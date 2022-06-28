MLB Player Props Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets Tonight June 28

We get a full 15-game slate of baseball tonight, June 28, which gives a lot of MLB player prop bets to choose from. We analyze the best MLB player props and give you three of our favorite picks as well as how to get free MLB bets for the MLB games tonight. Scroll down for an in-depth analysis of the best MLB player prop bets for tonight, June 28.

Take our Best MLB Player Props Bet of the Day: Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140) odds at BetOnline.

MLB Player Props | Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 28)

Unlike yesterday, we get a full 15-game slate of baseball tonight, June 28. In this article, we offer two batters who have an excellent matchup and are in a great position to score a run and one pitcher with a very good matchup to pile up the punchouts for our best MLB player prop bets tonight, June 28.

MLB Player Props Today (June 28): Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Zack Wheeler Strikeouts Odds Play Over 6.5 -140 Under 6.5 +100

Zack Wheeler is having himself a good season. He has a 2.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and an 86/18 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .231 against him on the year. He has allowed two earned runs or less in 10 out of his last 13 games started and in each of the last seven starts. Wheeler has recorded seven strikeouts or more in nine out of his last 10 games started. In seven home games started, Wheeler has a 1.49 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, and a 48/8 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .188 against Wheeler when he pitches at home. Wheeler averages 6.86 strikeouts per home game this season.

The Braves strike out the second-most out of any team in the league. Adam Duvall has struck out 89 times and Austin Riley has struck out 86 times on the year. Duvall has struck out the sixth-most and Riley the eighth-most out of any batter in the MLB. Dansby Swanson has struck out 82 times on the year and he has struck out the 11th most out of any batter in the league.

Austin Riley is 6/24 with six strikeouts, Travis d’Arnaud has struck out three times in 12 at-bats, Matt Olson has struck out twice in three at-bats, Dansby Swanson is 5/31 with 11 strikeouts, and Marcell Ozuna has struck out 11 times in 36 at-bats against Wheeler.

Wheeler faced the Braves earlier this season and he allowed two earned runs in 6.2 innings and he struck out 10 batters. Wheeler is a great bet to go over in strikeouts in a very good matchup.

To bet on Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-140) at BetOnline, click the button below.

MLB Player Props Tonight (June 28): Trea Turner Over 0.5 Runs (-210)

Trea Turner Runs Odds Play Over 0.5 -210 Under 0.5 +155

Trea Turner bats leadoff in the lineup for one of the best offenses in the league. He has 40 runs, 90 hits, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and a batting average of .313. He is third in hits, eighth in RBIs, tied for sixth in stolen bases, and 14th in batting average among all batters in the MLB. Turner is 4/15 with one double, one triple, three walks, one home run, and three RBIs against Freeland. Justin Turner is 13/43 with three doubles, one triple, and two RBIs, and Will Smith is 3/7 with one home run and one RBI against Freeland. Smith usually bats third and Justin Turner usually bats fifth in the lineup.

Kyle Freeland has been terrible pitching at home this season, in a very hitter-friendly park. In eight games started at home, he has a 5.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and a 25/12 K/BB ratio. Opposing batters are hitting .304 when he pitches at home. Freeland faced the Dodgers at home earlier this season and he allowed five hits, two walks, and five earned runs.

With Turner batting leadoff for a great lineup and he gets a terrific matchup in a hitter-friendly park, he is a great pick to score a run.

To bet on Trea Turner Over 0.5 Runs (-210) at BetOnline, click the button below.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today (June 28): Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs (-110)

Jose Altuve Runs Odds Play Over 0.5 -110 Under 0.5 -130

Jose Altuve will bat leadoff for Houston, which puts him in a prime position to score a run. On June 22, Altuve faced Carrasco and scored a run while Carrasco was in the game. He is having another very good season, recording 39 runs, 15 home runs, 26 RBIs, and has a batting average of .275 in 57 games played. He has scored one run or more in six out of his last seven games.

Altuve takes on Carlos Carrasco, a pitcher he has been able to get on base often against. He has 10 hits and two walks in 27 at-bats and 29 plate appearances against Carrasco. Altuve will get on base and Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker, who bat behind Altuve, are all hitting the ball well. Brantley has one hit or more in 17 out of his last 20 games, Alvarez has two or more RBIs in six out of his last 11 games started, and Tucker has one hit or more in 19 out of his last 23 games.

Carrasco has struggled lately, allowing 21 hits and 13 earned runs in his last three starts combined. With Altuve batting leadoff, he is a great bet to score a run for tonight’s matchup against Carrasco.

To bet on Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs (-110) at BetOnline, click the button below.