MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 24

It is a full slate of baseball games tonight, which gives us plenty of MLB player prop bets to choose from. In this article, we’ll discuss the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks. Read on for an analysis of the best MLB player prop bets today and to learn how to get free bets for the baseball games on June 24.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Alek Manoah Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-155) odds at BetOnline.

The Best Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Tonight

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 24)

MLB prop bets have been profitable for us in recent weeks.

On today’s full MLB schedule, we offer two pitchers in a great position to rack up strikeouts and a batter in position to knock in a runner for our best MLB player prop bets.

Check out our best MLB player props bets for today, June 24, below.

MLB Player Props Today (June 24): Alek Manoah Strikeouts (-155)

Alek Manoah Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 -155 Under 5.5 +115

Alek Manoah is having himself a very good season.

He has a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a 73/15 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .207 against Manoah. He has given up two earned runs or less in 11 out of 13 starts this season.

In five starts at night this year, Manoah has a 0.90 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, a 34/9 K/BB ratio, and opposing batters are hitting .170 against him. He is averaging 6.8 strikeouts per game pitched at night on the year. Manoah has only seen Hunter Renfroe in the Brewers’ lineup and he struck him out in both at-bats. It is a big advantage to Manoah that no other Brewer bat has faced him and he has the edge in the matchup.

Milwaukee strikes out the fifth most out of any team in the MLB and they are sixth worse in the league in batting average. Christian Yelich, Rowdy Tellez, Andrew McCutchen, Luis Urias, and Hunter Renfroe all have a batting average of less than .250.

Manoah has been excellent this season and the Brewers will have a difficult time hitting him, as most batters on the team have never faced him. It is a great bet that Manoah will rack up the punchouts in this game.

Take Alek Manoah to record over 5.5 strikeouts (-155) tonight versus the Brewers.

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 24): Jose Abreu RBI (+125)

Jose Abreu RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 +125 Under 0.5 -165

Jose Abreu bats cleanup in a good lineup and he is in a great position to knock in a runner in a very good matchup against Austin Voth and the Orioles’ relievers tonight.

Tim Anderson, Andrew Vaughn, and Luis Robert usually bat 1, 2, and 3 and they each have a batting average of over .300, so expect them to get on base tonight. Robert is on a 13-game hit streak and he has recorded two hits or more in four out of the last five games. Meanwhile, Vaughn has one hit or more in 11 out of the last 12 games.

That should give Abreu plenty of chances to drive in runs.

Abreu is on a three-game hit streak and he has two hits in two out of the last three games. He has not recorded an RBI in five games, which means he is due to knock in a runner and he has the matchup to do so.

On the other hand, Orioles’ starter Austin Voth has an 8.39 ERA and 2.03 WHIP. Opposing batters are hitting .320 against him. Voth does not go deep in games, so this will be a bullpen-type game for Baltimore, which should also favor the White Sox slugger.

The batters in front of Abreu will get on base, which makes Abreu a terrific pick to knock in a runner in a very good matchup.

Take Jose Abreu Over 0.5 RBIs (+125) tonight.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 24): Julio Urias Strikeouts (+Odds)

Julio Urias Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 +105 Under 5.5 -140

L.A. Dodgers’ starter Julio Urias is having a solid season.

He has a 2.56 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and a 62/17 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .212 against him on the year. He has allowed two earned runs or less in 10 out of his last 12 games started. Urias has started to punch out more batters recently, as he has six strikeouts or more in three out of his last four games. He has a 35/5 K/BB ratio in seven games started at night this season.

The Braves strike out the second-most out of any team in the league. Austin Riley and Adam Duvall have each struck out 84 times on the year and they have struck out the sixth most out of any batters in the MLB. Dansby Swanson has struck out 77 times on the year and he has struck out the 12th most out of any batter in the league.

Austin Riley is 1/5 with two strikeouts, Travis d’Arnaud is 0/2 with a strikeout, Orlando Arcia is 1/4 with a strikeout, and Adam Duvall is 1/5 against Urias. Atlanta has not had much success against Urias and they strike out a lot. Urias is a great bet to go over in strikeouts in a very good matchup.

Take Urias to record six or more strikeouts versus the Braves.

