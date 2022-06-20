MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 20

In this article, we discuss the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite choices as well as links to get in on the action. Read on for an analysis of the best player props for June 20.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Yu Darvish Over 5.5 Strikeouts at (-165) odds at BetOnline.

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 20)

On a shorter slate, we will give two pitchers that are in a great position to rack up strikeouts and one batter that has a very good shot at hitting a home run for our best MLB player props for June 20.

MLB Player Props Today (June 20): Yu Darvish Strikeouts (-165)

Yu Darvish Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 -165 Under 5.5 +145

Yu Darvish will be taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second time this season. This is a very good matchup for Darvish as he has been sharp as of late. Darvish has gone seven innings or more in five out of his last seven starts and he has given up two earned runs or less in five of his last seven starts. He has been punching out batters more efficiently recently. Darvish has six strikeouts or more in three out of his last four starts. In five starts at home this season, Darvish has a 31/5 K/BB ratio and he has struck out six batters or more in four out of five home starts.

Darvish will be taking on a Diamondbacks team that is striking out a lot this year. Arizona strikes out the third-most in the MLB. Darvish has struck out Ketel Marte six times in 19 at-bats, David Peralta four times in 21 at-bats, Christian Walker four times in 18 at-bats, and Pavin Smith four times in 13 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are bottom 10 in many batting categories and they will struggle to hit Darvish. This is a good spot for Darvish to rack up strikeouts and with Arizona struggling offensively, he will go deep in the game. Take the over in strikeouts for Darvish.

To bet on Yu Darvish Over 5.5 (-165) strikeouts at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 20): Jose Abreu Home Run (+350)

Jose Abreu to Home Run Odds Play Yes +350

The Chicago White Sox will take on Jose Berrios tonight. The offense for Chicago has been heating up, as they have scored five runs or more in eight out of their last 10 games. Jose Abreu has been heating up lately and now with the weather warming up, he will start hitting home runs a lot more frequently. He has nine hits in his last six games, including three doubles and two home runs. He has not hit a home run in six games but he is back at home and the weather will be hot, so the ball will travel tonight. Abreu will see Berrios tonight, whom he is very familiar with. He has 16 hits in 53 at-bats with two doubles, three home runs, and 14 RBIs against Berrios.

Berrios has struggled giving up the long ball this season. He has given up 12 home runs in 13 starts. In three of the 13 starts, Berrios allowed two home runs. The weather will be warm tonight in Chicago and Berrios has struggled in the summer against the White Sox. Last season, Berrios started two games in Chicago in the summer, and he allowed one home run in one game and three home runs in the other game.

With the weather and Abreu both heating up, and the success Abreu has had against Berrios, he makes for a great bet to go yard tonight.

To bet on Abreu over 0.5 (+350) home runs at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 20): Logan Webb Strikeouts (-145)

Logan Webb Total Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 -145 Under 5.5 +110

Logan Webb will be taking on the Atlanta Braves. He has been very good recently, allowing three earned runs or less in six out of the last seven starts. Webb has struck out six batters or more in five out of his last six starts. Going deep in games has not been a problem for Webb, as he has gone six innings or more in eight out of 13 starts this year.

Webb has had success striking out batters on the Braves. In nine at-bats, Olson has struck out four times, Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall have struck out twice in nine at-bats, and Austin Riley has struck out twice in eight at-bats against Webb.

Atlanta strikes out the second-most in the MLB. Austin Riley has struck out 81 times, Adam Duvall 79 times, and Dansby Swanson 75 times on the year. All three batters are in the top 12 in striking out among all batters in the MLB.

Logan Webb has been striking out batters and the Braves are striking out frequently this season. Webb will go deep in the game, which will further increase his chances of racking up strikeouts. Webb will strike out six or more batters against Atlanta tonight.

To bet on Logan Webb over 5.5 (-145) strikeouts at BetOnline, click the button below.