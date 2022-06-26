MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 26

It is a full slate of baseball games today, June 26, which gives us a lot of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We discuss the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB games today. Read on for an in-depth analysis of the best MLB player prop bets for today, June 26.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Shane McClanahan Over 8.5 Strikeouts (+105) odds at BetOnline.

The Best Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Tonight

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 26)

We get a full 15-game slate of baseball today, June 26. In this article, we offer a batter in a great matchup and position to knock in a runner, another batter who has a terrific matchup to go yard, and a pitcher with a great matchup to pile up the punchouts for our best MLB player prop bets today, June 26.

MLB Player Props Today (June 26): Shane McClanahan Strikeouts (+105)

Shane McClanahan Strikeouts Odds Play Over 8.5 +105 Under 8.5 -140

Shane McClanahan is having himself a terrific season. He has a 1.81 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and a 113/16 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting just .185 against McClanahan on the year. He has struck out seven batters or more in eight straight games started. McClanahan has struck out less than seven batters in just one game this season. He is averaging 8.1 strikeouts per game over 10 games started at home this season. McClanahan has allowed three earned runs or less in each of the 14 games he has started and he has allowed two earned runs or less in 12 out of 14 games started.

Pittsburgh has struck out the fifth-most out of any team in the league. The Pirates are in the bottom three in the league in runs, hits, RBIs, batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS. They do not have a batter who has a batting average of over .265 that has played at least 10 games on the year. Five players on the team have struck out over 50 times during the year. Against a very good pitcher, the Pirates will struggle on offense.

McClanahan has been pitching great this season and he is a great bet to rack up the strikeouts against one of the worst offenses in the league.

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 26): Mike Trout Home Run (+275)

Mike Trout Home Run Odds Play Over 0.5 +275 Under 0.5 -400

Mike Trout is tied for second in the league with two other players with 22 home runs on the season. He has recorded four home runs in the last seven games. Trout will take on a left-handed pitcher in Marco Gonzales, and Trout has smashed left-handed pitchers this year. In 58 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season, Trout has a batting average of .345, to go along with four home runs and eight RBIs. He has had a lot of success against Gonzales. Trout is 13/35 with three doubles, three home runs, and five RBIs against Gonzales.

Gonzales has given up one home run in five out of his last six starts and he has allowed one home run or more in nine out of 14 games started. He has allowed a total of 13 home runs in 14 games started and he has struggled against Trout in his career.

In 35 games at home this season, Trout has 13 home runs, 29 RBIs, and a batting average of .355. Playing at home against a left-handed pitcher that he has had a lot of success against, Trout is an excellent pick to go yard today.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 26): Jose Ramirez RBI (+100)

Jose Ramirez RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 +100 Under 0.5 -135

Jose Ramirez has been hitting the ball well recently, recording at least one hit in 13 out of his last 14 games. He has been racking up the RBIs, ranking second among all batters in the league with 63 RBIs on the year. Ramirez has historically done better against left-handed pitchers in his career and facing Rich Hill has been no different. In eight at-bats, Ramirez is 4/8 with one double, one home run, and three RBIs against Hill.

Ramirez typically bats third behind Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario. Despite batting left, Kwan has a batting average of .318 in 44 at-bats against southpaws this season. Rosario has been hitting the ball really well lately, recording one hit or more in 16 out of the last 17 games. In six of the last 17 games, Rosario has had two hits or more. Rosario has had his share of success against Hill, recording three hits in eight at-bats with two doubles. With Kwan and Rosario getting hits and on-base frequently, they are setting up Ramirez for knocking in runners.

Kwan and Rosario will both hit Rich Hill and get on base, which sets up Ramirez perfectly as a great bet to knock in a runner, given Ramirez’s success against Hill.

