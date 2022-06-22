MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 22

There is a full slate of baseball games on today’s schedule, which gives us a wide variety of MLB prop bets to choose from. We’ll break down the best MLB player props today and give away expert picks, along with free MLB bets for the baseball games today. Read on for a breakdown of the best MLB player props for today, June 22.

Click the button below to bet on our MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs Scored (+100)

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 22)

With a full MLB slate, we offer a batter that is in a great spot to score a run, a batter that has a great matchup to go yard, and a pitcher who is in a great position to rack up strikeouts for our best MLB player props today.

MLB Player Props Today (June 22): Jose Altuve Runs Scored (+100)

Jose Altuve Runs Scored Odds Play Over 0.5 +100 Under 0.5 -135

Jose Altuve will bat leadoff for one of the better offenses in the league. He is having another very good season, recording 34 runs, 13 home runs, 24 RBIs, and has a batting average of .273 in 52 games played. He has scored one run or more in six out of his last eight games.

Altuve takes on Carlos Carrasco, a pitcher he has had a lot of success against. He has 10 hits in 26 at-bats against Carrasco. Altuve will get on base and Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker, who bat behind Altuve, are all hitting the ball well. Brantley has one hit or more in nine out of his last 10 games, Alvarez has one hit or more in seven out of his last 10 games, and Tucker has one hit or more in nine out of his last 10 games.

Carrasco has struggled lately, allowing 17 hits and eight earned runs in his last two starts combined. The Astros are hitting the ball well recently and they have scored 25 runs in the last four games and are heating up on offense. With Altuve batting leadoff, he is a great bet to score a run in today’s matchup.

To bet on Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs (+100)

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 22): Mike Trout Home Run (+250)

Mike Trout Home Run Odds Play Over 0.5 +250 Under 0.5 -360

Mike Trout is second in the MLB with 21 home runs on the year, trailing only Aaron Judge. Trout has been hot lately, recording five home runs in the last seven games. He will take on a left-handed pitcher in Daniel Lynch, and Trout has smashed left-handed pitchers this year. In 57 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season, Trout has a batting average of .351, to go along with four home runs and eight RBIs.

Daniel Lynch has given up five home runs in his last four starts. He has a hard contact percent of 37% and only strikes out 20% of batters, both of which are not good. On May 26, Lynch had a WHIP of 1.41 but after his last four starts, his WHIP now sits at 1.53. In seven road starts this year, Lynch has a 1.63 WHIP and opposing batters are hitting .275 against him. The Royals’ bullpen has not been good this season either. They rank bottom five in ERA and they rank last in WHIP.

In 33 games at home this season, Trout has 12 home runs, 27 RBIs, and a batting average of .351. Playing at home against a weak left-handed pitcher, Trout is a terrific pick to go yard.

To bet on Mike Trout Over 0.5 Home Runs (+250)

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 22): Carlos Rodon Strikeouts (-105)

Carlos Rodon Strikeouts Odds Play Over 7.5 -105 Under 7.5 -125

Outside of one terrible game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the middle of May in which he gave up eight earned runs, Carlos Rodon has been excellent this season. He has not given up an earned run in each of his last two starts and he has given up two earned runs or less in 11 out of 13 starts this year. He is racking up the strikeouts, recording eight strikeouts or more in seven out of 13 games started. Rodon is sixth in the MLB in strikeouts, with one less game started than the pitchers with more punchouts.

The Braves surprisingly strike out the second-most out of any team in the league. Austin Riley has struck out 83 times, Adam Duvall 82 times, and Dansby Swanson 75 times on the year. They all are in the top 12 in striking out among all batters in the MLB. The Braves have struck out the seventh most against left-handed pitchers on the year but they have seen 50+ fewer at-bats than the teams that have struck out more against lefties.

Rodon is having a great season and he is a great bet to rack up the strikeouts against the Braves.

To bet on Carlos Rodon Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-105)