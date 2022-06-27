MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 27

We get a nine-game slate of baseball tonight, June 27, which still gives a decent amount of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We go into details regarding the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB games tonight. Continue to read on for a breakdown of the best MLB player prop bets for tonight, June 27.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Lucas Giolito Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140) odds at BetOnline.

How to Bet on MLB Player Props for Free

Betting on the MLB online has never been easier. The best MLB sportsbooks allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the MLB within a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the MLB and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks.

Click here to get free bonus cash and a risk-free $25 MLB player prop bet Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your sportsbook bonus and free MLB bets Place your free MLB player prop bets at BetOnline

RELATED: The Best Baseball Betting Sites

The Best Sportsbooks for MLB Player Props Tonight

RELATED: The Best Online Sportsbooks in the US

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 27)

Unfortunately, we do not get a full slate of MLB games but we still get nine games of baseball tonight, June 27. In this article, we offer a batter in a great matchup and position to knock in a runner and two pitchers with a great matchup to rack up the strikeouts for our best MLB player prop bets tonight, June 27.

MLB Player Props Today (June 27): Lucas Giolito Strikeouts (-140)

Lucas Giolito Strikeouts Odds Play Over 6.5 -140 Under 6.5 +105

While Lucas Giolito is not having the best season thus far, he is still striking out batters quite frequently. He has struck out seven batters or more in seven out of 12 games started this season. In seven games started on the road, he is averaging 6.6 strikeouts per game. He has already faced the Angels earlier this season and he went six innings and allowed seven hits, three earned runs, one walk, and he struck out seven batters. In his career against current Angels batters, he has struck out Mike Trout three times in eight at-bats, Max Stassi four times in 11 at-bats, Shohei Ohtani five times in 17 at-bats, Matt Duffy twice in five at-bats, and Lucas Rengifo four times in seven at-bats.

As a team, the Angels strike out more than any other team in the MLB. Brandon Marsh and Jared Walsh have each struck out more than 80 times and they both are top 11 in striking out among all batters in the league. Trout has struck out 76 times and Ohtani has struck out 75 times on the year.

With a great matchup and the success Giolito has had striking out Angels’ batters, he is a great bet to strike out a lot of batters tonight.

To bet on Lucas Giolito Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: The Best Offshore Betting Sites in the US

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 27): Adolis Garcia RBI (+135)

Adolis Garcia RBI Odds Play Over 0.5 +135 Under 0.5 -175

Adolis Garcia, who typically bats third in the Rangers’ lineup has 15 home runs and 47 RBIs on the year. He ranks in the top 10 in the American League in RBIs. Garcia has recorded one hit or more in 15 out of his last 16 games. In seven of those 16 games, he has recorded two hits or more. In the last eight games, Garcia has recorded six RBIs. Garcia has faced Bubic just twice but he is 1/2 with an RBI against him. Corey Seager, who usually bats second in the lineup has faced Bubic just once but he hit a home run off him. Mitch Garver is 3/8 with a home run and two RBIs against Bubic.

Kris Bubic is not having a good season at all. He has a 7.41 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, and a 31/20 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .295 against him. Bubic has been even worse at home. In six home starts on the year, he has an ERA of 7.78 and a 1.88 WHIP.

Given the great matchup and the fact he is top 10 in the AL in RBIs, Garcia is a very good pick to knock in a runner.

To bet on Adolis Garcia Over 0.5 RBI (+135) at BetOnline, click the button below.

RELATED: Sportsbook Promo Codes

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 27): Adam Wainwright Strikeouts (-165)

Adam Wainwright Strikeouts Odds Play Over 5.5 -165 Under 5.5 +130

Adam Wainwright is having himself a good season. He has a 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and a 67/25 K/BB ratio. Wainwright has been even better at home. In six games started at home, Wainwright has a 2.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and a 34/10 K/B ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .232 against him when Wainwright pitches at home this season. He has seven strikeouts or more in three out of the last five games. Wainwright faced Miami this season and he went 5.2 innings and he gave up five hits, two walks, one earned run, and he struck out six batters.

Miami has struck out the ninth most out of any team in the MLB. Six players on the team have struck out over 60 times during the year. They have struck out six times and they scored two earned runs or less in each of the last two games versus Wainwright. Jorge Soler is 2/17 with seven strikeouts and Jesus Aguilar is 0/5 against Wainwright.

Wainwright has been striking out batters more frequently as of late and with the great matchup, he is a great bet to pile up the punchouts against a Marlins team that he has had a lot of success against.

To bet on Adam Wainwright Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) at BetOnline, click the button below.