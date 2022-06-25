MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 25

We get a full 15 games of baseball today, June 25, which gives us plenty of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We get into detail about the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB games today. Scroll down for a breakdown of the best MLB player prop bets for June 25.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Logan Webb Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) odds at BetOnline.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props for Free

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier. The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get free bonus cash and a risk-free $25 MLB player prop bet Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your sportsbook bonus and free MLB bets Place your free MLB player prop bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Baseball Betting Sites

The Best Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Tonight

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 25)

On a full MLB slate, we offer two pitchers in a great position to pile up strikeouts and a batter in a great matchup and position to knock in a runner for our best MLB player prop bets today, June 25.

MLB Player Props Today (June 25): Logan Webb Strikeouts (+100)

Logan Webb Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 +100 Under 5.5 -130

Logan Webb will face the Cincinnati Reds. He has been very good recently, allowing three earned runs or less in seven out of the last eight starts. On the year, he has a 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and a 75/20 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .244 against him. In four games started at night, Webb has a 1.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 23/7 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .218 against Webb when he pitches at night. Webb has struck out six batters or more in six out of his last seven starts. Going deep in games has not been a problem for Webb, as he has gone six innings or more in nine out of 14 starts this year. This further increases Webb’s chances of racking up strikeouts.

The Reds have not had success against Webb in limited at-bats. Against Webb, Jonathan India is 0/2, Tommy Pham is 0/2 with a strikeout, Kyle Farmer is 0/3 with a strikeout, and Nick Senzel is 0/3.

Webb has been very good lately and he has a great matchup today. He is in a prime spot to rack up the punchouts and he is a great bet to go over in strikeouts.

To bet on Logan Webb Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Betting Sites in the US

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 25): Darin Ruf RBI (+175)

Darin Ruf RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 +175 Under 0.5 -240

Darin Ruf has been batting third, fourth, or fifth in the lineup recently. He has recorded one hit or more in three out of his last four games. Ruf takes on Mike Minor today and he has had a lot of success against him. He is 4/11 with one home run and five RBIs against Minor. Ruf has been much better against left-handed pitchers than righties. He has two home runs, 11 RBIs, and a batting average of .206 in 131 at-bats against right-handed pitchers but he has four home runs, 13 RBIs, and a batting average of .262 in 65 at-bats against southpaws. His OBP, SLG, and OPS are all much higher against lefties than against righties.

Mike Minor has only started in four games this season but he has struggled in them. He has given up four earned runs or more in three out of four games and he has not given up less than three earned runs in any of the four starts. Minor has allowed one home run or more in each of the four starts. He has a 6.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. Opposing batters are hitting .277 against Minor on the year.

Ruf has had a lot of success against Minor and he is a terrific pick to knock in a runner.

To bet on Darin Ruf Over 0.5 RBI (+175) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 25): Corey Kluber Strikeouts (-120)

Corey Kluber Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 -120 Under 5.5 -110

Corey Kluber has been sharp recently, allowing two earned runs or less in six out of his last seven starts, and he has not given up more than three earned runs in his last seven starts. In six starts at home, Kluber has a 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 32/6 K/BB ratio. In seven starts during the day, Kluber has a 1.96 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and a 33/8 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .198 when Kluber pitches during the day this season. A lot of the current Pirates batters have not faced Kluber, which is a big advantage for the pitcher against a weak lineup.

Pittsburgh strikes out the fifth-most out of any team in the league and they are bottom three in runs, hits, RBIs, batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS. Five players on the team have struck out 50 times or more on the year. No batter on the Pirates has a batting average of .300 or better. In a pitcher-friendly park, the Pirates will struggle to produce anything offensively against Kluber.

Kluber has been pitching well lately and with a terrific matchup, he is a great bet to pile up the strikeouts against one of the worst offenses in the league.

To bet on Corey Kluber Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-120) at BetOnline, click the button below.