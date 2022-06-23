MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 23

It is not a full MLB slate today but there are still 10 baseball games on the day, which gives plenty of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We get into detail regarding the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB slate. Scroll down for a breakdown of the best MLB player prop bets today.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Frankie Montas Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) odds at BetOnline.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props for Free

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier. The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get free bonus cash and a risk-free $25 MLB player prop bet Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your sportsbook bonus and free MLB bets Place your free MLB player prop bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Baseball Betting Sites

The Best Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Tonight

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 23)

On a 10-game MLB slate, we offer two pitchers in a great position to pile up strikeouts and a batter with a great matchup to go yard for our best MLB player prop bets today.

MLB Player Props Today (June 23): Frankie Montas Strikeouts (+100)

Frankie Montas Strikeouts Odds Play Over 6.5 +100 Under 6.5 -135

In nine games started at home this season, Frankie Montas has a 2.72 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 64/15 K/BB ratio, and opposing batters are hitting .220 against Montas. He has yet to face the Mariners this season but he dominated them last year. He struck out 11 batters in game one, 10 batters in game two, and seven batters in the third game last year against the Mariners. Montas is averaging six strikeouts per game this season but Seattle is top 10 in striking out in the league and Montas has dominated them.

Montas has struck out J.P. Crawford twice in 16 at-bats, Ty France three times in 11 at-bats, and Justin Upton four times in 11 at-bats. Eugenio Suarez has struck out the most times out of any batter in the league this season and he only has a batting average of .227. Julio Rodriguez is in the top 10 in striking out among all batters in the league. Seattle is bottom 10 in batting average and they will struggle to hit Montas.

Seattle is striking out frequently this season and Montas has racked up the punchouts against them. With his success against Seattle’s batters and the fact the Mariners strike out a lot, Montas is a great bet to go over in strikeouts against the Mariners.

To bet on Frankie Montas Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Betting Sites in the US

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 23): Jesus Aguilar Home Run (+450)

Jesus Aguilar Home Run Odds Play Over 0.5 +450 Under 0.5 -800

Jesus Aguilar gets a great matchup against Kyle Freeland. Aguilar is 6/11 with three home runs and seven RBIs against Freeland. He is hitting .313 at home and his OBP, SLG, and OPS are all much better at home than on the road. Aguilar is starting to heat up, recording one hit or more in four straight games and he has two hits in four out of the last eight games. In four games against Colorado this season, Aguilar has five hits and a batting average of .313.

Pitching during the day has not been kind to Freeland this season. In four games started during the day, Freeland has a 5.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and opposing batters are hitting .264 against him. Freeland has struck out three batters or less in each of the last four games. On the season, Freeland has a 4.46 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. Opposing batters are hitting .274 against him on the year. He has given up one home run in three out of his last four starts.

Aguilar has been playing well lately and collecting hits. With the numbers Aguilar has put up against Freeland, he is a great pick to go yard.

To bet on Jesus Aguilar Over 0.5 Home Runs (+450) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 23): Joe Musgrove Strikeouts (-145)

Joe Musgrove Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 -145 Under 5.5 +110

Joe Musgrove is having himself an excellent season, recording a 1.59 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and an 81/17 K/BB ratio in 13 starts. Opposing batters are hitting just .196 against him this season. Musgrove has not allowed more than two earned runs in any start this year. He has struck out six batters or more in 10 out of 12 starts. He has been even better at home, posting a 1.41 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and a 36/6 K/BB ratio in five home starts.

Musgrove has had a lot of success striking out Phillies’ batters. He struck out Nick Castellanos seven times in 15 at-bats, Kyle Schwarber eight times in 13 at-bats, Rhys Hoskins three times in six at-bats, and Bryce Harper six times in 11 at-bats. Hoskins is 0/6, Schwarber is 1/13, and Harper is 2/11 against Musgrove. The Phillies strike out the eighth-most out of any team in the league. Kyle Schwarber has struck out the third most out of any batter in the MLB this season.

Musgrove has had his way with the Phillies’ lineup and he is having himself a terrific season. With his success on the year and against Philly batters, it is a great bet to take Musgrove over in strikeouts.

To bet on Joe Musgrove Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-145) at BetOnline, click the button below.