bats against left-handed pitchers, Rojas has 13 hits, one double, one home run, four RBIs, and a batting average of .277. Tonight’s game will be in Colorado, which is a very hitter-friendly park and Rojas will face Austin Gomber, whom he has had success against, in limited at-bats. Rojas is 4/5 with two RBIs against the southpaw.

Gomber is having a terrible season. He has a 6.55 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 52/22 K/BB ratio, and opposing batters are hitting .294 against him. To no surprise, he has been even worse at home. He has a 6.68 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 22/11 K/BB ratio, and opposing batters are hitting .336 in six games started at home.

Facing Gomber in Coors Field, Rojas is a very good pick to hit a home run.

To bet on Josh Rojas to Hit a Home Run (+400) at BetOnline, click the button below.